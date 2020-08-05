Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Today marks two weeks since the state began reopening.

ATLANTA — Today marks exactly two weeks since Gov. Brian Kemp first began allowing some businesses to operate again in Georgia, marking in many ways the beginning of the state's reopening. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

As of last night's evening update, there have been 1,384 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.6. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.6.

There have been 31,537 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 650.9. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 716.4.

There have been 5,864 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.1. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 122.7.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 6, there were 1,339 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 26.83 fewer current patients per day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect

