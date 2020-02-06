Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,102 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/20-6/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/6-5/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57.
- There have been 48,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 600.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 579.863
- There have been 8,334 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 1, there were 841 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
Cases and deaths by County:
Fulton 4638 242
Gwinnett 3891 133
DeKalb 3803 121
Cobb 3056 183
Hall 2508 50
Non-Georgia Resident 2144 32
Dougherty 1784 149
Unknown 1561 0
Clayton 1238 51
Cherokee 911 33
Henry 695 23
Muscogee 637 18
Richmond 598 25
Douglas 549 25
Forsyth 532 12
Habersham 530 23
Carroll 524 24
Chatham 518 26
Sumter 489 44
Bartow 485 38
Colquitt 484 15
Bibb 472 29
Coweta 422 9
Mitchell 413 32
Whitfield 391 7
Houston 376 17
Newton 370 11
Lee 361 22
Baldwin 350 26
Thomas 332 32
Paulding 330 11
Barrow 328 18
Troup 320 11
Lowndes 319 4
Clarke 295 14
Rockdale 289 8
Upson 284 34
Coffee 277 15
Spalding 277 22
Floyd 274 15
Tift 270 18
Walton 269 12
Columbia 251 8
Early 244 31
Crisp 237 7
Fayette 237 13
Butts 234 24
Ware 228 14
Worth 223 21
Terrell 213 26
Decatur 204 5
Jackson 198 6
Hancock 197 25
Dooly 183 12
Randolph 179 19
Gordon 166 16
Walker 162 0
Appling 161 13
Gilmer 156 1
Chattahoochee 154 0
Stephens 147 2
Catoosa 142 0
Calhoun 134 6
Glynn 133 2
Bacon 131 3
Turner 128 13
Polk 126 1
Burke 122 6
Echols 121 0
Monroe 121 11
Wilcox 117 13
Oconee 116 8
Grady 114 4
Dawson 109 1
Laurens 108 1
Franklin 104 1
White 103 3
Harris 102 6
Macon 102 6
Pierce 100 3
Lumpkin 99 1
Murray 96 1
Banks 93 1
Putnam 93 9
Meriwether 87 2
Johnson 83 2
Liberty 82 1
Ben Hill 77 1
Bryan 75 5
Effingham 75 1
Elbert 75 0
Peach 74 4
Washington 74 1
Lamar 71 2
Brooks 70 8
Wilkinson 70 7
Greene 68 7
Bulloch 67 2
McDuffie 67 5
Camden 64 1
Oglethorpe 62 7
Clinch 59 2
Marion 59 2
Brantley 58 2
Madison 56 1
Toombs 56 4
Screven 55 3
Pike 54 3
Dodge 52 2
Stewart 52 1
Atkinson 51 2
Berrien 49 0
Bleckley 48 0
Pickens 48 3
Cook 47 2
Fannin 47 1
Haralson 47 3
Union 46 1
Seminole 45 2
Jefferson 44 1
Miller 42 0
Pulaski 42 2
Jones 40 0
Clay 39 2
Jasper 39 1
Talbot 39 2
Morgan 38 0
Dade 37 1
Jeff Davis 37 1
Telfair 37 1
Heard 35 2
Baker 34 2
Charlton 33 1
Hart 33 0
Wilkes 33 1
Irwin 30 1
Crawford 28 0
Emanuel 27 2
Tattnall 27 0
Chattooga 25 2
Lanier 25 2
Towns 24 1
Rabun 23 1
Taylor 22 2
Jenkins 21 1
Wayne 20 0
Warren 18 0
Twiggs 17 1
Lincoln 16 0
Long 16 1
McIntosh 16 1
Schley 16 1
Candler 14 0
Webster 13 1
Wheeler 13 0
Quitman 12 1
Treutlen 12 0
Montgomery 11 0
Evans 5 0
Glascock 1 0
Taliaferro 1 0
