Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,987 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.07.
  • There have been 982,589 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,107 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,303.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1234.
  • There have been 68,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 212 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  91.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 13, there were 3,913 current hospitalizations – an increase of 93 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS  

Appling  2132  68 

Atkinson  900  20 

Bacon  1480  30 

Baker  197  11 

Baldwin  4126  119 

Banks  1803  42 

Barrow  9810  142 

Bartow  12023  225 

Ben Hill  1580  62 

Berrien  1210  37 

Bibb  15467  429 

Bleckley  886  32 

Brantley  1214  37 

Brooks  1108  38 

Bryan  3209  39 

Bulloch  5886  64 

Burke  1928  40 

Butts  2560  84 

Calhoun  489  16 

Camden  4364  39 

Candler  874  38 

Carroll  8004  135 

Catoosa  6320  70 

Charlton  1456  30 

Chatham  24448  458 

Chattahoochee  4242  13 

Chattooga  2379  67 

Cherokee  24470  326 

Clarke  13820  145 

Clay  199  3 

Clayton  27081  508 

Clinch  831  25 

Cobb  67092  1045 

Coffee  4924  149 

Colquitt  4209  91 

Columbia  11988  169 

Cook  1304  40 

Coweta  9564  228 

Crawford  597  19 

Crisp  1550  59 

Dade  1351  14 

Dawson  2957  48 

DeKalb  64103  1007 

Decatur  2436  63 

Dodge  1161  56 

Dooly  857  31 

Dougherty  6275  292 

Douglas  13416  194 

Early  1207  42 

Echols  374  4 

Effingham  4582  75 

Elbert  1602  60 

Emanuel  1936  55 

Evans  930  21 

Fannin  2387  66 

Fayette  7363  164 

Floyd  10686  202 

Forsyth  19668  201 

Franklin  2583  49 

Fulton  91459  1389 

Gilmer  2710  80 

Glascock  157  7 

Glynn  8135  166 

Gordon  6923  108 

Grady  1855  51 

Greene  1689  56 

Gwinnett  92363  1149 

Habersham  4946  159 

Hall  26987  482 

Hancock  876  66 

Haralson  1843  36 

Harris  2508  64 

Hart  1861  39 

Heard  739  18 

Henry  21893  322 

Houston  11487  211 

Irwin  807  19 

Jackson  9439  141 

Jasper  757  20 

Jeff Davis  1451  37 

Jefferson  1650  61 

Jenkins  789  40 

Johnson  838  43 

Jones  1800  56 

Lamar  1611  48 

Lanier  580  10 

Laurens  4284  150 

Lee  1856  52 

Liberty  4304  67 

Lincoln  559  25 

Long  870  12 

Lowndes  8947  151 

Lumpkin  3140  71 

Macon  667  33 

Madison  3006  47 

Marion  483  23 

McDuffie  1849  45 

McIntosh  804  14 

Meriwether  1722  81 

Miller  751  9 

Mitchell  1745  77 

Monroe  2121  94 

Montgomery  861  21 

Morgan  1366  24 

Murray  4623  85 

Muscogee  16375  443 

Newton  8435  243 

Oconee  3342  67 

Oglethorpe  1291  31 

Paulding  11973  178 

Peach  2093  63 

Pickens  2777  64 

Pierce  1507  51 

Pike  1254  29 

Polk  4238  88 

Pulaski  644  32 

Putnam  2076  62 

Quitman  87  2 

Rabun  1672  44 

Randolph  520  33 

Richmond  21624  449 

Rockdale  6902  161 

Schley  247  5 

Screven  955  21 

Seminole  850  18 

Spalding  4734  173 

Stephens  3197  80 

Stewart  1062  26 

Sumter  2063  98 

Talbot  443  20 

Taliaferro  110  3 

Tattnall  2148  52 

Taylor  550  23 

Telfair  799  48 

Terrell  630  48 

Thomas  4329  119 

Tift  3952  106 

Toombs  3467  107 

Towns  1233  49 

Treutlen  735  33 

Troup  6793  209 

Turner  656  36 

Twiggs  576  40 

Union  2272  81  

Upson  1997  112 

Walker  7251  83 

Walton  8758  243 

Ware  3524  162 

Warren  420  17 

Washington  1785  61 

Wayne  3109  83 

Webster  118  4 

Wheeler  517  22 

White  3318  75 

Whitfield  15780  238 

Wilcox  519  31 

Wilkes  718  23 

Wilkinson  826  27 

Worth  1311  62

 

