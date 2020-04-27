Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID-19 Death toll surpasses 1,000 in Georgia as state begins reopening

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

ATLANTA — Newly released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia on the same day that many businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time since a shelter-in-place order began weeks earlier. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,038 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 51 from the count on Monday afternoon.

24,225 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 435 from the count on Monday afternoon.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Monday, April 27, 2020

COVID-19 Death toll surpasses 1,000 in Georgia as state begins reopening

Newly released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia on the same day that many businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time since a shelter-in-place order began weeks earlier.

The state website actually misstates the total number of deaths at the top of the publicly-available COVID-19 report which is touted for now providing updates much more regularly.

While the top of the page lists "1K" for 1,000 under deaths, a graph much further down the page suggests they have risen to 1,038.

The new page also appears to have done away with a total count of deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases where the person's address is listed as "out-of-state".

It's unclear if these are still included in the state's totals moving forward - though the total number of cases listed by the state is considerably more than the county-by-county grand total.

11Alive is reaching out to the Georgia Department of Public Health for clarification.

Kemp to allow restrictions on vacation rentals to expire on April 30

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.

As part of his overall prohibition on establishments across the state, Kemp specifically blocked all vacation rentals statewide.

He said that social distancing guidelines would still remain in force, even after the expiration of the restriction on vacation rentals.

Confirmed cases now at 24,208; death toll closing in on 1,000

The Georgia Department of Health said Monday evening there are now 24,208 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus statewide. The total of deaths reported across Georgia now numbers 993.

The county reporting the largest number of cases is Fulton County, with 2,681. Other counties reporting more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 1,854; Gwinnett with 1,542; Dougherty with 1,492; Cobb with 1,483; and Hall County with 1,099.

The highest death toll statewide is in Dougherty County, where 114 fatalities have been reported. Other counties reporting 25 or more deaths include Fulton County with 103 deaths, Cobb County with 81, Gwinnett County with 52, DeKalb County with 41, Bartow County 29 and Mitchell County with 28.

There are more people hospitalized in Fulton County than in any other county in the state from COVID-19, with 492 individuals. Other counties reporting 150 or more hospitalizations include Cobb County with 434, DeKalb County with 343, Gwinnett County with 325, Dougherty County with 283, and Hall County with 156.

Additional data for each county in the state is as follows:

Hall County plans partial, phased-in reopening for May 18

Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.

"The reopening of these facilities will be carefully planned in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and White House's guidelines and best practices and to remain in compliance with Gov. Kemp's executive order," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement.

In the meantime, the county government center, community centers across the county, public libraries, park pavilions and park restrooms will remain closed.

The Hall County Animal Shelter has extended its closure, also. Shelter staff is continuing to care for animals. The public may adopt animals on an appointment basis.

The landfill and recycling center remain open.

Questions may be directed to the county's website at http://hallcounty.org.

Confirmed cases in Georgia now at 23,773

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 23,773 confirmed cases of the virus and 942 deaths reported*. This is up from the 23,481 confirmed cases and 916 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 23,773 confirmed cases, 2593 are in Fulton, 1821 are in DeKalb, 1474 are in Dougherty, 1452 are in Cobb and 1520 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,433 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 2 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 33 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 117,758 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 22,342 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 9,411 tests were conducted with 1,431 positive results.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2593 95

Dekalb 1821 36

Gwinnett 1520 50

Dougherty 1474 108

Cobb 1452 75

Hall 1039 11

Clayton 643 21

Henry 455 10

Cherokee 376 10

Richmond 369 14

Sumter 361 23

Carroll 329 12

Lee 302 18

Mitchell 293 26

Bartow 288 28

Douglas 281 10

Muscogee 280 4

Forsyth 260 8

Bibb 252 7

Houston 211 13

Chatham 206 7

Upson 200 15

Early 199 15

Spalding 192 8

Coweta 188 4

Baldwin 181 6

Habersham 175 3

Colquitt 169 6

Newton 167 6

Fayette 165 8

Terrell 165 17

Rockdale 163 6

Paulding 161 7

Thomas 159 16

Randolph 156 19

Crisp 155 2

Columbia 145 2

Worth 142 9

Lowndes 136 4

Floyd 133 11

Troup 132 4

Clarke 127 13

Butts 126 3

Dooly 113 7

Ware 110 8

Barrow 109 4

Coffee 109 4

Tift 100 4

Walton 97 3

Calhoun 85 3

Gordon 81 12

Burke 77 3

Jackson 75 1

Stephens 71 1

Macon 70 3

Wilcox 69 7

Whitfield 67 4

Turner 64 8

Decatur 62 1

Walker 59 0

Appling 56 5

Harris 56 2

Oconee 56 0

Pierce 54 2

Greene 53 1

Laurens 52 1

Dawson 51 1

Glynn 51 1

Grady 51 3

Brooks 49 6

Meriwether 49 0

Bryan 48 2

Oglethorpe 48 3

Gilmer 47 0

Catoosa 46 0

Polk 46 0

Mcduffie 43 4

White 41 0

Marion 39 1

Pike 39 2

Peach 38 2

Johnson 36 2

Liberty 35 0

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Washington 34 1

Lamar 33 0

Union 32 2

Putnam 31 5

Wilkinson 31 2

Lumpkin 30 1

Miller 29 0

Camden 28 1

Seminole 28 2

Toombs 28 3

Haralson 27 1

Jones 26 0

Ben Hill 24 0

Morgan 24 0

Murray 24 0

Telfair 24 0

Dodge 23 0

Fannin 23 0

Wilkes 23 0

Madison 22 1

Monroe 22 1

Bacon 21 1

Brantley 21 2

Pickens 21 2

Talbot 21 1

Baker 20 2

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pulaski 20 1

Towns 20 0

Elbert 19 0

Emanuel 19 0

Hancock 18 0

Banks 17 0

Cook 17 1

Dade 17 1

Franklin 17 0

Stewart 17 0

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Taylor 16 2

Berrien 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Crawford 14 0

Jefferson 14 1

Screven 14 1

Chattooga 13 1

Jeff Davis 13 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 11 0

Heard 10 1

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Chattahoochee 9 0

Hart 9 0

Rabun 9 0

Webster 9 2

Candler 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Tattnall 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Long 3 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 633 1

Non-Georgia Resident 1027 10

