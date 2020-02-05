Coronavirus in Georgia | 27,492 confirmed cases and 1,165 deaths reported statewide

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — As of early Saturday morning, there are now 27,492 cases of the virus across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are 1,165 deaths reported. Updated information will be available later in the day on Saturday. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

1,165 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia on Friday. This is an increase of 25 since the update at noon. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

27,492 confirmed cases across the state by 7 p.m. Friday, an increase of 469 cases from the count since noon.

Statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Saturday, May 2, 2020

27,492 confirmed cases and 1,165 deaths reported statewide

According to the 7 p.m. release from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday evening, there are now 27,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. That's an increase of 469 cases from the noon count.

In addition, there are 1,165 deaths reported, an increase of 25 since the update at noon.

According to the data, there are just over 5,300 people hospitalized with the virus, with more than 1,200 of them in ICU.

Fulton (2889), DeKalb (2071), Gwinnett (1844) and Cobb (1676) counties continue to lead the way in the number of total infections in the metro area, however smaller counties like Dougerty (1530) and Hall (1481) are high on the list, too, because of the total number of cases per 100,000 people.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2889 122

DeKalb 2071 49

Gwinnett 1844 58

Cobb 1676 94

Dougherty 1530 123

Hall 1481 22

Clayton 725 33

Henry 492 13

Cherokee 474 13

Richmond 412 15

Sumter 382 28

Carroll 375 14

Douglas 329 11

Habersham 326 8

Bartow 323 31

Lee 322 20

Mitchell 318 31

Muscogee 314 7

Bibb 312 10

Forsyth 308 10

Houston 234 14

Chatham 230 9

Baldwin 226 8

Upson 224 18

Early 214 20

Spalding 214 10

Coweta 210 4

Newton 200 7

Rockdale 191 6

Paulding 190 8

Thomas 190 19

Colquitt 187 9

Terrell 184 19

Fayette 178 10

Crisp 167 3

Columbia 162 4

Randolph 161 19

Worth 159 11

Lowndes 156 4

Clarke 155 13

Butts 153 16

Troup 150 4

Floyd 145 11

Barrow 141 4

Coffee 141 7

Dooly 129 9

Walton 129 4

Ware 128 11

Tift 122 5

Gordon 113 12

Whitfield 111 4

Calhoun 103 4

Jackson 97 2

Wilcox 90 9

Decatur 87 1

Burke 86 3

Macon 81 3

Stephens 81 1

Appling 72 6

Gilmer 69 0

Turner 68 8

Oconee 66 0

Grady 64 4

White 63 0

Laurens 62 1

Dawson 61 1

Harris 61 2

Walker 60 0

Brooks 59 6

Polk 59 0

Glynn 58 1

Pierce 55 3

Bryan 54 3

Greene 54 2

Meriwether 54 0

Peach 52 2

Hancock 51 2

Johnson 51 2

Catoosa 49 0

Oglethorpe 49 3

Lumpkin 46 2

McDuffie 45 4

Washington 43 1

Marion 42 1

Putnam 42 5

Bulloch 40 2

Pike 40 2

Lamar 39 1

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Camden 33 1

Miller 33 0

Union 33 1

Murray 32 1

Pulaski 31 1

Toombs 31 3

Fannin 30 1

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Seminole 29 2

Dodge 28 1

Telfair 28 0

Morgan 27 0

Ben Hill 26 0

Talbot 26 1

Bacon 25 1

Banks 25 0

Cook 25 1

Pickens 25 2

Wilkes 25 0

Elbert 24 0

Madison 24 1

Monroe 24 3

Stewart 24 0

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Clay 23 3

Jasper 22 0

Towns 22 1

Emanuel 21 0

Jeff Davis 20 1

Bleckley 19 0

Franklin 19 1

Berrien 17 0

Crawford 17 0

Taylor 17 2

Chattooga 16 2

Dade 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Irwin 15 1

Screven 15 1

Jefferson 14 1

Rabun 14 0

Wayne 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Warren 12 0

Charlton 11 0

Hart 11 0

Heard 11 1

Webster 10 2

Atkinson 9 1

Lanier 9 1

Tattnall 9 0

Clinch 8 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Wheeler 5 0

Montgomery 3 0

Treutlen 3 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Unknown 648 0

Non-Georgia Resident 1076 14

