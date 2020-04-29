Coronavirus in Georgia | Just under 1,100 deaths with more than 25K confirmed COVID-19 cases

Here is the latest on the impact the virus is having across the state.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 25,634 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,095 deaths reported.

Key Facts:

1,095 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 16 from Tuesday evening. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

25,634 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 430 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

*Editor's Note: a previous headline and alert for this story reported there were under 2,000 deaths in Georgia. That count was incorrect. This story has been corrected.

Wednesday, April 29

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 25,634 confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia, an increase of 360 cases since noon. There are now also 1,095 deaths being reported, up from 1,052 deaths listed in the noon update.

There are now more than 2,700 cases of the virus in Fulton County.

There are more than 5,000 hospitalizations from the virus statewide.

Below is the county-by-county breakdown.

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2766 114

DeKalb 1965 46

Gwinnett 1720 55

Cobb 1568 87

Dougherty 1497 119

Hall 1239 20

Clayton 691 26

Henry 492 12

Cherokee 456 11

Richmond 389 14

Sumter 378 28

Carroll 346 14

Lee 314 20

Douglas 311 11

Bartow 308 30

Mitchell 304 30

Bibb 300 9

Muscogee 294 7

Forsyth 287 9

Chatham 221 9

Habersham 221 7

Houston 219 13

Early 214 21

Upson 211 17

Baldwin 210 8

Spalding 205 9

Coweta 195 4

Newton 188 7

Colquitt 181 6

Rockdale 178 6

Thomas 178 19

Terrell 177 18

Paulding 175 8

Fayette 174 10

Crisp 163 3

Randolph 159 19

Columbia 155 4

Lowndes 152 4

Worth 149 10

Troup 145 4

Clarke 144 13

Floyd 139 11

Butts 134 4

Barrow 131 4

Coffee 127 6

Dooly 122 9

Walton 120 3

Ware 115 10

Tift 110 5

Calhoun 90 4

Gordon 89 12

Wilcox 88 9

Burke 84 3

Jackson 84 1

Decatur 80 1

Whitfield 79 4

Macon 74 3

Stephens 72 1

Turner 67 8

Appling 65 6

Gilmer 64 0

Grady 63 3

Walker 60 0

Dawson 59 1

Harris 59 2

Oconee 59 0

White 58 0

Polk 56 0

Brooks 55 6

Glynn 55 1

Greene 54 2

Laurens 54 1

Meriwether 54 1

Pierce 54 3

Bryan 51 2

Oglethorpe 49 3

Catoosa 46 0

Peach 45 2

McDuffie 44 4

Marion 41 1

Hancock 40 1

Johnson 39 2

Lumpkin 39 2

Pike 39 2

Washington 38 1

Lamar 37 2

Putnam 37 5

Liberty 36 0

Bulloch 35 2

Effingham 34 1

Wilkinson 34 2

Union 33 1

Camden 31 1

Miller 31 0

Seminole 30 2

Murray 29 0

Toombs 29 3

Fannin 28 1

Haralson 28 1

Jones 28 0

Morgan 28 0

Pulaski 27 1

Pickens 26 2

Ben Hill 25 0

Dodge 25 1

Telfair 25 0

Madison 24 1

Talbot 24 1

Wilkes 24 0

Monroe 23 3

Stewart 23 0

Bacon 22 1

Brantley 22 2

Cook 22 1

Elbert 22 0

Jasper 22 0

Baker 21 2

Clay 21 2

Emanuel 21 0

Towns 21 1

Banks 20 0

Berrien 18 0

Franklin 17 0

Taylor 17 2

Chattooga 16 2

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Crawford 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Jeff Davis 15 1

Screven 15 1

Dade 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Bleckley 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Rabun 12 0

Warren 12 0

Wayne 12 0

Chattahoochee 11 0

Hart 10 0

Tattnall 10 0

Webster 10 2

Heard 9 1

Charlton 8 0

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Twiggs 8 0

Atkinson 7 1

Candler 7 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Long 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Quitman 4 1

Wheeler 4 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Unknown 485 0

Appointments still available for testing on Friday in Conyers

On Friday, May 1, Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, opening a large appointment-only COVID-19 test site for one day.

Limited appointments are still available, they said, by calling 770-513-5631 for anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19.

Testing is also available, regardless of whether individuals currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Douglasville to reopen some facilities

The City of Douglasville said they'd begin to reopen some facilities to the public on May 4.

Opening are the main entrance to City Hall, allowing residents to make payments, public access to the atrium of the public safety building, allowing residents to access the records department and courts division. The Douglasville Welcome Center will reopen to the public with access from O’Neal Plaza.

They said court hearings will begin on May 20.

Hunter Park facilities will remain closed due to COVID-19 testing for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. Citizens can walk on walking trails and paths, but social distancing is required. This is to maintain the required health standards.

Confirmed cases stand at 25,274 with 1,052 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 25,274 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,052 deaths reported. This is an increase of 430 confirmed cases and 16 deaths that they announced on Tuesday evening.

Of the 25,274 confirmed cases, 2763 are in Fulton, 1912 are in DeKalb, 1498 are in Dougherty, 1543 are in Cobb and 1666 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Things to know this morning

Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties as soon as Friday, according to a report from CNBC.

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Ponce City Market targeting a mid-May reopening

State reports record testing day

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

Six Flags donates 2,000 superhero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

As Georgia releases more COVID-19 data, earliest cases now stretch back to January