'If you want some college football ... wear your mask' | Surgeon General joins Gov. Brian Kemp statewide mask tour

In a message posted to Twitter, the pair directly implored young people to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

DALTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has called in a top health official as he continues to spread the message of wearing masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, as the governor continued his two-day trek across the state, US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams joined him and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey on their mission.

Kemp and Toomey embarked on the "Wear a Mask" flyaround tour Wednesday, ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, departing from Peachtree DeKalb Airport before heading to Columbus, Albany and Valdosta. On Thursday, they brought the message to Dalton, Augusta and Brunswick with the help of the Surgeon General.

In a message posted to Twitter, Adams and Kemp directly implored young people - who are the largest growing group of those getting infected with the virus - to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We want everyone to understand that the coronavirus disease is spreading, mostly among young people, but there are things you can do to stay safe, and the governor had a message for you," Adams said.

"If you want some college football this fall and other sports wear your mask for the next few weeks," Kemp asked. "Let's flatten the curve and drive the numbers down."

"We can do this America, COVID stops with us," Adams concluded.

The flyaround tour comes as Georgia continues to see the numbers of COVID-19 cases surging across the state. On Wednesday, the state set a new record for the number of cases in one day, recording of nearly 3,000 new cases. The number easily broke previously set records for single-day totals - set just the beginning of the same week.

At the same time the governor is pushing the public to wear a mask, he has said he will not make it a statewide mandate.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.