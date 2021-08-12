x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,942 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.
  • There have been 977,482 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,969 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,254.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 989.
  • There have been 68,640 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 194 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 165.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  84.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 12, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling 2,126 68 

Atkinson 897 20 

Bacon 1,457 29 

Baker 196 11 

Baldwin 4,103 119 

Banks 1,792 42 

Barrow 9,746 142 

Bartow 11,984 224 

Ben Hill 1,574 62 

Berrien 1,204 37 

Bibb 15,337 427 

Bleckley 881 32 

Brantley 1,184 37 

Brooks 1,101 38 

Bryan 3,174 39 

Bulloch 5,787 64 

Burke 1,919 40 

Butts 2,556 84 

Calhoun 486 16 

Camden 4,333 39 

Candler 867 38 

Carroll 7,971 135 

Catoosa 6,286 70 

Charlton 1,455 29 

Chatham 24,233 457 

Chattahoochee 4,242 13 

Chattooga 2,372 67 

Cherokee 24,339 324 

Clarke 13,762 144 

Clay 199 3 

Clayton 26,881 505 

Clinch 826 25 

Cobb 66,772 1,043 

Coffee 4,898 149 

Colquitt 4,201 90 

Columbia 11,938 169 

Cook 1,300 40 

Coweta 9,510 227 

Crawford 593 19 

Crisp 1,535 59 

Dade 1,342 14 

Dawson 2,939 48 

DeKalb 63,825 1,005 

Decatur 2,411 63 

Dodge 1,156 56 

Dooly 853 31 

Dougherty 6,234 292 

Douglas 13,350 193 

Early 1,200 42 

Echols 373 4 

Effingham 4,543 75 

Elbert 1,600 60 

Emanuel 1,933 55 

Evans 928 21 

Fannin 2,375 66 

Fayette 7,325 163 

Floyd 10,628 202 

Forsyth 19,572 200 

Franklin 2,574 47 

Fulton 91,135 1,388 

Gilmer 2,693 80 

Glascock 155 7 

Glynn 7,965 166 

Gordon 6,903 108 

Grady 1,843 51 

Greene 1,663 56 

Gwinnett 92,183 1,147 

Habersham 4,932 159 

Hall 26,900 482 

Hancock 873 66 

Haralson 1,839 36 

Harris 2,478 64 

Hart 1,848 39 

Heard 727 18 

Henry 21,735 321 

Houston 11,368 210 

Irwin 805 19 

Jackson 9,381 141 

Jasper 753 20 

Jeff Davis 1,439 37 

Jefferson 1,646 61 

Jenkins 787 40 

Johnson 832 43 

Jones 1,777 55 

Lamar 1,585 48 

Lanier 574 10 

Laurens 4,257 149 

Lee 1,844 52 

Liberty 4,271 67 

Lincoln 558 25 

Long 863 12 

Lowndes 8,883 151 

Lumpkin 3,115 71 

Macon 667 33 

Madison 2,987 47 

Marion 476 23 

McDuffie 1,845 45 

McIntosh 785 14 

Meriwether 1,711 81 

Miller 747 9 

Mitchell 1,739 77 

Monroe 2,099 94 

Montgomery 855 21 

Morgan 1,358 24 

Murray 4,607 85 

Muscogee 16,281 443 

Newton 8,377 242 

Oconee 3,326 67 

Oglethorpe 1,289 31 

Paulding 11,909 177 

Peach 2,069 63 

Pickens 2,763 63 

Pierce 1,496 51 

Pike 1,248 29 

Polk 4,215 87 

Pulaski 643 32 

Putnam 2,065 62 

Quitman 86 2 

Rabun 1,668 43 

Randolph 518 33 

Richmond 21,543 447 

Rockdale 6,862 161 

Schley 247 5 

Screven 945 21 

Seminole 849 18 

Spalding 4,704 173 

Stephens 3,207 80 

Stewart 1,059 26 

Sumter 2,031 97 

Talbot 439 19 

Taliaferro 110 3 

Tattnall 2,129 52 

Taylor 544 23 

Telfair 797 48 

Terrell 630 48 

Thomas 4,312 119 

Tift 3,944 105 

Toombs 3,440 106 

Towns 1,229 49 

Treutlen 732 32 

Troup 6,755 208 

Turner 656 36 

Twiggs 574 40 

Union 2,256 81 

Upson 1,978 112 

Walker 7,207 83 

Walton 8,728 243 

Ware 3,494 161 

Warren 420 17 

Washington 1,775 61 

Wayne 3,076 83 

Webster 117 4 

Wheeler 515 22 

White 3,289 75 

Whitfield 15,729 238 

Wilcox 512 31 

Wilkes 717 23 

Wilkinson 816 27 

Worth 1,307 62

