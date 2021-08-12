Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,942 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43. There have been 977,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,969 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,254.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 989.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,969 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,254.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 989. There have been 68,640 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 194 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 194 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 12, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,126 68

Atkinson 897 20

Bacon 1,457 29

Baker 196 11

Baldwin 4,103 119

Banks 1,792 42

Barrow 9,746 142

Bartow 11,984 224

Ben Hill 1,574 62

Berrien 1,204 37

Bibb 15,337 427

Bleckley 881 32

Brantley 1,184 37

Brooks 1,101 38

Bryan 3,174 39

Bulloch 5,787 64

Burke 1,919 40

Butts 2,556 84

Calhoun 486 16

Camden 4,333 39

Candler 867 38

Carroll 7,971 135

Catoosa 6,286 70

Charlton 1,455 29

Chatham 24,233 457

Chattahoochee 4,242 13

Chattooga 2,372 67

Cherokee 24,339 324

Clarke 13,762 144

Clay 199 3

Clayton 26,881 505

Clinch 826 25

Cobb 66,772 1,043

Coffee 4,898 149

Colquitt 4,201 90

Columbia 11,938 169

Cook 1,300 40

Coweta 9,510 227

Crawford 593 19

Crisp 1,535 59

Dade 1,342 14

Dawson 2,939 48

DeKalb 63,825 1,005

Decatur 2,411 63

Dodge 1,156 56

Dooly 853 31

Dougherty 6,234 292

Douglas 13,350 193

Early 1,200 42

Echols 373 4

Effingham 4,543 75

Elbert 1,600 60

Emanuel 1,933 55

Evans 928 21

Fannin 2,375 66

Fayette 7,325 163

Floyd 10,628 202

Forsyth 19,572 200

Franklin 2,574 47

Fulton 91,135 1,388

Gilmer 2,693 80

Glascock 155 7

Glynn 7,965 166

Gordon 6,903 108

Grady 1,843 51

Greene 1,663 56

Gwinnett 92,183 1,147

Habersham 4,932 159

Hall 26,900 482

Hancock 873 66

Haralson 1,839 36

Harris 2,478 64

Hart 1,848 39

Heard 727 18

Henry 21,735 321

Houston 11,368 210

Irwin 805 19

Jackson 9,381 141

Jasper 753 20

Jeff Davis 1,439 37

Jefferson 1,646 61

Jenkins 787 40

Johnson 832 43

Jones 1,777 55

Lamar 1,585 48

Lanier 574 10

Laurens 4,257 149

Lee 1,844 52

Liberty 4,271 67

Lincoln 558 25

Long 863 12

Lowndes 8,883 151

Lumpkin 3,115 71

Macon 667 33

Madison 2,987 47

Marion 476 23

McDuffie 1,845 45

McIntosh 785 14

Meriwether 1,711 81

Miller 747 9

Mitchell 1,739 77

Monroe 2,099 94

Montgomery 855 21

Morgan 1,358 24

Murray 4,607 85

Muscogee 16,281 443

Newton 8,377 242

Oconee 3,326 67

Oglethorpe 1,289 31

Paulding 11,909 177

Peach 2,069 63

Pickens 2,763 63

Pierce 1,496 51

Pike 1,248 29

Polk 4,215 87

Pulaski 643 32

Putnam 2,065 62

Quitman 86 2

Rabun 1,668 43

Randolph 518 33

Richmond 21,543 447

Rockdale 6,862 161

Schley 247 5

Screven 945 21

Seminole 849 18

Spalding 4,704 173

Stephens 3,207 80

Stewart 1,059 26

Sumter 2,031 97

Talbot 439 19

Taliaferro 110 3

Tattnall 2,129 52

Taylor 544 23

Telfair 797 48

Terrell 630 48

Thomas 4,312 119

Tift 3,944 105

Toombs 3,440 106

Towns 1,229 49

Treutlen 732 32

Troup 6,755 208

Turner 656 36

Twiggs 574 40

Union 2,256 81

Upson 1,978 112

Walker 7,207 83

Walton 8,728 243

Ware 3,494 161

Warren 420 17

Washington 1,775 61

Wayne 3,076 83

Webster 117 4

Wheeler 515 22

White 3,289 75

Whitfield 15,729 238

Wilcox 512 31

Wilkes 717 23

Wilkinson 816 27