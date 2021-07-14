Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,591 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 1 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64.

There have been 909,082 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 735 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 495 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225.

There have been 65,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 704 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,956 67

Atkinson 814 20

Bacon 1,312 29

Baker 176 10

Baldwin 3,905 119

Banks 1,682 36

Barrow 9,056 142

Bartow 11,460 223

Ben Hill 1,510 61

Berrien 1,098 34

Bibb 13,678 422

Bleckley 815 32

Brantley 982 36

Brooks 964 38

Bryan 2,868 38

Bulloch 5,264 63

Burke 1,839 40

Butts 2,412 83

Calhoun 450 16

Camden 3,467 34

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7,585 132

Catoosa 5,938 69

Charlton 1,331 28

Chatham 20,880 439

Chattahoochee 4,023 13

Chattooga 2,257 67

Cherokee 22,986 317

Clarke 13,027 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,826 498

Clinch 747 25

Cobb 62,628 1,020

Coffee 4,336 146

Colquitt 3,712 87

Columbia 11,295 168

Cook 1,190 39

Coweta 8,950 219

Crawford 524 19

Crisp 1,468 57

Dade 1,246 13

Dawson 2,785 48

DeKalb 59,526 993

Decatur 2,196 58

Dodge 1,093 61

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5,712 288

Douglas 12,391 187

Early 1,041 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3,948 71

Elbert 1,553 60

Emanuel 1,783 55

Evans 785 19

Fannin 2,216 63

Fayette 6,875 161

Floyd 10,094 194

Forsyth 18,437 198

Franklin 2,445 48

Fulton 84,790 1,367

Gilmer 2,588 76

Glascock 148 7

Glynn 6,909 159

Gordon 6,581 107

Grady 1,635 51

Greene 1,522 54

Gwinnett 88,451 1,134

Habersham 4,710 156

Hall 25,691 473

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,752 35

Harris 2,291 61

Hart 1,765 40

Heard 655 18

Henry 19,920 310

Houston 10,298 209

Irwin 780 19

Jackson 8,687 139

Jasper 692 20

Jeff Davis 1,330 36

Jefferson 1,606 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 800 43

Jones 1,632 55

Lamar 1,380 47

Lanier 511 10

Laurens 3,802 148

Lee 1,647 51

Liberty 3,666 63

Lincoln 538 25

Long 704 12

Lowndes 7,944 147

Lumpkin 2,870 70

Macon 638 32

Madison 2,796 46

Marion 421 23

McDuffie 1,738 45

McIntosh 704 14

Meriwether 1,582 79

Miller 684 9

Mitchell 1,567 76

Monroe 1,945 91

Montgomery 745 21

Morgan 1,233 24

Murray 4,259 85

Muscogee 15,004 436

Newton 7,754 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,773 496

Oconee 3,113 66

Oglethorpe 1,227 30

Paulding 11,220 172

Peach 1,905 62

Pickens 2,613 65

Pierce 1,317 50

Pike 1,116 28

Polk 3,987 87

Pulaski 616 32

Putnam 1,855 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,598 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,560 438

Rockdale 6,327 158

Schley 212 5

Screven 841 21

Seminole 762 18

Spalding 4,270 169

Stephens 3,049 80

Stewart 998 25

Sumter 1,871 97

Talbot 404 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,897 49

Taylor 520 23

Telfair 743 47

Terrell 587 48

Thomas 3,767 116

Tift 3,487 102

Toombs 3,014 103

Towns 1,161 48

Treutlen 645 31

Troup 6,175 200

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,135 78

Unknown 2,235 5

Upson 1,846 112

Walker 6,814 82

Walton 8,233 242

Ware 3,110 153

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,653 62

Wayne 2,807 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 468 21

White 3,029 70

Whitfield 15,056 232

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 699 24

Wilkinson 741 27