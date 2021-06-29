Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 29, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 18,482 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.
- There have been 903,017 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 310 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 230.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 252.
- There have been 64,999 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 81 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 45.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 29, there were 448 current hospitalizations – decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,937 67
Atkinson 801 20
Bacon 1,300 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,889 118
Banks 1,667 36
Barrow 8,995 142
Bartow 11,388 218
Ben Hill 1,504 62
Berrien 1,085 33
Bibb 13,598 420
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 971 36
Brooks 960 37
Bryan 2,844 38
Bulloch 5,231 62
Burke 1,820 40
Butts 2,397 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3,319 33
Candler 792 38
Carroll 7,538 132
Catoosa 5,897 67
Charlton 1,288 28
Chatham 20,681 435
Chattahoochee 3,850 13
Chattooga 2,256 67
Cherokee 22,862 318
Clarke 12,947 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,650 494
Clinch 744 25
Cobb 62,171 1,014
Coffee 4,277 144
Colquitt 3,672 86
Columbia 11,251 168
Cook 1,181 40
Coweta 8,894 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,464 58
Dade 1,241 13
Dawson 2,774 48
DeKalb 59,228 988
Decatur 2,175 56
Dodge 1,091 58
Dooly 803 30
Dougherty 5,686 288
Douglas 12,322 186
Early 1,042 42
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3,914 70
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,779 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,195 61
Fayette 6,830 160
Floyd 10,081 194
Forsyth 18,339 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,164 1,358
Gilmer 2,571 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,841 159
Gordon 6,551 107
Grady 1,621 50
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 87,982 1,129
Habersham 4,698 156
Hall 25,540 466
Hancock 844 66
Haralson 1,730 35
Harris 2,257 60
Hart 1,752 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,780 309
Houston 10,238 207
Irwin 772 19
Jackson 8,634 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,320 36
Jefferson 1,602 61
Jenkins 736 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,622 54
Lamar 1,370 47
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3,766 148
Lee 1,622 51
Liberty 3,624 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,016 146
Lumpkin 2,859 69
Macon 631 32
Madison 2,786 46
Marion 410 22
McDuffie 1,731 44
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,577 77
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,924 89
Montgomery 738 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,239 85
Muscogee 14,858 434
Newton 7,698 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,705 492
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,222 30
Paulding 11,110 172
Peach 1,901 62
Pickens 2,597 64
Pierce 1,300 49
Pike 1,104 28
Polk 3,977 85
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,825 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,589 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20,463 438
Rockdale 6,252 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 755 18
Spalding 4,249 168
Stephens 3,042 79
Stewart 939 25
Sumter 1,853 97
Talbot 404 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,882 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 736 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3,691 116
Tift 3,484 101
Toombs 2,982 103
Towns 1,150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,063 198
Turner 615 36
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,114 78
Unknown 2,249 4
Upson 1,842 112
Walker 6,757 82
Walton 8,204 242
Ware 3,093 152
Warren 392 17
Washington 1,651 62
Wayne 2,801 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3,022 70
Whitfield 15,018 232
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 695 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62