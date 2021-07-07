Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 7, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

in Georgia, an increase of 7 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 9.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.29. There have been 905,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 426 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 316.13 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 243.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 7, there were 507 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,944

Atkinson 805

Bacon 1,306

Baker 168

Baldwin 3,896

Banks 1,673

Barrow 9,016

Bartow 11,417

Ben Hill 1,509

Berrien 1,091

Bibb 13,633

Bleckley 812

Brantley 974

Brooks 965

Bryan 2,852

Bulloch 5,246

Burke 1,821

Butts 2,403

Calhoun 448

Camden 3,370

Candler 797

Carroll 7,562

Catoosa 5,910

Charlton 1,301

Chatham 20,760

Chattahoochee 3,881

Chattooga 2,258

Cherokee 22,920

Clarke 12,977

Clay 186

Clayton 24,720

Clinch 745

Cobb 62,378

Coffee 4,292

Colquitt 3,688

Columbia 11,268

Cook 1,187

Coweta 8,918

Crawford 524

Crisp 1,464

Dade 1,239

Dawson 2,782

DeKalb 59,329

Decatur 2,184

Dodge 1,091

Dooly 804

Dougherty 5,702

Douglas 12,353

Early 1,042

Echols 362

Effingham 3,923

Elbert 1,544

Emanuel 1,780

Evans 778

Fannin 2,211

Fayette 6,854

Floyd 10,087

Forsyth 18,383

Franklin 2,421

Fulton 84,389

Gilmer 2,581

Glascock 146

Glynn 6,876

Gordon 6,563

Grady 1,628

Greene 1,520

Gwinnett 88,154

Habersham 4,699

Hall 25,618

Hancock 847

Haralson 1,743

Harris 2,271

Hart 1,753

Heard 655

Henry 19,834

Houston 10,262

Irwin 782

Jackson 8,661

Jasper 689

Jeff Davis 1,328

Jefferson 1,602

Jenkins 737

Johnson 797

Jones 1,625

Lamar 1,375

Lanier 511

Laurens 3,777

Lee 1,630

Liberty 3,635

Lincoln 535

Long 699

Lowndes 8,072

Lumpkin 2,864

Macon 632

Madison 2,789

Marion 415

McDuffie 1,733

McIntosh 701

Meriwether 1,582

Miller 685

Mitchell 1,559

Monroe 1,935

Montgomery 739

Morgan 1,218

Murray 4,249

Muscogee 14,911

Newton 7,726

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,698

Oconee 3,103

Oglethorpe 1,222

Paulding 11,159

Peach 1,904

Pickens 2,600

Pierce 1,313

Pike 1,109

Polk 3,987

Pulaski 617

Putnam 1,833

Quitman 82

Rabun 1,593

Randolph 481

Richmond 20,493

Rockdale 6,276

Schley 212

Screven 835

Seminole 758

Spalding 4,253

Stephens 3,043

Stewart 966

Sumter 1,861

Talbot 404

Taliaferro 102

Tattnall 1,887

Taylor 519

Telfair 740

Terrell 586

Thomas 3,724

Tift 3,497

Toombs 2,995

Towns 1,153

Treutlen 643

Troup 6,114

Turner 623

Twiggs 511

Union 2,119

Unknown 2,246

Upson 1,844

Walker 6,783

Walton 8,217

Ware 3,098

Warren 392

Washington 1,652

Wayne 2,806

Webster 109

Wheeler 465

White 3,026

Whitfield 15,029

Wilcox 485

Wilkes 696

Wilkinson 741