Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,591 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 1 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64.
- There have been 909,082 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 735 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 495 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.
- There have been 65,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 704 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,956 67
Atkinson 814 20
Bacon 1,312 29
Baker 176 10
Baldwin 3,905 119
Banks 1,682 36
Barrow 9,056 142
Bartow 11,460 223
Ben Hill 1,510 61
Berrien 1,098 34
Bibb 13,678 422
Bleckley 815 32
Brantley 982 36
Brooks 964 38
Bryan 2,868 38
Bulloch 5,264 63
Burke 1,839 40
Butts 2,412 83
Calhoun 450 16
Camden 3,467 34
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7,585 132
Catoosa 5,938 69
Charlton 1,331 28
Chatham 20,880 439
Chattahoochee 4,023 13
Chattooga 2,257 67
Cherokee 22,986 317
Clarke 13,027 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,826 498
Clinch 747 25
Cobb 62,628 1,020
Coffee 4,336 146
Colquitt 3,712 87
Columbia 11,295 168
Cook 1,190 39
Coweta 8,950 219
Crawford 524 19
Crisp 1,468 57
Dade 1,246 13
Dawson 2,785 48
DeKalb 59,526 993
Decatur 2,196 58
Dodge 1,093 61
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5,712 288
Douglas 12,391 187
Early 1,041 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3,948 71
Elbert 1,553 60
Emanuel 1,783 55
Evans 785 19
Fannin 2,216 63
Fayette 6,875 161
Floyd 10,094 194
Forsyth 18,437 198
Franklin 2,445 48
Fulton 84,790 1,367
Gilmer 2,588 76
Glascock 148 7
Glynn 6,909 159
Gordon 6,581 107
Grady 1,635 51
Greene 1,522 54
Gwinnett 88,451 1,134
Habersham 4,710 156
Hall 25,691 473
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,752 35
Harris 2,291 61
Hart 1,765 40
Heard 655 18
Henry 19,920 310
Houston 10,298 209
Irwin 780 19
Jackson 8,687 139
Jasper 692 20
Jeff Davis 1,330 36
Jefferson 1,606 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 800 43
Jones 1,632 55
Lamar 1,380 47
Lanier 511 10
Laurens 3,802 148
Lee 1,647 51
Liberty 3,666 63
Lincoln 538 25
Long 704 12
Lowndes 7,944 147
Lumpkin 2,870 70
Macon 638 32
Madison 2,796 46
Marion 421 23
McDuffie 1,738 45
McIntosh 704 14
Meriwether 1,582 79
Miller 684 9
Mitchell 1,567 76
Monroe 1,945 91
Montgomery 745 21
Morgan 1,233 24
Murray 4,259 85
Muscogee 15,004 436
Newton 7,754 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,773 496
Oconee 3,113 66
Oglethorpe 1,227 30
Paulding 11,220 172
Peach 1,905 62
Pickens 2,613 65
Pierce 1,317 50
Pike 1,116 28
Polk 3,987 87
Pulaski 616 32
Putnam 1,855 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,598 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,560 438
Rockdale 6,327 158
Schley 212 5
Screven 841 21
Seminole 762 18
Spalding 4,270 169
Stephens 3,049 80
Stewart 998 25
Sumter 1,871 97
Talbot 404 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,897 49
Taylor 520 23
Telfair 743 47
Terrell 587 48
Thomas 3,767 116
Tift 3,487 102
Toombs 3,014 103
Towns 1,161 48
Treutlen 645 31
Troup 6,175 200
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,135 78
Unknown 2,235 5
Upson 1,846 112
Walker 6,814 82
Walton 8,233 242
Ware 3,110 153
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,653 62
Wayne 2,807 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 468 21
White 3,029 70
Whitfield 15,056 232
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 699 24
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,206 62