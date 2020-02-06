x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,102 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57.
  • There have been 48,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 579.863
  • There have been 8,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 1, there were 841 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton    4638    242

Gwinnett    3891    133

DeKalb    3803    121

Cobb    3056    183

Hall    2508    50

Non-Georgia Resident    2144    32

Dougherty    1784    149

Unknown    1561    0

Clayton    1238    51

Cherokee    911    33

Henry    695    23

Muscogee    637    18

Richmond    598    25

Douglas    549    25

Forsyth    532    12

Habersham    530    23

Carroll    524    24

Chatham    518    26

Sumter    489    44

Bartow    485    38

Colquitt    484    15

Bibb    472    29

Coweta    422    9

Mitchell    413    32

Whitfield    391    7

Houston    376    17

Newton    370    11

Lee    361    22

Baldwin    350    26

Thomas    332    32

Paulding    330    11

Barrow    328    18

Troup    320    11

Lowndes    319    4

Clarke    295    14

Rockdale    289    8

Upson    284    34

Coffee    277    15

Spalding    277    22

Floyd    274    15

Tift    270    18

Walton    269    12

Columbia    251    8

Early    244    31

Crisp    237    7

Fayette    237    13

Butts    234    24

Ware    228    14

Worth    223    21

Terrell    213    26

Decatur    204    5

Jackson    198    6

Hancock    197    25

Dooly    183    12

Randolph    179    19

Gordon    166    16

Walker    162    0

Appling    161    13

Gilmer    156    1

Chattahoochee    154    0

Stephens    147    2

Catoosa    142    0

Calhoun    134    6

Glynn    133    2

Bacon    131    3

Turner    128    13

Polk    126    1

Burke    122    6

Echols    121    0

Monroe    121    11

Wilcox    117    13

Oconee    116    8

Grady    114    4

Dawson    109    1

Laurens    108    1

Franklin    104    1

White    103    3

Harris    102    6

Macon    102    6

Pierce    100    3

Lumpkin    99    1

Murray    96    1

Banks    93    1

Putnam    93    9

Meriwether    87    2

Johnson    83    2

Liberty    82    1

Ben Hill    77    1

Bryan    75    5

Effingham    75    1

Elbert    75    0

Peach    74    4

Washington    74    1

Lamar    71    2

Brooks    70    8

Wilkinson    70    7

Greene    68    7

Bulloch    67    2

McDuffie    67    5

Camden    64    1

Oglethorpe    62    7

Clinch    59    2

Marion    59    2

Brantley    58    2

Madison    56    1

Toombs    56    4

Screven    55    3

Pike    54    3

Dodge    52    2

Stewart    52    1

Atkinson    51    2

Berrien    49    0

Bleckley    48    0

Pickens    48    3

Cook    47    2

Fannin    47    1

Haralson    47    3

Union    46    1

Seminole    45    2

Jefferson    44    1

Miller    42    0

Pulaski    42    2

Jones    40    0

Clay    39    2

Jasper    39    1

Talbot    39    2

Morgan    38    0

Dade    37    1

Jeff Davis    37    1

Telfair    37    1

Heard    35    2

Baker    34    2

Charlton    33    1

Hart    33    0

Wilkes    33    1

Irwin    30    1

Crawford    28    0

Emanuel    27    2

Tattnall    27    0

Chattooga    25    2

Lanier    25    2

Towns    24    1

Rabun    23    1

Taylor    22    2

Jenkins    21    1

Wayne    20    0

Warren    18    0

Twiggs    17    1

Lincoln    16    0

Long    16    1

McIntosh    16    1

Schley    16    1

Candler    14    0

Webster    13    1

Wheeler    13    0

Quitman    12    1

Treutlen    12    0

Montgomery    11    0

Evans    5    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

