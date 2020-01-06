Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

The latest data:

As of 9 a.m., there have been 2,055 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/19-6/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.43.

There have been 47,496 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 626.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 648.50.

There have been 8,033 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 30, there were 850 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton 4533 235

Gwinnett 3792 128

DeKalb 3746 120

Cobb 3032 175

Hall 2476 47

Non-Georgia Resident 2152 34

Dougherty 1772 148

Unknown 1764 1

Clayton 1230 49

Cherokee 909 33

Henry 693 23

Muscogee 625 17

Richmond 595 22

Douglas 543 25

Carroll 525 24

Habersham 520 23

Forsyth 515 12

Chatham 505 24

Bartow 478 39

Sumter 476 44

Colquitt 467 15

Bibb 453 28

Coweta 417 9

Mitchell 409 32

Whitfield 378 7

Houston 366 17

Lee 361 22

Newton 352 11

Baldwin 347 26

Paulding 328 11

Barrow 326 14

Thomas 325 32

Troup 316 11

Lowndes 305 4

Rockdale 285 8

Clarke 284 13

Upson 281 34

Coffee 277 15

Spalding 276 22

Floyd 265 15

Walton 265 12

Tift 256 17

Columbia 248 7

Early 238 31

Crisp 235 7

Fayette 235 13

Butts 228 24

Ware 228 14

Terrell 213 26

Worth 211 21

Hancock 195 24

Decatur 186 5

Jackson 184 5

Dooly 179 12

Randolph 179 19

Gordon 163 16

Appling 160 13

Gilmer 154 0

Stephens 147 2

Walker 142 0

Catoosa 135 0

Calhoun 132 6

Bacon 126 3

Burke 121 5

Monroe 121 11

Glynn 119 1

Polk 119 1

Echols 118 0

Turner 118 13

Oconee 116 6

Wilcox 114 13

Grady 110 4

Dawson 109 1

Laurens 106 1

Macon 101 6

White 101 3

Pierce 100 3

Chattahoochee 99 0

Lumpkin 99 1

Harris 98 6

Murray 92 1

Putnam 90 9

Banks 88 1

Meriwether 85 2

Johnson 82 2

Liberty 82 0

Elbert 75 0

Ben Hill 74 1

Bryan 74 5

Effingham 74 1

Washington 74 1

Franklin 73 1

Peach 72 4

Wilkinson 69 6

Brooks 68 8

Greene 68 7

Lamar 68 2

McDuffie 67 5

Bulloch 62 2

Camden 62 1

Oglethorpe 61 7

Clinch 59 2

Brantley 57 2

Marion 57 2

Toombs 56 4

Madison 54 1

Pike 54 2

Screven 54 3

Stewart 52 1

Dodge 51 2

Atkinson 49 2

Cook 49 2

Pickens 48 3

Berrien 46 0

Seminole 46 2

Union 46 1

Bleckley 45 0

Fannin 44 1

Haralson 43 3

Jefferson 43 1

Pulaski 42 2

Miller 41 0

Clay 39 2

Talbot 39 2

Jeff Davis 37 1

Jones 37 0

Morgan 37 0

Telfair 37 1

Jasper 36 1

Baker 34 2

Heard 34 2

Wilkes 33 1

Charlton 32 1

Hart 32 0

Dade 29 1

Crawford 28 0

Emanuel 28 2

Irwin 28 1

Tattnall 27 0

Chattooga 24 2

Towns 24 1

Taylor 22 2

Lanier 21 2

Rabun 20 1

Jenkins 19 1

Wayne 19 0

Warren 18 0

Schley 17 1

Twiggs 17 1

Lincoln 16 0

Long 16 1

McIntosh 16 1

Candler 13 0

Webster 13 1

Wheeler 13 0

Quitman 12 1

Treutlen 10 0

Montgomery 9 0

Evans 5 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0