Community celebrates 30th birthday for man with special needs with 50-car drive-by parade

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — At 11Alive, we love to see you sharing the good happening in our community, and a family in Fayette County is doing just that.

Ethan's family reached out to us to share how he's doing whatever it takes to make an impact.

Though he has Down syndrome, family said he's heavily involved in local organizations and has been the manager of the Starr's Mill High school basketball team for more than 10 years!

He's worked hard, so for his 30th birthday, Ethan's family organized a parade - more than 50 cars participated!

It was a birthday Ethan will never forget!

