Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 18,482 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 29, there were 448 current hospitalizations – decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,937 67

Atkinson 801 20

Bacon 1,300 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,889 118

Banks 1,667 36

Barrow 8,995 142

Bartow 11,388 218

Ben Hill 1,504 62

Berrien 1,085 33

Bibb 13,598 420

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 971 36

Brooks 960 37

Bryan 2,844 38

Bulloch 5,231 62

Burke 1,820 40

Butts 2,397 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3,319 33

Candler 792 38

Carroll 7,538 132

Catoosa 5,897 67

Charlton 1,288 28

Chatham 20,681 435

Chattahoochee 3,850 13

Chattooga 2,256 67

Cherokee 22,862 318

Clarke 12,947 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,650 494

Clinch 744 25

Cobb 62,171 1,014

Coffee 4,277 144

Colquitt 3,672 86

Columbia 11,251 168

Cook 1,181 40

Coweta 8,894 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,464 58

Dade 1,241 13

Dawson 2,774 48

DeKalb 59,228 988

Decatur 2,175 56

Dodge 1,091 58

Dooly 803 30

Dougherty 5,686 288

Douglas 12,322 186

Early 1,042 42

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3,914 70

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,779 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,195 61

Fayette 6,830 160

Floyd 10,081 194

Forsyth 18,339 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,164 1,358

Gilmer 2,571 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,841 159

Gordon 6,551 107

Grady 1,621 50

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 87,982 1,129

Habersham 4,698 156

Hall 25,540 466

Hancock 844 66

Haralson 1,730 35

Harris 2,257 60

Hart 1,752 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,780 309

Houston 10,238 207

Irwin 772 19

Jackson 8,634 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,320 36

Jefferson 1,602 61

Jenkins 736 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,622 54

Lamar 1,370 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3,766 148

Lee 1,622 51

Liberty 3,624 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,016 146

Lumpkin 2,859 69

Macon 631 32

Madison 2,786 46

Marion 410 22

McDuffie 1,731 44

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,577 77

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,924 89

Montgomery 738 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,239 85

Muscogee 14,858 434

Newton 7,698 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,705 492

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,222 30

Paulding 11,110 172

Peach 1,901 62

Pickens 2,597 64

Pierce 1,300 49

Pike 1,104 28

Polk 3,977 85

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,825 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,589 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20,463 438

Rockdale 6,252 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 755 18

Spalding 4,249 168

Stephens 3,042 79

Stewart 939 25

Sumter 1,853 97

Talbot 404 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,882 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 736 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3,691 116

Tift 3,484 101

Toombs 2,982 103

Towns 1,150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,063 198

Turner 615 36

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,114 78

Unknown 2,249 4

Upson 1,842 112

Walker 6,757 82

Walton 8,204 242

Ware 3,093 152

Warren 392 17

Washington 1,651 62

Wayne 2,801 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3,022 70

Whitfield 15,018 232

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 695 23

Wilkinson 741 27