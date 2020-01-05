x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | 27,023 confirmed cases and 1,140 deaths reported statewide

The Georgia Department of Public Health said there are more than 27,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,140 deaths reported across the state.

ATLANTA — The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase this week across the state according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of noon on Friday, there were 27,023 cases across Georgia with 1,140 deaths reported.  Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • 1,140 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia on Friday. This is an increase of 33 since the update at noon on Thursday. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday. 
  • 27,023 confirmed cases across the state by midday Friday, an increase of 763 from the count Thursday evening.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order expired on at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Friday, May 1, 2020

27,023 confirmed cases and 1,140 deaths reported statewide

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase this week across the state according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of noon on Friday, there were 27,023 cases across Georgia with 1,140 deaths reported.

The largest total number of cases are in Fulton County, where 2,845 cases have been reported. Counties with more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 2,041; Gwinnett with 1,818; Cobb with 1,660; Dougherty with 1,515; and Hall with 1,364.

The highest death toll remains in Dougherty County, where there are 121 deaths reported. Counties with 30 or more deaths include Fulton with 118, Cobb with 94, Gwinnett with 57, DeKalb with 47, followed by Bartow, Clayton and Mitchell counties. They each are reporting 30 deaths.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2845    118
DeKalb    2041    47
Gwinnett    1818    57
Cobb    1660    94
Dougherty    1515    121
Hall    1364    21
Non-Georgia Resident    1097    14
Clayton    720    30
Unknown    643    1
Henry    491    12
Cherokee    474    11
Richmond    407    15
Sumter    381    28
Carroll    370    14
Douglas    322    11
Lee    320    20
Bartow    317    30
Habersham    315    8
Mitchell    311    30
Bibb    310    11
Muscogee    306    7
Forsyth    304    9
Chatham    227    9
Houston    223    14
Baldwin    220    8
Upson    217    18
Early    213    20
Spalding    211    9
Coweta    203    4
Newton    198    7
Rockdale    191    6
Paulding    188    8
Colquitt    186    8
Thomas    186    19
Terrell    183    19
Fayette    177    10
Crisp    165    3
Columbia    161    4
Randolph    159    19
Worth    156    11
Lowndes    155    4
Clarke    151    13
Troup    148    4
Butts    146    11
Floyd    144    11
Coffee    140    7
Barrow    134    4
Dooly    129    9
Walton    127    4
Ware    124    11
Tift    120    5
Calhoun    106    4
Whitfield    105    4
Jackson    94    2
Gordon    92    12
Wilcox    90    9
Burke    86    3
Decatur    85    1
Macon    80    3
Stephens    80    1
Appling    70    6
Gilmer    69    0
Turner    68    8
Grady    64    4
Oconee    64    0
Harris    62    2
Laurens    62    1
Dawson    61    1
Walker    61    0
White    61    0
Brooks    59    6
Polk    57    0
Bryan    55    2
Glynn    55    1
Pierce    55    3
Greene    54    2
Meriwether    54    1
Johnson    50    2
Hancock    49    2
Oglethorpe    48    3
Peach    48    2
Catoosa    47    0
Lumpkin    45    2
McDuffie    45    4
Marion    42    1
Putnam    42    5
Washington    42    1
Pike    40    2
Bulloch    39    2
Lamar    39    1
Liberty    37    0
Effingham    35    1
Wilkinson    35    2
Camden    33    1
Miller    33    0
Union    33    1
Murray    31    0
Toombs    31    3
Pulaski    30    1
Fannin    29    1
Jones    29    0
Seminole    29    2
Morgan    28    0
Haralson    27    1
Telfair    27    0
Dodge    26    1
Pickens    26    2
Talbot    26    1
Banks    25    0
Ben Hill    25    0
Wilkes    25    0
Bacon    24    1
Madison    24    1
Stewart    24    0
Baker    23    2
Brantley    23    2
Cook    23    1
Elbert    23    0
Monroe    23    3
Clay    22    3
Jasper    22    0
Emanuel    21    0
Towns    21    1
Franklin    18    1
Berrien    17    0
Bleckley    17    0
Crawford    17    0
Jeff Davis    17    1
Taylor    17    2
Chattooga    16    2
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Irwin    15    1
Screven    15    1
Dade    14    1
Jefferson    14    1
Rabun    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Chattahoochee    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Warren    12    0
Heard    11    1
Hart    10    0
Tattnall    10    0
Webster    10    2
Lanier    9    1
Atkinson    8    1
Charlton    8    0
Clinch    8    0
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
Echols    5    0
Long    5    0
Wheeler    5    0
Evans    4    0
McIntosh    4    0
Quitman    4    1
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    0    0


Gwinnett County school employees to begin returning to work on Wednesday, May 6

Gwinnett County School District leaders have created a return-to-work plan for employees to schools and facilities.  

During the system's digital learning days, a limited number of staff members reported to on-site facilities to help support teachers and digital instruction as well to assist with the food program for students and in making plans to close out the school year.

The school system is pushing forward with a return-to-work plan for all staff and teaches over the next three weeks.

Wednesday, May 6 - Director-level staff at the Instructional Support Center and their clerical support staff will report to work at the ISC.

Monday, May 11 - All remaining ISC staff will return to work at the ISC. All school-based employees, except for teachers will report to their local schools. Teachers will continue to lead digital learning from home.

Monday, May 18 - Teachers will report to their schools. During the final three days of digital learning, teachers will wrap up instruction and assist any students who need to make up work. They will verify grades, closeout classrooms and assist in returning items to students.

The school district says they are limiting the number of people in each building at any given point in time. Custodial staff will increase cleaning for all high-touch, high-use surfaces throughout the day.  

Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4

The largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, said early Friday that five of its seven Georgia shopping properties, all in metro Atlanta, would not be reopening until Monday, May 4.

Initially, the mall operator said it would be open on Friday, immediately after the expiration of the governor's shelter-in-place order, along with malls in seven other states.

There was no immediate explanation for the delay.

The only two Georgia Simon Malls opening Friday, May 1, are Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets. The remaining Simon properties in Georgia -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb -- will open on Monday, May 4.

RELATED: Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4

AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day

Atlanta will have to wait a little longer for one of the city's most treasured traditions.

In an announcement, the Atlanta Track Club said that the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be moved from its usual July 4th date to later this fall. 

“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director.

Instead, the race, whose route winds through the heart of the city, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26. 

RELATED: AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day

Confirmed cases at 26,260 with 1,132 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. This is up from the 26,033 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 26,260 confirmed cases, 2809 are in Fulton, 2027 are in DeKalb, 1505 are in Dougherty, 1615 are in Cobb and 1786 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2809    117
DeKalb    2027    48
Gwinnett    1786    57
Cobb    1615    94
Dougherty    1505    120
Hall    1332    21
Non-Georgia Resident    962    14
Clayton    713    27
Henry    493    12
Cherokee    467    11
Richmond    406    15
Unknown    393    0
Sumter    380    28
Carroll    358    14
Douglas    319    11
Lee    318    20
Bartow    313    30
Mitchell    310    30
Bibb    305    10
Muscogee    303    7
Forsyth    298    9
Habersham    257    8
Chatham    226    9
Houston    223    14
Upson    216    18
Baldwin    215    8
Early    214    20
Spalding    208    9
Newton    196    7
Coweta    195    4
Paulding    186    8
Rockdale    186    6
Thomas    186    19
Colquitt    185    6
Terrell    183    19
Fayette    176    10
Crisp    166    3
Columbia    160    4
Randolph    159    19
Lowndes    155    4
Worth    153    11
Clarke    150    13
Troup    148    4
Floyd    144    11
Butts    141    11
Coffee    138    7
Barrow    133    4
Dooly    129    9
Walton    126    4
Ware    121    11
Tift    117    5
Whitfield    103    4
Calhoun    99    4
Jackson    93    2
Gordon    92    12
Wilcox    89    9
Burke    85    3
Decatur    82    1
Stephens    78    1
Macon    76    3
Appling    70    6
Gilmer    68    0
Turner    68    8
Oconee    64    0
Grady    63    4
Dawson    61    1
Walker    61    0
Harris    60    2
Laurens    60    1
White    59    0
Brooks    58    6
Polk    57    0
Glynn    55    1
Pierce    55    3
Greene    54    2
Meriwether    54    1
Bryan    52    2
Johnson    49    2
Oglethorpe    48    3
Catoosa    47    0
Peach    46    2
Hancock    45    2
McDuffie    45    4
Lumpkin    44    2
Marion    42    1
Washington    42    1
Pike    40    2
Putnam    40    5
Lamar    38    1
Bulloch    37    2
Liberty    37    0
Effingham    35    1
Wilkinson    35    2
Camden    33    1
Miller    33    0
Union    33    1
Murray    31    0
Toombs    31    3
Pulaski    30    1
Fannin    29    1
Seminole    29    2
Haralson    28    1
Jones    28    0
Morgan    28    0
Telfair    27    0
Dodge    26    1
Pickens    26    2
Talbot    26    1
Ben Hill    25    0
Wilkes    25    0
Bacon    24    1
Banks    24    0
Madison    24    1
Stewart    24    0
Baker    23    2
Brantley    23    2
Cook    23    1
Elbert    23    0
Monroe    23    3
Clay    22    3
Emanuel    21    0
Jasper    21    0
Towns    21    1
Franklin    18    1
Berrien    17    0
Jeff Davis    17    1
Taylor    17    2
Bleckley    16    0
Chattooga    16    2
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Crawford    15    0
Irwin    15    1
Screven    15    1
Dade    14    1
Jefferson    14    1
Rabun    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Chattahoochee    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Warren    12    0
Hart    10    0
Heard    10    1
Tattnall    10    0
Webster    10    2
Atkinson    8    1
Charlton    8    0
Clinch    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
Echols    5    0
Long    5    0
Evans    4    0
McIntosh    4    0
Quitman    4    1
Wheeler    4    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    0    0

Things to know this morning 

  • Gov. Brian Kemp extends shelter-in-place order for medically fragile and elderly until June 12.
  • Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to require all passengers to wear masks, starting May 4.
  • Mock funeral procession protests Georgia's reopening.
  • Transit workers in metro Atlanta seek safer conditions
  • Little League World Series canceled for first time in history.
  • Bars, live entertainment venues, public pools to remain closed.
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests


MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES | 

Front-line work during pandemic falls on women, minorities

Start of May brings reopenings from coronavirus around the world

Actor Sean Penn's organization brings free Covid-19 testing to Atlanta

They do recover! After battling COVID-19, survivors are fighting to save others

City, county leaders encourage residents to stay home as state shelter-in-place order expires

Late winter Super Bowl? NFL says it will play full season, but may have tweaks