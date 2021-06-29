x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 29, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 18,482 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.
  • There have been 903,017 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 310 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 230.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.
  • There have been 64,999 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 81 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 45.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 29, there were 448 current hospitalizations – decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,937    67

Atkinson    801    20

Bacon    1,300    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,889    118

Banks    1,667    36

Barrow    8,995    142

Bartow    11,388    218

Ben Hill    1,504    62

Berrien    1,085    33

Bibb    13,598    420

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    971    36

Brooks    960    37

Bryan    2,844    38

Bulloch    5,231    62

Burke    1,820    40

Butts    2,397    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3,319    33

Candler    792    38

Carroll    7,538    132

Catoosa    5,897    67

Charlton    1,288    28

Chatham    20,681    435

Chattahoochee    3,850    13

Chattooga    2,256    67

Cherokee    22,862    318

Clarke    12,947    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,650    494

Clinch    744    25

Cobb    62,171    1,014

Coffee    4,277    144

Colquitt    3,672    86

Columbia    11,251    168

Cook    1,181    40

Coweta    8,894    217

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,464    58

Dade    1,241    13

Dawson    2,774    48

DeKalb    59,228    988

Decatur    2,175    56

Dodge    1,091    58

Dooly    803    30

Dougherty    5,686    288

Douglas    12,322    186

Early    1,042    42

Echols    361    4

Effingham    3,914    70

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,779    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,195    61

Fayette    6,830    160

Floyd    10,081    194

Forsyth    18,339    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,164    1,358

Gilmer    2,571    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,841    159

Gordon    6,551    107

Grady    1,621    50

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    87,982    1,129

Habersham    4,698    156

Hall    25,540    466

Hancock    844    66

Haralson    1,730    35

Harris    2,257    60

Hart    1,752    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,780    309

Houston    10,238    207

Irwin    772    19

Jackson    8,634    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,320    36

Jefferson    1,602    61

Jenkins    736    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,622    54

Lamar    1,370    47

Lanier    511    9

Laurens    3,766    148

Lee    1,622    51

Liberty    3,624    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,016    146

Lumpkin    2,859    69

Macon    631    32

Madison    2,786    46

Marion    410    22

McDuffie    1,731    44

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,577    77

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,924    89

Montgomery    738    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,239    85

Muscogee    14,858    434

Newton    7,698    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,705    492

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,222    30

Paulding    11,110    172

Peach    1,901    62

Pickens    2,597    64

Pierce    1,300    49

Pike    1,104    28

Polk    3,977    85

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,825    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,589    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20,463    438

Rockdale    6,252    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    755    18

Spalding    4,249    168

Stephens    3,042    79

Stewart    939    25

Sumter    1,853    97

Talbot    404    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,882    50

Taylor    519    23

Telfair    736    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3,691    116

Tift    3,484    101

Toombs    2,982    103

Towns    1,150    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,063    198

Turner    615    36

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,114    78

Unknown    2,249    4

Upson    1,842    112

Walker    6,757    82

Walton    8,204    242

Ware    3,093    152

Warren    392    17

Washington    1,651    62

Wayne    2,801    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3,022    70

Whitfield    15,018    232

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    695    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

