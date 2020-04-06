Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,147 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.86.

There have been 49,847 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 597.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.57.

There have been 8,557 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 3, there were 815 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton 4724 250

Gwinnett 4267 135

DeKalb 3939 122

Cobb 3165 190

Hall 2566 50

Non-Georgia Resident 2319 31

Dougherty 1794 149

Clayton 1282 51

Unknown 1196 0

Cherokee 934 33

Henry 742 23

Muscogee 697 21

Richmond 609 25

Douglas 571 25

Carroll 568 28

Habersham 545 24

Forsyth 535 12

Chatham 525 27

Colquitt 523 15

Bartow 504 39

Bibb 494 29

Sumter 490 44

Coweta 440 9

Whitfield 427 7

Mitchell 416 32

Houston 390 19

Newton 382 11

Baldwin 380 27

Troup 363 11

Lee 361 22

Lowndes 356 4

Thomas 349 32

Paulding 340 11

Barrow 333 19

Rockdale 302 8

Clarke 299 15

Floyd 292 15

Coffee 289 15

Upson 289 34

Walton 288 15

Spalding 281 22

Tift 277 18

Columbia 266 8

Early 247 32

Fayette 241 13

Butts 240 24

Crisp 238 8

Ware 238 14

Worth 228 21

Terrell 217 26

Jackson 210 6

Decatur 205 6

Hancock 196 25

Dooly 186 12

Gordon 181 16

Randolph 181 19

Walker 178 0

Appling 172 13

Chattahoochee 166 0

Gilmer 158 1

Catoosa 146 0

Stephens 144 3

Glynn 139 2

Polk 138 1

Bacon 137 3

Calhoun 136 6

Turner 134 13

Echols 130 0

Burke 123 6

Franklin 123 1

Monroe 123 11

Harris 120 6

Oconee 120 9

Grady 119 4

Wilcox 117 13

Dawson 110 1

White 110 3

Pierce 109 4

Laurens 108 1

Macon 104 6

Lumpkin 101 1

Murray 100 1

Meriwether 99 2

Putnam 97 9

Banks 87 1

Liberty 85 1

Ben Hill 84 1

Johnson 83 2

Bryan 78 5

Bulloch 77 2

Effingham 77 1

Brooks 76 8

Elbert 76 0

Peach 76 4

Lamar 75 2

Washington 74 1

Greene 73 7

McDuffie 70 5

Wilkinson 70 7

Camden 68 1

Clinch 65 2

Oglethorpe 63 7

Brantley 61 2

Madison 61 1

Toombs 60 4

Marion 59 2

Pike 57 3

Screven 56 3

Atkinson 54 2

Stewart 54 1

Dodge 52 2

Berrien 51 0

Fannin 50 1

Haralson 50 4

Pickens 50 4

Bleckley 48 0

Jones 48 0

Union 48 1

Cook 47 2

Jefferson 47 1

Jasper 45 1

Seminole 45 2

Pulaski 43 2

Clay 42 2

Miller 42 0

Dade 40 1

Talbot 40 2

Jeff Davis 38 1

Morgan 38 0

Telfair 38 1

Heard 37 3

Hart 36 0

Baker 35 3

Wilkes 34 1

Irwin 33 1

Charlton 32 1

Tattnall 29 0

Crawford 28 0

Emanuel 28 2

Lanier 27 2

Towns 27 1

Chattooga 25 2

Rabun 25 1

Taylor 23 2

Jenkins 22 1

Wayne 22 0

Twiggs 18 1

Warren 18 0

Schley 17 1

Lincoln 16 0

Long 16 1

McIntosh 15 1

Quitman 14 1

Candler 13 0

Treutlen 13 0

Webster 13 1

Wheeler 13 0

Montgomery 11 0

Evans 6 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0