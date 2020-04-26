ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Crowds coalesced near a concert venue to listen to music wafting through the skies of downtown Alpharetta on Saturday afternoon. And at any other time, this might seem fine.

However, between 40 or 50 concert goers soon learned that they would have to finish listening online after being asked to disband by Georgia State Patrol troopers.

The incident happened near Jekyll Brewing just before 7 p.m. where a band was playing inside and live-streaming the music to help the public kill the stay-at-home blues. The GSP said in their statement to 11Alive that the event organizers were following the state executive order regarding crowds and distancing just fine inside the Central City Tavern. The bar itself wasn't even open to the public.

The problem was that the music also attracted a sizable group of people outside who, while enjoying it, weren't social distancing and were on city property.

Troopers dispersed the crowd which they said was in violation of the shelter-in-place order which is gradually being lifted in certain aspects - but is still in place.

The statement from the GSP said they spoke to Central City Tavern Bar and asked them to be mindful of crowds gathering. Businesses were also asked to help monitor the situation in the future. However, no action was taken against them since the crowd wasn't on their property and wasn't buying anything from them.

