Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,285 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.64.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/27-6/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.64. There have been 53,249 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 615.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 653.21.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 615.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 653.21. There have been 8,872 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 8, there were 819 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Fulton 4925 272

Gwinnett 4692 143

DeKalb 4120 135

Cobb 3337 203

Hall 2664 51

Non-Georgia Resident 2480 35

Dougherty 1818 149

Clayton 1362 54

Unknown 1291 1

Cherokee 978 35

Muscogee 868 22

Henry 779 22

Richmond 652 34

Douglas 612 27

Colquitt 589 16

Carroll 587 33

Forsyth 575 12

Habersham 568 26

Chatham 556 29

Bartow 527 39

Bibb 511 31

Whitfield 509 9

Sumter 498 48

Troup 476 11

Coweta 474 10

Lowndes 474 4

Mitchell 425 36

Houston 406 20

Newton 396 11

Baldwin 393 29

Paulding 371 13

Lee 368 22

Thomas 357 33

Barrow 356 20

Floyd 335 15

Clarke 328 15

Tift 327 22

Rockdale 320 8

Coffee 307 14

Walton 307 20

Spalding 301 22

Upson 290 36

Columbia 288 8

Fayette 254 15

Butts 253 25

Early 252 31

Ware 252 14

Worth 243 21

Crisp 239 8

Jackson 237 7

Decatur 218 6

Terrell 217 26

Gordon 209 16

Walker 203 0

Hancock 200 29

Appling 197 13

Dooly 193 12

Randolph 187 20

Chattahoochee 180 0

Catoosa 164 0

Glynn 164 2

Gilmer 161 1

Bacon 152 3

Polk 152 1

Stephens 147 3

Echols 146 0

Harris 143 6

Turner 141 13

Calhoun 140 6

Franklin 134 1

Grady 127 4

Oconee 127 9

Burke 125 6

Monroe 124 12

Pierce 121 4

White 117 3

Wilcox 117 14

Laurens 116 1

Dawson 114 1

Murray 114 1

Meriwether 110 2

Macon 106 7

Lumpkin 103 1

Putnam 103 10

Banks 99 1

Ben Hill 93 1

Liberty 86 1

Brooks 84 8

Bulloch 84 3

Greene 83 7

Johnson 83 2

Elbert 82 0

Effingham 81 1

Bryan 80 5

Peach 80 7

Toombs 77 4

Lamar 76 4

Washington 75 1

McDuffie 73 5

Clinch 72 2

Wilkinson 72 7

Camden 70 1

Oglethorpe 70 7

Madison 66 2

Pike 64 3

Brantley 63 2

Atkinson 62 2

Berrien 59 0

Marion 59 2

Screven 59 3

Stewart 58 1

Cook 57 1

Fannin 57 1

Haralson 54 4

Bleckley 53 0

Dodge 53 2

Pickens 53 4

Jefferson 52 1

Jasper 51 1

Union 50 1

Clay 49 2

Jones 49 0

Jeff Davis 48 1

Seminole 47 2

Pulaski 46 2

Miller 43 0

Talbot 43 2

Dade 41 1

Morgan 40 0

Hart 39 0

Telfair 39 1

Baker 37 3

Heard 37 3

Charlton 36 1

Irwin 34 1

Lanier 34 2

Tattnall 34 0

Wilkes 34 1

Emanuel 33 2

Jenkins 33 2

Crawford 31 0

Towns 30 1

Wayne 30 0

Chattooga 27 2

Rabun 27 1

Taylor 23 2

Twiggs 19 1

Schley 18 1

Warren 18 0

Long 17 1

Lincoln 16 1

Candler 15 0

McIntosh 15 1

Montgomery 14 0

Quitman 14 1

Treutlen 14 0

Webster 14 1

Wheeler 14 0

Evans 6 0

Glascock 1 0

Taliaferro 1 0