Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,591 deaths in Georgia, a decrease of 1 death since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/15-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.64.
  • There have been 909,082 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 735 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 495 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 225. 
  • There have been 65,783 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 109 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 38.57
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 15, there were 704 current hospitalizations – an increase of 35 hospitalizations since the previous day.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,956    67

Atkinson    814    20

Bacon    1,312    29

Baker    176    10

Baldwin    3,905    119

Banks    1,682    36

Barrow    9,056    142

Bartow    11,460    223

Ben Hill    1,510    61

Berrien    1,098    34

Bibb    13,678    422

Bleckley    815    32

Brantley    982    36

Brooks    964    38

Bryan    2,868    38

Bulloch    5,264    63

Burke    1,839    40

Butts    2,412    83

Calhoun    450    16

Camden    3,467    34

Candler    798    38

Carroll    7,585    132

Catoosa    5,938    69

Charlton    1,331    28

Chatham    20,880    439

Chattahoochee    4,023    13

Chattooga    2,257    67

Cherokee    22,986    317

Clarke    13,027    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,826    498

Clinch    747    25

Cobb    62,628    1,020

Coffee    4,336    146

Colquitt    3,712    87

Columbia    11,295    168

Cook    1,190    39

Coweta    8,950    219

Crawford    524    19

Crisp    1,468    57

Dade    1,246    13

Dawson    2,785    48

DeKalb    59,526    993

Decatur    2,196    58

Dodge    1,093    61

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5,712    288

Douglas    12,391    187

Early    1,041    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3,948    71

Elbert    1,553    60

Emanuel    1,783    55

Evans    785    19

Fannin    2,216    63

Fayette    6,875    161

Floyd    10,094    194

Forsyth    18,437    198

Franklin    2,445    48

Fulton    84,790    1,367

Gilmer    2,588    76

Glascock    148    7

Glynn    6,909    159

Gordon    6,581    107

Grady    1,635    51

Greene    1,522    54

Gwinnett    88,451    1,134

Habersham    4,710    156

Hall    25,691    473

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,752    35

Harris    2,291    61

Hart    1,765    40

Heard    655    18

Henry    19,920    310

Houston    10,298    209

Irwin    780    19

Jackson    8,687    139

Jasper    692    20

Jeff Davis    1,330    36

Jefferson    1,606    61

Jenkins    737    39

Johnson    800    43

Jones    1,632    55

Lamar    1,380    47

Lanier    511    10

Laurens    3,802    148

Lee    1,647    51

Liberty    3,666    63

Lincoln    538    25

Long    704    12

Lowndes    7,944    147

Lumpkin    2,870    70

Macon    638    32

Madison    2,796    46

Marion    421    23

McDuffie    1,738    45

McIntosh    704    14

Meriwether    1,582    79

Miller    684    9

Mitchell    1,567    76

Monroe    1,945    91

Montgomery    745    21

Morgan    1,233    24

Murray    4,259    85

Muscogee    15,004    436

Newton    7,754    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,773    496

Oconee    3,113    66

Oglethorpe    1,227    30

Paulding    11,220    172

Peach    1,905    62

Pickens    2,613    65

Pierce    1,317    50

Pike    1,116    28

Polk    3,987    87

Pulaski    616    32

Putnam    1,855    59

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,598    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,560    438

Rockdale    6,327    158

Schley    212    5

Screven    841    21

Seminole    762    18

Spalding    4,270    169

Stephens    3,049    80

Stewart    998    25

Sumter    1,871    97

Talbot    404    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,897    49

Taylor    520    23

Telfair    743    47

Terrell    587    48

Thomas    3,767    116

Tift    3,487    102

Toombs    3,014    103

Towns    1,161    48

Treutlen    645    31

Troup    6,175    200

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,135    78

Unknown    2,235    5

Upson    1,846    112

Walker    6,814    82

Walton    8,233    242

Ware    3,110    153

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,653    62

Wayne    2,807    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    468    21

White    3,029    70

Whitfield    15,056    232

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    699    24

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,206    62

    

