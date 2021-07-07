Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 7, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,541 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29.
- There have been 905,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 426 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 316.13 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.
- There have been 65,287 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 67 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 47.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 40.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 7, there were 507 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,944
Atkinson 805
Bacon 1,306
Baker 168
Baldwin 3,896
Banks 1,673
Barrow 9,016
Bartow 11,417
Ben Hill 1,509
Berrien 1,091
Bibb 13,633
Bleckley 812
Brantley 974
Brooks 965
Bryan 2,852
Bulloch 5,246
Burke 1,821
Butts 2,403
Calhoun 448
Camden 3,370
Candler 797
Carroll 7,562
Catoosa 5,910
Charlton 1,301
Chatham 20,760
Chattahoochee 3,881
Chattooga 2,258
Cherokee 22,920
Clarke 12,977
Clay 186
Clayton 24,720
Clinch 745
Cobb 62,378
Coffee 4,292
Colquitt 3,688
Columbia 11,268
Cook 1,187
Coweta 8,918
Crawford 524
Crisp 1,464
Dade 1,239
Dawson 2,782
DeKalb 59,329
Decatur 2,184
Dodge 1,091
Dooly 804
Dougherty 5,702
Douglas 12,353
Early 1,042
Echols 362
Effingham 3,923
Elbert 1,544
Emanuel 1,780
Evans 778
Fannin 2,211
Fayette 6,854
Floyd 10,087
Forsyth 18,383
Franklin 2,421
Fulton 84,389
Gilmer 2,581
Glascock 146
Glynn 6,876
Gordon 6,563
Grady 1,628
Greene 1,520
Gwinnett 88,154
Habersham 4,699
Hall 25,618
Hancock 847
Haralson 1,743
Harris 2,271
Hart 1,753
Heard 655
Henry 19,834
Houston 10,262
Irwin 782
Jackson 8,661
Jasper 689
Jeff Davis 1,328
Jefferson 1,602
Jenkins 737
Johnson 797
Jones 1,625
Lamar 1,375
Lanier 511
Laurens 3,777
Lee 1,630
Liberty 3,635
Lincoln 535
Long 699
Lowndes 8,072
Lumpkin 2,864
Macon 632
Madison 2,789
Marion 415
McDuffie 1,733
McIntosh 701
Meriwether 1,582
Miller 685
Mitchell 1,559
Monroe 1,935
Montgomery 739
Morgan 1,218
Murray 4,249
Muscogee 14,911
Newton 7,726
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,698
Oconee 3,103
Oglethorpe 1,222
Paulding 11,159
Peach 1,904
Pickens 2,600
Pierce 1,313
Pike 1,109
Polk 3,987
Pulaski 617
Putnam 1,833
Quitman 82
Rabun 1,593
Randolph 481
Richmond 20,493
Rockdale 6,276
Schley 212
Screven 835
Seminole 758
Spalding 4,253
Stephens 3,043
Stewart 966
Sumter 1,861
Talbot 404
Taliaferro 102
Tattnall 1,887
Taylor 519
Telfair 740
Terrell 586
Thomas 3,724
Tift 3,497
Toombs 2,995
Towns 1,153
Treutlen 643
Troup 6,114
Turner 623
Twiggs 511
Union 2,119
Unknown 2,246
Upson 1,844
Walker 6,783
Walton 8,217
Ware 3,098
Warren 392
Washington 1,652
Wayne 2,806
Webster 109
Wheeler 465
White 3,026
Whitfield 15,029
Wilcox 485
Wilkes 696
Wilkinson 741
Worth 1,204