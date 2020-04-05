x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Confirmed cases top 29K with 1,204 deaths

As of Monday, Fulton County has more than 3,000 cases reported.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of Noon, there are 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,204 deaths reported. Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • As of Monday at Noon, there were a total of 1,204 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia. By comparison, at midday last week at this time, the state Department of Public Health had reported a total of 942 deaths across Georgia.
  • There are 29,103 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Monday at Noon. This is an increase of 432 from Sunday evening. In comparison, between Friday evening and Saturday evening, the increase was significantly more than that -- 838. 
  • For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 19 was 737.3 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for the 7-day period preceding April 19, an average of 737 new cases were reported each day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Monday, May 4, 2020

Cases top 29K, more than 3K in Fulton County

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of Noon, there are 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,204 deaths reported. This is up from the 28,671 confirmed cases and 1,179 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 29,103 confirmed cases, 3,039 are in Fulton, 2,243 are in DeKalb, 2,034 are in Gwinnett, 1,810 are in Cobb and 1,545 are in Dougherty. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,444 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    3039    125
DeKalb    2243    57
Gwinnett    2034    60
Cobb    1810    98
Hall    1712    23
Dougherty    1545    125
Non-Georgia Resident    1071    15
Clayton    801    32
Unknown    702    1
Henry    528    13
Cherokee    499    13
Richmond    419    16
Sumter    389    28
Carroll    388    15
Habersham    347    9
Douglas    342    11
Muscogee    336    7
Forsyth    335    10
Bartow    329    31
Bibb    329    12
Lee    328    20
Mitchell    318    30
Houston    247    14
Upson    243    20
Chatham    241    9
Baldwin    236    8
Coweta    234    4
Spalding    222    11
Early    221    23
Newton    215    8
Paulding    206    9
Rockdale    196    6
Colquitt    191    10
Thomas    189    18
Fayette    188    10
Terrell    188    21
Crisp    170    4
Worth    166    11
Columbia    165    4
Randolph    164    19
Barrow    163    4
Clarke    159    13
Lowndes    157    4
Troup    155    4
Butts    151    16
Floyd    149    11
Coffee    146    7
Walton    133    4
Dooly    132    10
Tift    132    5
Ware    132    11
Whitfield    120    5
Gordon    114    12
Calhoun    107    4
Jackson    107    2
Decatur    93    1
Wilcox    90    9
Stephens    87    1
Burke    86    3
Macon    80    3
White    78    0
Gilmer    73    0
Appling    72    5
Turner    69    9
Dawson    66    1
Laurens    66    1
Oconee    65    0
Grady    63    3
Hancock    63    2
Lumpkin    63    2
Brooks    60    7
Harris    60    2
Polk    60    0
Walker    60    0
Johnson    59    2
Glynn    58    1
Greene    56    3
Peach    56    2
Bryan    54    3
Meriwether    54    0
Catoosa    51    0
Pierce    51    3
Oglethorpe    50    3
McDuffie    46    4
Washington    44    1
Bulloch    42    2
Putnam    42    5
Lamar    40    1
Pike    40    2
Marion    39    1
Liberty    38    0
Effingham    37    1
Wilkinson    36    2
Camden    35    1
Toombs    34    3
Murray    33    1
Pulaski    33    1
Elbert    31    0
Fannin    31    1
Miller    31    0
Seminole    31    2
Union    31    1
Banks    30    0
Dodge    30    1
Ben Hill    29    0
Haralson    29    1
Jones    29    0
Morgan    29    0
Pickens    29    2
Telfair    29    0
Cook    28    1
Bacon    27    1
Clay    25    3
Jasper    25    0
Madison    25    1
Monroe    25    3
Stewart    25    0
Talbot    25    1
Wilkes    25    0
Baker    24    2
Brantley    22    2
Jeff Davis    22    1
Emanuel    21    0
Franklin    21    1
Bleckley    20    0
Towns    20    1
Crawford    18    0
Irwin    18    1
Taylor    18    2
Berrien    17    0
Jenkins    17    1
Dade    16    1
Schley    16    1
Chattooga    15    2
Jefferson    15    1
Screven    15    1
Chattahoochee    13    0
Heard    13    1
Rabun    13    0
Warren    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Charlton    12    0
Hart    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Atkinson    11    1
Lanier    10    1
Webster    10    2
Clinch    9    0
Tattnall    9    0
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
Quitman    7    1
McIntosh    6    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    5    0
Long    5    0
Wheeler    5    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    1    0

