'Significant spread rate' forces some Jackson County schools to temporarily close

They also announced upcoming Wednesday's would be used to deep clean the school and students would learn remotely.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Jackson County School System superintendent April Howard told parents this weekend that some schools would temporarily close due to the number of students in quarantine due to possible exposure of COVID-19.

"Right now, our community is experiencing a significant spread rate and our middle and high school students are being impacted the most," she said in a post on Facebook.

She said there were more than 300 middle and high school students quarantined "due to a close contact either while in the community or at school."

"In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, deep clean the schools, and provide teachers with time to prepare for teaching students in two different environments, in-person and at home, the Jackson County School District will close both middle and high schools for instruction on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9 but all staff will report," Howard said.

The district said middle and high school students learning in-person will return to school on Thursday, Sept. 10 and will be "oriented to hybrid learning" so students can learn in-person and from home if quarantined.

They also announced that Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 would be digital learning days so schools could be deep cleaned.

