Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 12, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,942 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.
- There have been 977,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,969 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,254.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 989.
- There have been 68,640 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 194 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 12, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,126 68
Atkinson 897 20
Bacon 1,457 29
Baker 196 11
Baldwin 4,103 119
Banks 1,792 42
Barrow 9,746 142
Bartow 11,984 224
Ben Hill 1,574 62
Berrien 1,204 37
Bibb 15,337 427
Bleckley 881 32
Brantley 1,184 37
Brooks 1,101 38
Bryan 3,174 39
Bulloch 5,787 64
Burke 1,919 40
Butts 2,556 84
Calhoun 486 16
Camden 4,333 39
Candler 867 38
Carroll 7,971 135
Catoosa 6,286 70
Charlton 1,455 29
Chatham 24,233 457
Chattahoochee 4,242 13
Chattooga 2,372 67
Cherokee 24,339 324
Clarke 13,762 144
Clay 199 3
Clayton 26,881 505
Clinch 826 25
Cobb 66,772 1,043
Coffee 4,898 149
Colquitt 4,201 90
Columbia 11,938 169
Cook 1,300 40
Coweta 9,510 227
Crawford 593 19
Crisp 1,535 59
Dade 1,342 14
Dawson 2,939 48
DeKalb 63,825 1,005
Decatur 2,411 63
Dodge 1,156 56
Dooly 853 31
Dougherty 6,234 292
Douglas 13,350 193
Early 1,200 42
Echols 373 4
Effingham 4,543 75
Elbert 1,600 60
Emanuel 1,933 55
Evans 928 21
Fannin 2,375 66
Fayette 7,325 163
Floyd 10,628 202
Forsyth 19,572 200
Franklin 2,574 47
Fulton 91,135 1,388
Gilmer 2,693 80
Glascock 155 7
Glynn 7,965 166
Gordon 6,903 108
Grady 1,843 51
Greene 1,663 56
Gwinnett 92,183 1,147
Habersham 4,932 159
Hall 26,900 482
Hancock 873 66
Haralson 1,839 36
Harris 2,478 64
Hart 1,848 39
Heard 727 18
Henry 21,735 321
Houston 11,368 210
Irwin 805 19
Jackson 9,381 141
Jasper 753 20
Jeff Davis 1,439 37
Jefferson 1,646 61
Jenkins 787 40
Johnson 832 43
Jones 1,777 55
Lamar 1,585 48
Lanier 574 10
Laurens 4,257 149
Lee 1,844 52
Liberty 4,271 67
Lincoln 558 25
Long 863 12
Lowndes 8,883 151
Lumpkin 3,115 71
Macon 667 33
Madison 2,987 47
Marion 476 23
McDuffie 1,845 45
McIntosh 785 14
Meriwether 1,711 81
Miller 747 9
Mitchell 1,739 77
Monroe 2,099 94
Montgomery 855 21
Morgan 1,358 24
Murray 4,607 85
Muscogee 16,281 443
Newton 8,377 242
Oconee 3,326 67
Oglethorpe 1,289 31
Paulding 11,909 177
Peach 2,069 63
Pickens 2,763 63
Pierce 1,496 51
Pike 1,248 29
Polk 4,215 87
Pulaski 643 32
Putnam 2,065 62
Quitman 86 2
Rabun 1,668 43
Randolph 518 33
Richmond 21,543 447
Rockdale 6,862 161
Schley 247 5
Screven 945 21
Seminole 849 18
Spalding 4,704 173
Stephens 3,207 80
Stewart 1,059 26
Sumter 2,031 97
Talbot 439 19
Taliaferro 110 3
Tattnall 2,129 52
Taylor 544 23
Telfair 797 48
Terrell 630 48
Thomas 4,312 119
Tift 3,944 105
Toombs 3,440 106
Towns 1,229 49
Treutlen 732 32
Troup 6,755 208
Turner 656 36
Twiggs 574 40
Union 2,256 81
Upson 1,978 112
Walker 7,207 83
Walton 8,728 243
Ware 3,494 161
Warren 420 17
Washington 1,775 61
Wayne 3,076 83
Webster 117 4
Wheeler 515 22
White 3,289 75
Whitfield 15,729 238
Wilcox 512 31
Wilkes 717 23
Wilkinson 816 27
Worth 1,307 62