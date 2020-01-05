Coronavirus in Georgia | AJC Peachtree Road Race moved from July 4 to the fall

COVID-19 concerns have forced the world's largest 10K road race to shift from its traditional mid-summer date for the first time ever.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club announced Friday morning that the annual running of the Peachtree Road Race was moving from its usual July 4 date to the fall for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

1,132 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 25 since the update at noon. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

26,260 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 626 from the count at this time last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order expired on at midnight April 30; However, the order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Friday, May 1, 2020

Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4

The largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, said early Friday that five of its seven Georgia shopping properties, all in metro Atlanta, would not be reopening until Monday, May 4.

Initially, the mall operator said it would be open on Friday, immediately after the expiration of the governor's shelter-in-place order, along with malls in seven other states.

There was no immediate explanation for the delay.

The only two Georgia Simon Malls opening Friday, May 1, are Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets. The remaining Simon properties in Georgia -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb -- will open on Monday, May 4.

AJC Peachtree Road Race moving to Thanksgiving Day

Atlanta will have to wait a little longer for one of the city's most treasured traditions.

In an announcement, the Atlanta Track Club said that the 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be moved from its usual July 4th date to later this fall.

“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director.

Instead, the race, whose route winds through the heart of the city, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Confirmed cases at 26,260 with 1,132 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. This is up from the 26,033 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 26,260 confirmed cases, 2809 are in Fulton, 2027 are in DeKalb, 1505 are in Dougherty, 1615 are in Cobb and 1786 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

