Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 3

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,123 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/21-6/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton 4688 244

Gwinnett 4063 135

DeKalb 3874 122

Cobb 3097 186

Hall 2539 50

Non-Georgia Resident 2183 31

Dougherty 1790 149

Unknown 1338 0

Clayton 1260 51

Cherokee 923 33

Henry 716 23

Muscogee 673 18

Richmond 606 25

Douglas 556 25

Habersham 538 23

Carroll 535 26

Forsyth 534 12

Chatham 522 26

Bartow 496 39

Sumter 490 44

Colquitt 488 15

Bibb 481 29

Coweta 432 9

Mitchell 415 32

Whitfield 408 7

Houston 381 18

Newton 376 11

Lee 361 22

Baldwin 352 27

Thomas 346 32

Troup 345 11

Paulding 334 11

Barrow 333 18

Lowndes 326 4

Rockdale 297 8

Clarke 296 14

Upson 290 34

Coffee 285 15

Floyd 281 15

Spalding 280 22

Walton 273 15

Tift 271 18

Columbia 266 8

Early 247 32

Fayette 239 13

Butts 237 24

Crisp 237 7

Ware 234 14

Worth 226 21

Terrell 215 26

Decatur 206 5

Jackson 199 6

Hancock 197 25

Dooly 185 12

Randolph 179 19

Walker 171 0

Appling 170 13

Gordon 170 16

Chattahoochee 160 0

Gilmer 157 1

Stephens 147 3

Catoosa 145 0

Bacon 136 3

Calhoun 135 7

Glynn 135 2

Turner 134 13

Polk 131 1

Echols 125 0

Monroe 124 11

Burke 123 6

Oconee 119 9

Grady 117 4

Wilcox 117 13

Harris 111 6

Dawson 110 1

Laurens 108 1

Franklin 105 1

Pierce 105 3

White 105 3

Macon 104 6

Lumpkin 101 1

Murray 99 1

Meriwether 95 2

Putnam 95 9

Banks 86 1

Liberty 83 1

Johnson 82 2

Ben Hill 81 1

Bryan 77 5

Bulloch 77 2

Peach 76 4

Effingham 75 1

Elbert 75 0

Washington 74 1

Lamar 73 2

Brooks 72 8

Greene 71 7

McDuffie 69 5

Wilkinson 69 7

Camden 66 1

Oglethorpe 63 7

Brantley 59 2

Clinch 59 2

Madison 59 1

Marion 59 2

Toombs 58 4

Pike 56 3

Screven 55 3

Atkinson 53 2

Stewart 53 1

Dodge 52 2

Pickens 50 3

Fannin 49 1

Haralson 49 4

Berrien 48 0

Bleckley 48 0

Union 48 1

Jefferson 46 1

Cook 45 2

Seminole 45 2

Jones 44 0

Pulaski 43 2

Miller 42 0

Clay 41 2

Jasper 40 1

Talbot 40 2

Dade 39 1

Jeff Davis 38 1

Morgan 38 0

Telfair 37 1

Heard 35 2

Baker 34 2

Hart 34 0

Wilkes 34 1

Charlton 33 1

Irwin 31 1

Tattnall 29 0

Crawford 28 0

Emanuel 28 2

Towns 26 1

Chattooga 25 2

Rabun 25 1

Lanier 24 2

Taylor 23 2

Wayne 22 0

Jenkins 21 1

Twiggs 18 1

Warren 18 0

Lincoln 16 1

Long 16 1

McIntosh 16 1

Schley 16 1

Candler 14 0

Quitman 14 1

Montgomery 13 0

Treutlen 13 0

Webster 13 1

Wheeler 13 0

Evans 5 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0