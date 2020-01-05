Coronavirus in Georgia | 27,492 confirmed cases and 1,165 deaths reported statewide

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to climb.

ATLANTA — As of 7 p.m. on Friday, there are now 27,492 cases of the virus across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are 1,165 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,165 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia on Friday. This is an increase of 25 since the update at noon. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

27,492 confirmed cases across the state by 7 p.m. Friday, an increase of 469 cases from the count since noon.

Statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Friday, May 1, 2020

27,492 confirmed cases and 1,165 deaths reported statewide

According to the 7 p.m. release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are now 27,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. That's an increase of 469 cases from the noon count.

In addition, there are 1,165 deaths reported, an increase of 25 since the update at noon.

According to the data, there are just over 5,300 people hospitalized with the virus, with more than 1,200 of them in ICU.

Fulton (2889), DeKalb (2071), Gwinnett (1844) and Cobb (1676) counties continue to lead the way in the number of total infections in the metro area, however smaller counties like Dougerty (1530) and Hall (1481) are high on the list, too, because of the total number of cases per 100,000 people.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2889 122

DeKalb 2071 49

Gwinnett 1844 58

Cobb 1676 94

Dougherty 1530 123

Hall 1481 22

Clayton 725 33

Henry 492 13

Cherokee 474 13

Richmond 412 15

Sumter 382 28

Carroll 375 14

Douglas 329 11

Habersham 326 8

Bartow 323 31

Lee 322 20

Mitchell 318 31

Muscogee 314 7

Bibb 312 10

Forsyth 308 10

Houston 234 14

Chatham 230 9

Baldwin 226 8

Upson 224 18

Early 214 20

Spalding 214 10

Coweta 210 4

Newton 200 7

Rockdale 191 6

Paulding 190 8

Thomas 190 19

Colquitt 187 9

Terrell 184 19

Fayette 178 10

Crisp 167 3

Columbia 162 4

Randolph 161 19

Worth 159 11

Lowndes 156 4

Clarke 155 13

Butts 153 16

Troup 150 4

Floyd 145 11

Barrow 141 4

Coffee 141 7

Dooly 129 9

Walton 129 4

Ware 128 11

Tift 122 5

Gordon 113 12

Whitfield 111 4

Calhoun 103 4

Jackson 97 2

Wilcox 90 9

Decatur 87 1

Burke 86 3

Macon 81 3

Stephens 81 1

Appling 72 6

Gilmer 69 0

Turner 68 8

Oconee 66 0

Grady 64 4

White 63 0

Laurens 62 1

Dawson 61 1

Harris 61 2

Walker 60 0

Brooks 59 6

Polk 59 0

Glynn 58 1

Pierce 55 3

Bryan 54 3

Greene 54 2

Meriwether 54 0

Peach 52 2

Hancock 51 2

Johnson 51 2

Catoosa 49 0

Oglethorpe 49 3

Lumpkin 46 2

McDuffie 45 4

Washington 43 1

Marion 42 1

Putnam 42 5

Bulloch 40 2

Pike 40 2

Lamar 39 1

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Camden 33 1

Miller 33 0

Union 33 1

Murray 32 1

Pulaski 31 1

Toombs 31 3

Fannin 30 1

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Seminole 29 2

Dodge 28 1

Telfair 28 0

Morgan 27 0

Ben Hill 26 0

Talbot 26 1

Bacon 25 1

Banks 25 0

Cook 25 1

Pickens 25 2

Wilkes 25 0

Elbert 24 0

Madison 24 1

Monroe 24 3

Stewart 24 0

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Clay 23 3

Jasper 22 0

Towns 22 1

Emanuel 21 0

Jeff Davis 20 1

Bleckley 19 0

Franklin 19 1

Berrien 17 0

Crawford 17 0

Taylor 17 2

Chattooga 16 2

Dade 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Irwin 15 1

Screven 15 1

Jefferson 14 1

Rabun 14 0

Wayne 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Warren 12 0

Charlton 11 0

Hart 11 0

Heard 11 1

Webster 10 2

Atkinson 9 1

Lanier 9 1

Tattnall 9 0

Clinch 8 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Wheeler 5 0

Montgomery 3 0

Treutlen 3 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Unknown 648 0

Non-Georgia Resident 1076 14

Free Covid-19 testing offered at Decatur's House of Hope, Monday

The Governor's office has announced a free testing at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur this Monday, May 4.

WHAT: Free COVID-19 testing at a pop-up drive-thru site

WHERE: House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034

This is near the Kroger Shopping Center. Pastor and Dr. E. Dewey Smith is pleased to host in service to the surrounding community as well as for the church’s members.

WHEN: Monday, May 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s What You Need to Know

Testing is free. Insurance is not required.

Anyone above the age of 18 can be screened for testing, including those who are asymptomatic but suspect they have come in contact with the virus. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

Testing is administered by healthcare professionals.

You must pre-register by calling (404) 294-3700, then select Option 1, to schedule an appointment. Residents must be scheduled in order to enter the testing site location. Participants are emailed and sent a text of their scheduled testing time based on availability and site capacity.

Area residents will be guided through the House of Hope parking lot and remain in the comfort of their cars for the test. For those who arrive without a vehicle, a walk-up testing booth will be available with on-site screening.

Cobb Schools to continue feeding students in need through summer

Cobb Schools said on Monday that, working together with MUST Ministries, they will continue to provide meals for students in need through the summer months.

Since beginning the food distribution in March, about 217,580 meals have been distributed to students in need in Cobb County.

The food has been provided on a once-weekly schedule, on Mondays, allowing Cobb Schools and MUST Ministries to continue to provide meals without interruption, including during Spring Break.

The school system anticipates continuing to provide food weekly on Mondays from May 25 through June 26 from 11 am to 1 pm at the same locations they have been serving:

Acworth Elementary School

Bryant Elementary School

Campbell High School

Compton Elementary School

East Cobb Middle

Garrett Middle School

Osborne High School

Riverside Intermediate School

Georgia officials urge public to wear masks

Gov. Brian Kemp and state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey issued a joint advisory to Georgians on Friday urging them to wear masks.

"Wear a face covering in public settings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently," a release said.

The advisory asked the public to wear face coverings in a "community setting" where you might unavoidably come into contact with others.

The advisory directs the public to CDC instructions on how to make a covering at home.

It adds that the face coverings should not be used on children under 2 or anyone who otherwise struggles with breathing.

#GivingTuesdayNow relief effort organized

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits has announced another day for giving back to the community in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#GivingTuesdayNow, an extension of yearly #GivingTuesday on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is slated to take place on May 5. The goal: to drive generosity, engagement, and support for communities and nonprofits around the state of Georgia "right now, in this critical time of need."

“Nonprofits are in crisis at the very moment the world needs them most,” said Karen Beavor, President & CEO of GCN. “GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow stands ready to unite the state around the values of generosity and community, rallying a wave of support for the work that supports our neighbors.”

People can show their generosity during GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow by going to GAgives.org, searching for organizations or causes they care about, and donating what they can in a matter of minutes.

Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has collected more tha 284,000 individual gifts and more than $41.5 million in donations for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits.

On the last #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, the day of giving generated more than $13 million for nonprofits through 133,998 donations, a 184 percent increase over 2018.

27,023 confirmed cases and 1,140 deaths reported statewide

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has continued to increase this week across the state according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of noon on Friday, there were 27,023 cases across Georgia with 1,140 deaths reported.

The largest total number of cases are in Fulton County, where 2,845 cases have been reported. Counties with more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 2,041; Gwinnett with 1,818; Cobb with 1,660; Dougherty with 1,515; and Hall with 1,364.

The highest death toll remains in Dougherty County, where there are 121 deaths reported. Counties with 30 or more deaths include Fulton with 118, Cobb with 94, Gwinnett with 57, DeKalb with 47, followed by Bartow, Clayton and Mitchell counties. They each are reporting 30 deaths.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Gwinnett County school employees to begin returning to work on Wednesday, May 6

Gwinnett County School District leaders have created a return-to-work plan for employees to schools and facilities.

During the system's digital learning days, a limited number of staff members reported to on-site facilities to help support teachers and digital instruction as well to assist with the food program for students and in making plans to close out the school year.

The school system is pushing forward with a return-to-work plan for all staff and teaches over the next three weeks.

Wednesday, May 6 - Director-level staff at the Instructional Support Center and their clerical support staff will report to work at the ISC.



Monday, May 11 - All remaining ISC staff will return to work at the ISC. All school-based employees, except for teachers will report to their local schools. Teachers will continue to lead digital learning from home.



Monday, May 18 - Teachers will report to their schools. During the final three days of digital learning, teachers will wrap up instruction and assist any students who need to make up work. They will verify grades, closeout classrooms and assist in returning items to students.



The school district says they are limiting the number of people in each building at any given point in time. Custodial staff will increase cleaning for all high-touch, high-use surfaces throughout the day.

Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4

The largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, said early Friday that five of its seven Georgia shopping properties, all in metro Atlanta, would not be reopening until Monday, May 4.

Initially, the mall operator said it would be open on Friday, immediately after the expiration of the governor's shelter-in-place order, along with malls in seven other states.

There was no immediate explanation for the delay.

The only two Georgia Simon Malls opening Friday, May 1, are Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets. The remaining Simon properties in Georgia -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb -- will open on Monday, May 4.

AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day

Atlanta will have to wait a little longer for one of the city's most treasured traditions.

In an announcement, the Atlanta Track Club said that the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be moved from its usual July 4th date to later this fall.

“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director.

Instead, the race, whose route winds through the heart of the city, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Confirmed cases at 26,260 with 1,132 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. This is up from the 26,033 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 26,260 confirmed cases, 2809 are in Fulton, 2027 are in DeKalb, 1505 are in Dougherty, 1615 are in Cobb and 1786 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2809 117

DeKalb 2027 48

Gwinnett 1786 57

Cobb 1615 94

Dougherty 1505 120

Hall 1332 21

Non-Georgia Resident 962 14

Clayton 713 27

Henry 493 12

Cherokee 467 11

Richmond 406 15

Unknown 393 0

Sumter 380 28

Carroll 358 14

Douglas 319 11

Lee 318 20

Bartow 313 30

Mitchell 310 30

Bibb 305 10

Muscogee 303 7

Forsyth 298 9

Habersham 257 8

Chatham 226 9

Houston 223 14

Upson 216 18

Baldwin 215 8

Early 214 20

Spalding 208 9

Newton 196 7

Coweta 195 4

Paulding 186 8

Rockdale 186 6

Thomas 186 19

Colquitt 185 6

Terrell 183 19

Fayette 176 10

Crisp 166 3

Columbia 160 4

Randolph 159 19

Lowndes 155 4

Worth 153 11

Clarke 150 13

Troup 148 4

Floyd 144 11

Butts 141 11

Coffee 138 7

Barrow 133 4

Dooly 129 9

Walton 126 4

Ware 121 11

Tift 117 5

Whitfield 103 4

Calhoun 99 4

Jackson 93 2

Gordon 92 12

Wilcox 89 9

Burke 85 3

Decatur 82 1

Stephens 78 1

Macon 76 3

Appling 70 6

Gilmer 68 0

Turner 68 8

Oconee 64 0

Grady 63 4

Dawson 61 1

Walker 61 0

Harris 60 2

Laurens 60 1

White 59 0

Brooks 58 6

Polk 57 0

Glynn 55 1

Pierce 55 3

Greene 54 2

Meriwether 54 1

Bryan 52 2

Johnson 49 2

Oglethorpe 48 3

Catoosa 47 0

Peach 46 2

Hancock 45 2

McDuffie 45 4

Lumpkin 44 2

Marion 42 1

Washington 42 1

Pike 40 2

Putnam 40 5

Lamar 38 1

Bulloch 37 2

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 35 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Camden 33 1

Miller 33 0

Union 33 1

Murray 31 0

Toombs 31 3

Pulaski 30 1

Fannin 29 1

Seminole 29 2

Haralson 28 1

Jones 28 0

Morgan 28 0

Telfair 27 0

Dodge 26 1

Pickens 26 2

Talbot 26 1

Ben Hill 25 0

Wilkes 25 0

Bacon 24 1

Banks 24 0

Madison 24 1

Stewart 24 0

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Cook 23 1

Elbert 23 0

Monroe 23 3

Clay 22 3

Emanuel 21 0

Jasper 21 0

Towns 21 1

Franklin 18 1

Berrien 17 0

Jeff Davis 17 1

Taylor 17 2

Bleckley 16 0

Chattooga 16 2

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Crawford 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Screven 15 1

Dade 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Rabun 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Warren 12 0

Hart 10 0

Heard 10 1

Tattnall 10 0

Webster 10 2

Atkinson 8 1

Charlton 8 0

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

Echols 5 0

Long 5 0

Evans 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Quitman 4 1

Wheeler 4 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Things to know this morning

Gov. Brian Kemp extends shelter-in-place order for medically fragile and elderly until June 12.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines to require all passengers to wear masks, starting May 4.

Mock funeral procession protests Georgia's reopening.

Transit workers in metro Atlanta seek safer conditions

Little League World Series canceled for first time in history.

Bars, live entertainment venues, public pools to remain closed.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests



