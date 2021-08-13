Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,987 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 13, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2132 68

Atkinson 900 20

Bacon 1480 30

Baker 197 11

Baldwin 4126 119

Banks 1803 42

Barrow 9810 142

Bartow 12023 225

Ben Hill 1580 62

Berrien 1210 37

Bibb 15467 429

Bleckley 886 32

Brantley 1214 37

Brooks 1108 38

Bryan 3209 39

Bulloch 5886 64

Burke 1928 40

Butts 2560 84

Calhoun 489 16

Camden 4364 39

Candler 874 38

Carroll 8004 135

Catoosa 6320 70

Charlton 1456 30

Chatham 24448 458

Chattahoochee 4242 13

Chattooga 2379 67

Cherokee 24470 326

Clarke 13820 145

Clay 199 3

Clayton 27081 508

Clinch 831 25

Cobb 67092 1045

Coffee 4924 149

Colquitt 4209 91

Columbia 11988 169

Cook 1304 40

Coweta 9564 228

Crawford 597 19

Crisp 1550 59

Dade 1351 14

Dawson 2957 48

DeKalb 64103 1007

Decatur 2436 63

Dodge 1161 56

Dooly 857 31

Dougherty 6275 292

Douglas 13416 194

Early 1207 42

Echols 374 4

Effingham 4582 75

Elbert 1602 60

Emanuel 1936 55

Evans 930 21

Fannin 2387 66

Fayette 7363 164

Floyd 10686 202

Forsyth 19668 201

Franklin 2583 49

Fulton 91459 1389

Gilmer 2710 80

Glascock 157 7

Glynn 8135 166

Gordon 6923 108

Grady 1855 51

Greene 1689 56

Gwinnett 92363 1149

Habersham 4946 159

Hall 26987 482

Hancock 876 66

Haralson 1843 36

Harris 2508 64

Hart 1861 39

Heard 739 18

Henry 21893 322

Houston 11487 211

Irwin 807 19

Jackson 9439 141

Jasper 757 20

Jeff Davis 1451 37

Jefferson 1650 61

Jenkins 789 40

Johnson 838 43

Jones 1800 56

Lamar 1611 48

Lanier 580 10

Laurens 4284 150

Lee 1856 52

Liberty 4304 67

Lincoln 559 25

Long 870 12

Lowndes 8947 151

Lumpkin 3140 71

Macon 667 33

Madison 3006 47

Marion 483 23

McDuffie 1849 45

McIntosh 804 14

Meriwether 1722 81

Miller 751 9

Mitchell 1745 77

Monroe 2121 94

Montgomery 861 21

Morgan 1366 24

Murray 4623 85

Muscogee 16375 443

Newton 8435 243

Oconee 3342 67

Oglethorpe 1291 31

Paulding 11973 178

Peach 2093 63

Pickens 2777 64

Pierce 1507 51

Pike 1254 29

Polk 4238 88

Pulaski 644 32

Putnam 2076 62

Quitman 87 2

Rabun 1672 44

Randolph 520 33

Richmond 21624 449

Rockdale 6902 161

Schley 247 5

Screven 955 21

Seminole 850 18

Spalding 4734 173

Stephens 3197 80

Stewart 1062 26

Sumter 2063 98

Talbot 443 20

Taliaferro 110 3

Tattnall 2148 52

Taylor 550 23

Telfair 799 48

Terrell 630 48

Thomas 4329 119

Tift 3952 106

Toombs 3467 107

Towns 1233 49

Treutlen 735 33

Troup 6793 209

Turner 656 36

Twiggs 576 40

Union 2272 81

Upson 1997 112

Walker 7251 83

Walton 8758 243

Ware 3524 162

Warren 420 17

Washington 1785 61

Wayne 3109 83

Webster 118 4

Wheeler 517 22

White 3318 75

Whitfield 15780 238

Wilcox 519 31

Wilkes 718 23

Wilkinson 826 27