coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 9 a.m., there have been 2,055 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.43.
  • There have been 47,496 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 648.50.
  • There have been 8,033 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 30, there were 850 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton    4533    235

Gwinnett    3792    128

DeKalb    3746    120

Cobb    3032    175

Hall    2476    47

Non-Georgia Resident    2152    34

Dougherty    1772    148

Unknown    1764    1

Clayton    1230    49

Cherokee    909    33

Henry    693    23

Muscogee    625    17

Richmond    595    22

Douglas    543    25

Carroll    525    24

Habersham    520    23

Forsyth    515    12

Chatham    505    24

Bartow    478    39

Sumter    476    44

Colquitt    467    15

Bibb    453    28

Coweta    417    9

Mitchell    409    32

Whitfield    378    7

Houston    366    17

Lee    361    22

Newton    352    11

Baldwin    347    26

Paulding    328    11

Barrow    326    14

Thomas    325    32

Troup    316    11

Lowndes    305    4

Rockdale    285    8

Clarke    284    13

Upson    281    34

Coffee    277    15

Spalding    276    22

Floyd    265    15

Walton    265    12

Tift    256    17

Columbia    248    7

Early    238    31

Crisp    235    7

Fayette    235    13

Butts    228    24

Ware    228    14

Terrell    213    26

Worth    211    21

Hancock    195    24

Decatur    186    5

Jackson    184    5

Dooly    179    12

Randolph    179    19

Gordon    163    16

Appling    160    13

Gilmer    154    0

Stephens    147    2

Walker    142    0

Catoosa    135    0

Calhoun    132    6

Bacon    126    3

Burke    121    5

Monroe    121    11

Glynn    119    1

Polk    119    1

Echols    118    0

Turner    118    13

Oconee    116    6

Wilcox    114    13

Grady    110    4

Dawson    109    1

Laurens    106    1

Macon    101    6

White    101    3

Pierce    100    3

Chattahoochee    99    0

Lumpkin    99    1

Harris    98    6

Murray    92    1

Putnam    90    9

Banks    88    1

Meriwether    85    2

Johnson    82    2

Liberty    82    0

Elbert    75    0

Ben Hill    74    1

Bryan    74    5

Effingham    74    1

Washington    74    1

Franklin    73    1

Peach    72    4

Wilkinson    69    6

Brooks    68    8

Greene    68    7

Lamar    68    2

McDuffie    67    5

Bulloch    62    2

Camden    62    1

Oglethorpe    61    7

Clinch    59    2

Brantley    57    2

Marion    57    2

Toombs    56    4

Madison    54    1

Pike    54    2

Screven    54    3

Stewart    52    1

Dodge    51    2

Atkinson    49    2

Cook    49    2

Pickens    48    3

Berrien    46    0

Seminole    46    2

Union    46    1

Bleckley    45    0

Fannin    44    1

Haralson    43    3

Jefferson    43    1

Pulaski    42    2

Miller    41    0

Clay    39    2

Talbot    39    2

Jeff Davis    37    1

Jones    37    0

Morgan    37    0

Telfair    37    1

Jasper    36    1

Baker    34    2

Heard    34    2

Wilkes    33    1

Charlton    32    1

Hart    32    0

Dade    29    1

Crawford    28    0

Emanuel    28    2

Irwin    28    1

Tattnall    27    0

Chattooga    24    2

Towns    24    1

Taylor    22    2

Lanier    21    2

Rabun    20    1

Jenkins    19    1

Wayne    19    0

Warren    18    0

Schley    17    1

Twiggs    17    1

Lincoln    16    0

Long    16    1

McIntosh    16    1

Candler    13    0

Webster    13    1

Wheeler    13    0

Quitman    12    1

Treutlen    10    0

Montgomery    9    0

Evans    5    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

