Coronavirus in Georgia | 27,023 confirmed cases and 1,140 deaths reported statewide

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
Key Facts:
- 1,140 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia on Friday. This is an increase of 33 since the update at noon on Thursday. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.
- 27,023 confirmed cases across the state by midday Friday, an increase of 763 from the count Thursday evening.
- Statewide shelter-in-place order expired on at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
- All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
- Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12
Friday, May 1, 2020
27,023 confirmed cases and 1,140 deaths reported statewide
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase this week across the state according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of noon on Friday, there were 27,023 cases across Georgia with 1,140 deaths reported.
The largest total number of cases are in Fulton County, where 2,845 cases have been reported. Counties with more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 2,041; Gwinnett with 1,818; Cobb with 1,660; Dougherty with 1,515; and Hall with 1,364.
The highest death toll remains in Dougherty County, where there are 121 deaths reported. Counties with 30 or more deaths include Fulton with 118, Cobb with 94, Gwinnett with 57, DeKalb with 47, followed by Bartow, Clayton and Mitchell counties. They each are reporting 30 deaths.
For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.
County - Cases - Deaths
Fulton 2845 118
DeKalb 2041 47
Gwinnett 1818 57
Cobb 1660 94
Dougherty 1515 121
Hall 1364 21
Non-Georgia Resident 1097 14
Clayton 720 30
Unknown 643 1
Henry 491 12
Cherokee 474 11
Richmond 407 15
Sumter 381 28
Carroll 370 14
Douglas 322 11
Lee 320 20
Bartow 317 30
Habersham 315 8
Mitchell 311 30
Bibb 310 11
Muscogee 306 7
Forsyth 304 9
Chatham 227 9
Houston 223 14
Baldwin 220 8
Upson 217 18
Early 213 20
Spalding 211 9
Coweta 203 4
Newton 198 7
Rockdale 191 6
Paulding 188 8
Colquitt 186 8
Thomas 186 19
Terrell 183 19
Fayette 177 10
Crisp 165 3
Columbia 161 4
Randolph 159 19
Worth 156 11
Lowndes 155 4
Clarke 151 13
Troup 148 4
Butts 146 11
Floyd 144 11
Coffee 140 7
Barrow 134 4
Dooly 129 9
Walton 127 4
Ware 124 11
Tift 120 5
Calhoun 106 4
Whitfield 105 4
Jackson 94 2
Gordon 92 12
Wilcox 90 9
Burke 86 3
Decatur 85 1
Macon 80 3
Stephens 80 1
Appling 70 6
Gilmer 69 0
Turner 68 8
Grady 64 4
Oconee 64 0
Harris 62 2
Laurens 62 1
Dawson 61 1
Walker 61 0
White 61 0
Brooks 59 6
Polk 57 0
Bryan 55 2
Glynn 55 1
Pierce 55 3
Greene 54 2
Meriwether 54 1
Johnson 50 2
Hancock 49 2
Oglethorpe 48 3
Peach 48 2
Catoosa 47 0
Lumpkin 45 2
McDuffie 45 4
Marion 42 1
Putnam 42 5
Washington 42 1
Pike 40 2
Bulloch 39 2
Lamar 39 1
Liberty 37 0
Effingham 35 1
Wilkinson 35 2
Camden 33 1
Miller 33 0
Union 33 1
Murray 31 0
Toombs 31 3
Pulaski 30 1
Fannin 29 1
Jones 29 0
Seminole 29 2
Morgan 28 0
Haralson 27 1
Telfair 27 0
Dodge 26 1
Pickens 26 2
Talbot 26 1
Banks 25 0
Ben Hill 25 0
Wilkes 25 0
Bacon 24 1
Madison 24 1
Stewart 24 0
Baker 23 2
Brantley 23 2
Cook 23 1
Elbert 23 0
Monroe 23 3
Clay 22 3
Jasper 22 0
Emanuel 21 0
Towns 21 1
Franklin 18 1
Berrien 17 0
Bleckley 17 0
Crawford 17 0
Jeff Davis 17 1
Taylor 17 2
Chattooga 16 2
Jenkins 16 1
Schley 16 1
Irwin 15 1
Screven 15 1
Dade 14 1
Jefferson 14 1
Rabun 13 0
Wayne 13 0
Chattahoochee 12 0
Lincoln 12 0
Warren 12 0
Heard 11 1
Hart 10 0
Tattnall 10 0
Webster 10 2
Lanier 9 1
Atkinson 8 1
Charlton 8 0
Clinch 8 0
Twiggs 8 0
Candler 7 0
Echols 5 0
Long 5 0
Wheeler 5 0
Evans 4 0
McIntosh 4 0
Quitman 4 1
Treutlen 3 0
Montgomery 2 0
Taliaferro 0 0
Gwinnett County school employees to begin returning to work on Wednesday, May 6
Gwinnett County School District leaders have created a return-to-work plan for employees to schools and facilities.
During the system's digital learning days, a limited number of staff members reported to on-site facilities to help support teachers and digital instruction as well to assist with the food program for students and in making plans to close out the school year.
The school system is pushing forward with a return-to-work plan for all staff and teaches over the next three weeks.
Wednesday, May 6 - Director-level staff at the Instructional Support Center and their clerical support staff will report to work at the ISC.
Monday, May 11 - All remaining ISC staff will return to work at the ISC. All school-based employees, except for teachers will report to their local schools. Teachers will continue to lead digital learning from home.
Monday, May 18 - Teachers will report to their schools. During the final three days of digital learning, teachers will wrap up instruction and assist any students who need to make up work. They will verify grades, closeout classrooms and assist in returning items to students.
The school district says they are limiting the number of people in each building at any given point in time. Custodial staff will increase cleaning for all high-touch, high-use surfaces throughout the day.
Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4
The largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, said early Friday that five of its seven Georgia shopping properties, all in metro Atlanta, would not be reopening until Monday, May 4.
Initially, the mall operator said it would be open on Friday, immediately after the expiration of the governor's shelter-in-place order, along with malls in seven other states.
There was no immediate explanation for the delay.
The only two Georgia Simon Malls opening Friday, May 1, are Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets. The remaining Simon properties in Georgia -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb -- will open on Monday, May 4.
AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day
Atlanta will have to wait a little longer for one of the city's most treasured traditions.
In an announcement, the Atlanta Track Club said that the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be moved from its usual July 4th date to later this fall.
“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director.
Instead, the race, whose route winds through the heart of the city, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Confirmed cases at 26,260 with 1,132 deaths
The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. This is up from the 26,033 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.
Of the 26,260 confirmed cases, 2809 are in Fulton, 2027 are in DeKalb, 1505 are in Dougherty, 1615 are in Cobb and 1786 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.
They said 5,190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Things to know this morning
- Gov. Brian Kemp extends shelter-in-place order for medically fragile and elderly until June 12.
- Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to require all passengers to wear masks, starting May 4.
- Mock funeral procession protests Georgia's reopening.
- Transit workers in metro Atlanta seek safer conditions
- Little League World Series canceled for first time in history.
- Bars, live entertainment venues, public pools to remain closed.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests
