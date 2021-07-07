x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,541 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7  deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29.
  • There have been 905,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 426 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 316.13 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.
  • There have been 65,287 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 47.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 40. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 7, there were 507 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,944

Atkinson    805

Bacon    1,306

Baker    168

Baldwin    3,896

Banks    1,673

Barrow    9,016

Bartow    11,417

Ben Hill    1,509

Berrien    1,091

Bibb    13,633

Bleckley    812

Brantley    974

Brooks    965

Bryan    2,852

Bulloch    5,246

Burke    1,821

Butts    2,403

Calhoun    448

Camden    3,370

Candler    797

Carroll    7,562

Catoosa    5,910

Charlton    1,301

Chatham    20,760

Chattahoochee    3,881

Chattooga    2,258

Cherokee    22,920

Clarke    12,977

Clay    186

Clayton    24,720

Clinch    745

Cobb    62,378

Coffee    4,292

Colquitt    3,688

Columbia    11,268

Cook    1,187

Coweta    8,918

Crawford    524

Crisp    1,464

Dade    1,239

Dawson    2,782

DeKalb    59,329

Decatur    2,184

Dodge    1,091

Dooly    804

Dougherty    5,702

Douglas    12,353

Early    1,042

Echols    362

Effingham    3,923

Elbert    1,544

Emanuel    1,780

Evans    778

Fannin    2,211

Fayette    6,854

Floyd    10,087

Forsyth    18,383

Franklin    2,421

Fulton    84,389

Gilmer    2,581

Glascock    146

Glynn    6,876

Gordon    6,563

Grady    1,628

Greene    1,520

Gwinnett    88,154

Habersham    4,699

Hall    25,618

Hancock    847

Haralson    1,743

Harris    2,271

Hart    1,753

Heard    655

Henry    19,834

Houston    10,262

Irwin    782

Jackson    8,661

Jasper    689

Jeff Davis    1,328

Jefferson    1,602

Jenkins    737

Johnson    797

Jones    1,625

Lamar    1,375

Lanier    511

Laurens    3,777

Lee    1,630

Liberty    3,635

Lincoln    535

Long    699

Lowndes    8,072

Lumpkin    2,864

Macon    632

Madison    2,789

Marion    415

McDuffie    1,733

McIntosh    701

Meriwether    1,582

Miller    685

Mitchell    1,559

Monroe    1,935

Montgomery    739

Morgan    1,218

Murray    4,249

Muscogee    14,911

Newton    7,726

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,698

Oconee    3,103

Oglethorpe    1,222

Paulding    11,159

Peach    1,904

Pickens    2,600

Pierce    1,313

Pike    1,109

Polk    3,987

Pulaski    617

Putnam    1,833

Quitman    82

Rabun    1,593

Randolph    481

Richmond    20,493

Rockdale    6,276

Schley    212

Screven    835

Seminole    758

Spalding    4,253

Stephens    3,043

Stewart    966

Sumter    1,861

Talbot    404

Taliaferro    102

Tattnall    1,887

Taylor    519

Telfair    740

Terrell    586

Thomas    3,724

Tift    3,497

Toombs    2,995

Towns    1,153

Treutlen    643

Troup    6,114

Turner    623

Twiggs    511

Union    2,119

Unknown    2,246

Upson    1,844

Walker    6,783

Walton    8,217

Ware    3,098

Warren    392

Washington    1,652

Wayne    2,806

Webster    109

Wheeler    465

White    3,026

Whitfield    15,029

Wilcox    485

Wilkes    696

Wilkinson    741

Worth    1,204

Related Articles