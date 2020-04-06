x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,147 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.86.
  • There have been 49,847 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 597.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 606.57.
  • There have been 8,557 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 3, there were 815 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by County:

Fulton    4724    250

Gwinnett    4267    135

DeKalb    3939    122

Cobb    3165    190

Hall    2566    50

Non-Georgia Resident    2319    31

Dougherty    1794    149

Clayton    1282    51

Unknown    1196    0

Cherokee    934    33

Henry    742    23

Muscogee    697    21

Richmond    609    25

Douglas    571    25

Carroll    568    28

Habersham    545    24

Forsyth    535    12

Chatham    525    27

Colquitt    523    15

Bartow    504    39

Bibb    494    29

Sumter    490    44

Coweta    440    9

Whitfield    427    7

Mitchell    416    32

Houston    390    19

Newton    382    11

Baldwin    380    27

Troup    363    11

Lee    361    22

Lowndes    356    4

Thomas    349    32

Paulding    340    11

Barrow    333    19

Rockdale    302    8

Clarke    299    15

Floyd    292    15

Coffee    289    15

Upson    289    34

Walton    288    15

Spalding    281    22

Tift    277    18

Columbia    266    8

Early    247    32

Fayette    241    13

Butts    240    24

Crisp    238    8

Ware    238    14

Worth    228    21

Terrell    217    26

Jackson    210    6

Decatur    205    6

Hancock    196    25

Dooly    186    12

Gordon    181    16

Randolph    181    19

Walker    178    0

Appling    172    13

Chattahoochee    166    0

Gilmer    158    1

Catoosa    146    0

Stephens    144    3

Glynn    139    2

Polk    138    1

Bacon    137    3

Calhoun    136    6

Turner    134    13

Echols    130    0

Burke    123    6

Franklin    123    1

Monroe    123    11

Harris    120    6

Oconee    120    9

Grady    119    4

Wilcox    117    13

Dawson    110    1

White    110    3

Pierce    109    4

Laurens    108    1

Macon    104    6

Lumpkin    101    1

Murray    100    1

Meriwether    99    2

Putnam    97    9

Banks    87    1

Liberty    85    1

Ben Hill    84    1

Johnson    83    2

Bryan    78    5

Bulloch    77    2

Effingham    77    1

Brooks    76    8

Elbert    76    0

Peach    76    4

Lamar    75    2

Washington    74    1

Greene    73    7

McDuffie    70    5

Wilkinson    70    7

Camden    68    1

Clinch    65    2

Oglethorpe    63    7

Brantley    61    2

Madison    61    1

Toombs    60    4

Marion    59    2

Pike    57    3

Screven    56    3

Atkinson    54    2

Stewart    54    1

Dodge    52    2

Berrien    51    0

Fannin    50    1

Haralson    50    4

Pickens    50    4

Bleckley    48    0

Jones    48    0

Union    48    1

Cook    47    2

Jefferson    47    1

Jasper    45    1

Seminole    45    2

Pulaski    43    2

Clay    42    2

Miller    42    0

Dade    40    1

Talbot    40    2

Jeff Davis    38    1

Morgan    38    0

Telfair    38    1

Heard    37    3

Hart    36    0

Baker    35    3

Wilkes    34    1

Irwin    33    1

Charlton    32    1

Tattnall    29    0

Crawford    28    0

Emanuel    28    2

Lanier    27    2

Towns    27    1

Chattooga    25    2

Rabun    25    1

Taylor    23    2

Jenkins    22    1

Wayne    22    0

Twiggs    18    1

Warren    18    0

Schley    17    1

Lincoln    16    0

Long    16    1

McIntosh    15    1

Quitman    14    1

Candler    13    0

Treutlen    13    0

Webster    13    1

Wheeler    13    0

Montgomery    11    0

Evans    6    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

