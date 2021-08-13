Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 13, 2021

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,987 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07.
- There have been 982,589 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,107 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,303.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1234.
- There have been 68,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 212 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 13, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2132 68
Atkinson 900 20
Bacon 1480 30
Baker 197 11
Baldwin 4126 119
Banks 1803 42
Barrow 9810 142
Bartow 12023 225
Ben Hill 1580 62
Berrien 1210 37
Bibb 15467 429
Bleckley 886 32
Brantley 1214 37
Brooks 1108 38
Bryan 3209 39
Bulloch 5886 64
Burke 1928 40
Butts 2560 84
Calhoun 489 16
Camden 4364 39
Candler 874 38
Carroll 8004 135
Catoosa 6320 70
Charlton 1456 30
Chatham 24448 458
Chattahoochee 4242 13
Chattooga 2379 67
Cherokee 24470 326
Clarke 13820 145
Clay 199 3
Clayton 27081 508
Clinch 831 25
Cobb 67092 1045
Coffee 4924 149
Colquitt 4209 91
Columbia 11988 169
Cook 1304 40
Coweta 9564 228
Crawford 597 19
Crisp 1550 59
Dade 1351 14
Dawson 2957 48
DeKalb 64103 1007
Decatur 2436 63
Dodge 1161 56
Dooly 857 31
Dougherty 6275 292
Douglas 13416 194
Early 1207 42
Echols 374 4
Effingham 4582 75
Elbert 1602 60
Emanuel 1936 55
Evans 930 21
Fannin 2387 66
Fayette 7363 164
Floyd 10686 202
Forsyth 19668 201
Franklin 2583 49
Fulton 91459 1389
Gilmer 2710 80
Glascock 157 7
Glynn 8135 166
Gordon 6923 108
Grady 1855 51
Greene 1689 56
Gwinnett 92363 1149
Habersham 4946 159
Hall 26987 482
Hancock 876 66
Haralson 1843 36
Harris 2508 64
Hart 1861 39
Heard 739 18
Henry 21893 322
Houston 11487 211
Irwin 807 19
Jackson 9439 141
Jasper 757 20
Jeff Davis 1451 37
Jefferson 1650 61
Jenkins 789 40
Johnson 838 43
Jones 1800 56
Lamar 1611 48
Lanier 580 10
Laurens 4284 150
Lee 1856 52
Liberty 4304 67
Lincoln 559 25
Long 870 12
Lowndes 8947 151
Lumpkin 3140 71
Macon 667 33
Madison 3006 47
Marion 483 23
McDuffie 1849 45
McIntosh 804 14
Meriwether 1722 81
Miller 751 9
Mitchell 1745 77
Monroe 2121 94
Montgomery 861 21
Morgan 1366 24
Murray 4623 85
Muscogee 16375 443
Newton 8435 243
Oconee 3342 67
Oglethorpe 1291 31
Paulding 11973 178
Peach 2093 63
Pickens 2777 64
Pierce 1507 51
Pike 1254 29
Polk 4238 88
Pulaski 644 32
Putnam 2076 62
Quitman 87 2
Rabun 1672 44
Randolph 520 33
Richmond 21624 449
Rockdale 6902 161
Schley 247 5
Screven 955 21
Seminole 850 18
Spalding 4734 173
Stephens 3197 80
Stewart 1062 26
Sumter 2063 98
Talbot 443 20
Taliaferro 110 3
Tattnall 2148 52
Taylor 550 23
Telfair 799 48
Terrell 630 48
Thomas 4329 119
Tift 3952 106
Toombs 3467 107
Towns 1233 49
Treutlen 735 33
Troup 6793 209
Turner 656 36
Twiggs 576 40
Union 2272 81
Upson 1997 112
Walker 7251 83
Walton 8758 243
Ware 3524 162
Warren 420 17
Washington 1785 61
Wayne 3109 83
Webster 118 4
Wheeler 517 22
White 3318 75
Whitfield 15780 238
Wilcox 519 31
Wilkes 718 23
Wilkinson 826 27
Worth 1311 62