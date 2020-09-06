x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,285 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.64.
  • There have been 53,249 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 615.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 653.21.
  • There have been 8,872 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 8, there were 819 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton    4925    272

Gwinnett    4692    143

DeKalb    4120    135

Cobb    3337    203

Hall    2664    51

Non-Georgia Resident    2480    35

Dougherty    1818    149

Clayton    1362    54

Unknown    1291    1

Cherokee    978    35

Muscogee    868    22

Henry    779    22

Richmond    652    34

Douglas    612    27

Colquitt    589    16

Carroll    587    33

Forsyth    575    12

Habersham    568    26

Chatham    556    29

Bartow    527    39

Bibb    511    31

Whitfield    509    9

Sumter    498    48

Troup    476    11

Coweta    474    10

Lowndes    474    4

Mitchell    425    36

Houston    406    20

Newton    396    11

Baldwin    393    29

Paulding    371    13

Lee    368    22

Thomas    357    33

Barrow    356    20

Floyd    335    15

Clarke    328    15

Tift    327    22

Rockdale    320    8

Coffee    307    14

Walton    307    20

Spalding    301    22

Upson    290    36

Columbia    288    8

Fayette    254    15

Butts    253    25

Early    252    31

Ware    252    14

Worth    243    21

Crisp    239    8

Jackson    237    7

Decatur    218    6

Terrell    217    26

Gordon    209    16

Walker    203    0

Hancock    200    29

Appling    197    13

Dooly    193    12

Randolph    187    20

Chattahoochee    180    0

Catoosa    164    0

Glynn    164    2

Gilmer    161    1

Bacon    152    3

Polk    152    1

Stephens    147    3

Echols    146    0

Harris    143    6

Turner    141    13

Calhoun    140    6

Franklin    134    1

Grady    127    4

Oconee    127    9

Burke    125    6

Monroe    124    12

Pierce    121    4

White    117    3

Wilcox    117    14

Laurens    116    1

Dawson    114    1

Murray    114    1

Meriwether    110    2

Macon    106    7

Lumpkin    103    1

Putnam    103    10

Banks    99    1

Ben Hill    93    1

Liberty    86    1

Brooks    84    8

Bulloch    84    3

Greene    83    7

Johnson    83    2

Elbert    82    0

Effingham    81    1

Bryan    80    5

Peach    80    7

Toombs    77    4

Lamar    76    4

Washington    75    1

McDuffie    73    5

Clinch    72    2

Wilkinson    72    7

Camden    70    1

Oglethorpe    70    7

Madison    66    2

Pike    64    3

Brantley    63    2

Atkinson    62    2

Berrien    59    0

Marion    59    2

Screven    59    3

Stewart    58    1

Cook    57    1

Fannin    57    1

Haralson    54    4

Bleckley    53    0

Dodge    53    2

Pickens    53    4

Jefferson    52    1

Jasper    51    1

Union    50    1

Clay    49    2

Jones    49    0

Jeff Davis    48    1

Seminole    47    2

Pulaski    46    2

Miller    43    0

Talbot    43    2

Dade    41    1

Morgan    40    0

Hart    39    0

Telfair    39    1

Baker    37    3

Heard    37    3

Charlton    36    1

Irwin    34    1

Lanier    34    2

Tattnall    34    0

Wilkes    34    1

Emanuel    33    2

Jenkins    33    2

Crawford    31    0

Towns    30    1

Wayne    30    0

Chattooga    27    2

Rabun    27    1

Taylor    23    2

Twiggs    19    1

Schley    18    1

Warren    18    0

Long    17    1

Lincoln    16    1

Candler    15    0

McIntosh    15    1

Montgomery    14    0

Quitman    14    1

Treutlen    14    0

Webster    14    1

Wheeler    14    0

Evans    6    0

Glascock    1    0

Taliaferro    1    0

