Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,102 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57. There have been 48,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 579.863

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 579.863 There have been 8,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 1, there were 841 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton 4638 242

Gwinnett 3891 133

DeKalb 3803 121

Cobb 3056 183

Hall 2508 50

Non-Georgia Resident 2144 32

Dougherty 1784 149

Unknown 1561 0

Clayton 1238 51

Cherokee 911 33

Henry 695 23

Muscogee 637 18

Richmond 598 25

Douglas 549 25

Forsyth 532 12

Habersham 530 23

Carroll 524 24

Chatham 518 26

Sumter 489 44

Bartow 485 38

Colquitt 484 15

Bibb 472 29

Coweta 422 9

Mitchell 413 32

Whitfield 391 7

Houston 376 17

Newton 370 11

Lee 361 22

Baldwin 350 26

Thomas 332 32

Paulding 330 11

Barrow 328 18

Troup 320 11

Lowndes 319 4

Clarke 295 14

Rockdale 289 8

Upson 284 34

Coffee 277 15

Spalding 277 22

Floyd 274 15

Tift 270 18

Walton 269 12

Columbia 251 8

Early 244 31

Crisp 237 7

Fayette 237 13

Butts 234 24

Ware 228 14

Worth 223 21

Terrell 213 26

Decatur 204 5

Jackson 198 6

Hancock 197 25

Dooly 183 12

Randolph 179 19

Gordon 166 16

Walker 162 0

Appling 161 13

Gilmer 156 1

Chattahoochee 154 0

Stephens 147 2

Catoosa 142 0

Calhoun 134 6

Glynn 133 2

Bacon 131 3

Turner 128 13

Polk 126 1

Burke 122 6

Echols 121 0

Monroe 121 11

Wilcox 117 13

Oconee 116 8

Grady 114 4

Dawson 109 1

Laurens 108 1

Franklin 104 1

White 103 3

Harris 102 6

Macon 102 6

Pierce 100 3

Lumpkin 99 1

Murray 96 1

Banks 93 1

Putnam 93 9

Meriwether 87 2

Johnson 83 2

Liberty 82 1

Ben Hill 77 1

Bryan 75 5

Effingham 75 1

Elbert 75 0

Peach 74 4

Washington 74 1

Lamar 71 2

Brooks 70 8

Wilkinson 70 7

Greene 68 7

Bulloch 67 2

McDuffie 67 5

Camden 64 1

Oglethorpe 62 7

Clinch 59 2

Marion 59 2

Brantley 58 2

Madison 56 1

Toombs 56 4

Screven 55 3

Pike 54 3

Dodge 52 2

Stewart 52 1

Atkinson 51 2

Berrien 49 0

Bleckley 48 0

Pickens 48 3

Cook 47 2

Fannin 47 1

Haralson 47 3

Union 46 1

Seminole 45 2

Jefferson 44 1

Miller 42 0

Pulaski 42 2

Jones 40 0

Clay 39 2

Jasper 39 1

Talbot 39 2

Morgan 38 0

Dade 37 1

Jeff Davis 37 1

Telfair 37 1

Heard 35 2

Baker 34 2

Charlton 33 1

Hart 33 0

Wilkes 33 1

Irwin 30 1

Crawford 28 0

Emanuel 27 2

Tattnall 27 0

Chattooga 25 2

Lanier 25 2

Towns 24 1

Rabun 23 1

Taylor 22 2

Jenkins 21 1

Wayne 20 0

Warren 18 0

Twiggs 17 1

Lincoln 16 0

Long 16 1

McIntosh 16 1

Schley 16 1

Candler 14 0

Webster 13 1

Wheeler 13 0

Quitman 12 1

Treutlen 12 0

Montgomery 11 0

Evans 5 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0