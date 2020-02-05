x
Coronavirus in Georgia | 27,492 confirmed cases and 1,165 deaths reported statewide

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — As of early Saturday morning, there are now 27,492 cases of the virus across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are 1,165 deaths reported. Updated information will be available later in the day on Saturday. Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • 1,165 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia on Friday. This is an increase of 25 since the update at noon. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday. 
  • 27,492 confirmed cases across the state by 7 p.m. Friday, an increase of 469 cases from the count since noon.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Saturday, May 2, 2020

According to the 7 p.m. release from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday evening, there are now 27,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. That's an increase of 469 cases from the noon count. 

In addition, there are 1,165 deaths reported, an increase of 25 since the update at noon. 

According to the data, there are just over 5,300 people hospitalized with the virus, with more than 1,200 of them in ICU.

Fulton (2889), DeKalb (2071), Gwinnett (1844) and Cobb (1676) counties continue to lead the way in the number of total infections in the metro area, however smaller counties like Dougerty (1530) and Hall (1481) are high on the list, too, because of the total number of cases per 100,000 people.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2889    122

DeKalb    2071    49

Gwinnett    1844    58

Cobb    1676    94

Dougherty    1530    123

Hall    1481    22

Clayton    725    33

Henry    492    13

Cherokee    474    13

Richmond    412    15

Sumter    382    28

Carroll    375    14

Douglas    329    11

Habersham    326    8

Bartow    323    31

Lee    322    20

Mitchell    318    31

Muscogee    314    7

Bibb    312    10

Forsyth    308    10

Houston    234    14

Chatham    230    9

Baldwin    226    8

Upson    224    18

Early    214    20

Spalding    214    10

Coweta    210    4

Newton    200    7

Rockdale    191    6

Paulding    190    8

Thomas    190    19

Colquitt    187    9

Terrell    184    19

Fayette    178    10

Crisp    167    3

Columbia    162    4

Randolph    161    19

Worth    159    11

Lowndes    156    4

Clarke    155    13

Butts    153    16

Troup    150    4

Floyd    145    11

Barrow    141    4

Coffee    141    7

Dooly    129    9

Walton    129    4

Ware    128    11

Tift    122    5

Gordon    113    12

Whitfield    111    4

Calhoun    103    4

Jackson    97    2

Wilcox    90    9

Decatur    87    1

Burke    86    3

Macon    81    3

Stephens    81    1

Appling    72    6

Gilmer    69    0

Turner    68    8

Oconee    66    0

Grady    64    4

White    63    0

Laurens    62    1

Dawson    61    1

Harris    61    2

Walker    60    0

Brooks    59    6

Polk    59    0

Glynn    58    1

Pierce    55    3

Bryan    54    3

Greene    54    2

Meriwether    54    0

Peach    52    2

Hancock    51    2

Johnson    51    2

Catoosa    49    0

Oglethorpe    49    3

Lumpkin    46    2

McDuffie    45    4

Washington    43    1

Marion    42    1

Putnam    42    5

Bulloch    40    2

Pike    40    2

Lamar    39    1

Liberty    37    0

Effingham    36    1

Wilkinson    35    2

Camden    33    1

Miller    33    0

Union    33    1

Murray    32    1

Pulaski    31    1

Toombs    31    3

Fannin    30    1

Haralson    29    1

Jones    29    0

Seminole    29    2

Dodge    28    1

Telfair    28    0

Morgan    27    0

Ben Hill    26    0

Talbot    26    1

Bacon    25    1

Banks    25    0

Cook    25    1

Pickens    25    2

Wilkes    25    0

Elbert    24    0

Madison    24    1

Monroe    24    3

Stewart    24    0

Baker    23    2

Brantley    23    2

Clay    23    3

Jasper    22    0

Towns    22    1

Emanuel    21    0

Jeff Davis    20    1

Bleckley    19    0

Franklin    19    1

Berrien    17    0

Crawford    17    0

Taylor    17    2

Chattooga    16    2

Dade    16    1

Jenkins    16    1

Schley    16    1

Irwin    15    1

Screven    15    1

Jefferson    14    1

Rabun    14    0

Wayne    13    0

Chattahoochee    12    0

Lincoln    12    0

Warren    12    0

Charlton    11    0

Hart    11    0

Heard    11    1

Webster    10    2

Atkinson    9    1

Lanier    9    1

Tattnall    9    0

Clinch    8    0

Twiggs    8    0

Candler    7    0

McIntosh    6    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    5    0

Long    5    0

Quitman    5    1

Wheeler    5    0

Montgomery    3    0

Treutlen    3    0

Taliaferro    0    0

Unknown    648    0

Non-Georgia Resident    1076    14

Things to know this morning 

