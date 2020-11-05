Live updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

There's an apparent surge in cases in the northeast counties of metro Atlanta, primarily in parts of Gwinnett and Hall counties.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's northeastern metro counties -- particularly Gwinnett and Hall counties -- are seeing a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent numbers released by the Department of Public Health. In comparison, counties in far Southwest Georgia remain the area which shows the highest number of cases relative to their populations.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,405 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07. Over the previous 14-day period (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.0.

There have been 33,833 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 718.57. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 720.43.

There have been 6,001 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 112.00. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 126.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 10, there were 1,144 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Dept. of Public Health releasing data on new schedule

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced that beginning today, they'd release new data three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

" This change will enable more consistent reporting while still providing timely and actionable data," they said.

As of 9 a.m., there were 33,833 cases confirmed in Georgia with 1,405 deaths.

