coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | May 3, 2020

This marks the first weekend since the official end of the governor's shelter-in-place order, however, social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

ATLANTA — There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but data is not yet available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend. Scroll down for more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • As of late Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m., there were a total of 1,179 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia -- an increase of four from the Saturday evening update and only up eight from noon on Saturday. By comparison, at midday last Monday, the state Department of Public Health had reported a total of 942 deaths across Georgia.
  • There are 28,671 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Sunday evening. This is an increase of 341 over the preceding 24 hours. In comparison, between Friday evening and Saturday evening, the increase was significantly more than that -- 838. For the 24-hour period between last Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, the increase was 185, which was significantly lower than the days preceding it, and those numbers increased over the next few days. A midday report on Sunday, April 12 also showed a much lower number of increase that the days preceding and following it. The numbers reported on Sunday, April 5 and Sunday, April 19, were more in line with the days surrounding them.
  •  For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 19 was 737.3 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for 7-day period preceding April 19, an average of 737 new cases were reported each day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Sunday, May 3, 2020

New cases continue lower rate of increase in evening hours

An earlier pattern of relatively low increases in new cases is continuing in the evening with 28,671 - or about 341 more cases over a 24 hour period. This number is significantly better than the Friday evening to Saturday evening increase of 838. Deaths changed little over the last 24 hours with an increase of four since Saturday night.

No new deaths have been reported in Dougherty and Fulton counties as a result of the virus. Dougherty with 124 and Fulton with 122 deaths lead state county-by-county estimates by a significant margin.

Fulton County (548), Cobb (486) and DeKalb (414) have the most hospitalizations tied to the virus. Of the state's 28,671 cases, 5,405 have been admitted to the hospital. 1,253 have been taken to the intensive care unit.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2979    122

Cobb    1768    97

DeKalb    2183    52

Gwinnett    1976    58

Dougherty    1536    124

Hall    1699    23

Clayton    793    33

Richmond    417    16

Bartow    325    31

Sumter    388    28

Douglas    341    11

Bibb    323    11

Cherokee    490    13

Houston    242    14

Carroll    386    14

Mitchell    319    31

Non-Georgia Resident    1058    14

Henry    521    13

Muscogee    328    7

Chatham    234    9

Paulding    195    8

Habersham    343    8

Baldwin    232    8

Forsyth    332    10

Lee    328    20

Thomas    192    19

Troup    154    4

Barrow    159    4

Rockdale    196    6

Coffee    146    7

Unknown    694    0

Coweta    230    4

Ware    130    11

Floyd    145    11

Spalding    219    10

Dooly    132    9

Fayette    183    10

Newton    208    7

Tift    127    5

Crisp    169    3

Terrell    186    19

Worth    162    11

Clarke    156    13

Lowndes    158    4

Macon    81    3

Randolph    163    19

Gordon    113    12

Columbia    164    4

Upson    230    20

Stephens    87    1

Walton    133    4

White    78    0

Grady    64    4

Jackson    108    2

Bryan    54    3

Greene    54    3

Butts    151    16

Burke    86    3

Peach    55    2

Pierce    52    3

Whitfield    120    4

Wilcox    90    9

Gilmer    73    0

McDuffie    45    4

Talbot    26    1

Wilkinson    35    2

Dawson    66    1

Laurens    64    1

Lumpkin    63    2

Appling    72    5

Colquitt    188    10

Decatur    91    1

Early    219    20

Effingham    36    1

Glynn    59    1

Liberty    38    0

Oglethorpe    50    3

Polk    59    0

Johnson    59    2

Turner    69    9

Union    31    1

Bulloch    42    2

Hancock    61    2

Harris    61    2

Meriwether    54    0

Oconee    65    0

Toombs    34    3

Baker    23    2

Marion    42    1

Pickens    29    2

Putnam    41    5

Taylor    18    2

Banks    31    0

Calhoun    107    4

Dodge    29    1

Haralson    29    1

Monroe    24    3

Pike    40    2

Pulaski    32    1

Schley    16    1

Seminole    31    2

Stewart    25    0

Towns    20    1

Camden    35    1

Screven    15    1

Catoosa    46    0

Chattahoochee    13    0

Cook    27    1

Franklin    21    1

Lincoln    12    0

Madison    25    1

Murray    33    1

Rabun    13    0

Telfair    28    0

Washington    44    1

Webster    10    2

Wilkes    25    0

Atkinson    11    1

Brooks    60    6

Clay    25    3

Crawford    18    0

Fannin    31    1

Heard    14    1

Jeff Davis    22    1

Jenkins    17    1

Jones    29    0

Lamar    40    1

Lanier    9    1

Bacon    27    1

Charlton    12    0

Chattooga    15    2

Dade    15    1

Emanuel    21    0

Jasper    24    0

Jefferson    15    1

Morgan    28    0

Quitman    8    1

Twiggs    8    0

Warren    13    0

Ben Hill    28    0

Clinch    9    0

Elbert    31    0

Irwin    16    1

Long    5    0

McIntosh    6    0

Wayne    13    0

Berrien    17    0

Brantley    23    2

Candler    7    0

Miller    33    0

Montgomery    2    0

Tattnall    9    0

Walker    51    0

Bleckley    20    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    5    0

Hart    11    0

Taliaferro    1    0

Treutlen    3    0

Wheeler    5    0

Significant decrease in the number of new cases, fatalities

There is a significant decrease in the number of new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 statewide noted over the past 24 hours, based on the late Sunday morning data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health. As noted in the key facts above, not enough data is available to indicate if that's a sign of a trend.

The largest number of cases remains in the state's most populous county -- Fulton County, with 2,928, which is actually the same count as noted Saturday night. Increased numbers were noted in some other counties, yet, those increases are also lower than previously reported.

The number of fatalities is still highest in Dougherty County at 124, and closely followed by Fulton County with 122 -- again, the same as previously reported. 

There are 5,393 persons hospitalized across the state -- again, only a slight increase over Saturday night's number, which reflected 5,388. The number of those who are in intensive care remained the same at 1,249.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Griffin-Spalding Schools names tentative traditional graduation dates for late June

The Griffin-Spalding Schools announced Saturday that they plan a traditional set of graduation ceremonies during the last week of June.

The decision came after a survey of parents and students indicating 89 percent of respondents saying they did not want a virtual ceremony.

“Therefore, to honor survey results, the Griffin-Spalding County School System will honor the Class of 2020 in May and is planning to hold baccalaureate and graduation activities during the last week in June,” Superintendent James D. Smith said in a letter to parents.

A.Z. Kelsey High School and Spalding High School will hold ceremonies on Thursday, June 25 at Griffin Auditorium and Memorial Stadium, respectively. Griffin High School's ceremonies will take place on Friday, June 26 at Memorial Stadium.

School officials will meet on June 10 to review the current CDC and state public health guidelines to make a final determination regarding the decision to proceed with the late June dates. If those dates are unsatisfactory, alternate dates in late July will be proposed.

Saturday evening update: 28,330 confirmed, 1,175 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have jumped by just shy of 200 since the noon update, the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers showed at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deaths also rose slightly from 1,171 to 1,175 in the same time period.

Of Georgia's total cases, 5,388 have resulted in hospitalization with 1,249 of those being treated in the intensive care unit. 

Fulton County continues to lead in confirmed cases with 2,928 and is just two deaths below Dougherty County which has the most people reportedly deceased from COVID-19, 124.

Much smaller counties in southwest Georgia, while less dense than many in metro Atlanta, have much higher cases per 100,000 with Randolph, Terrell, and Early counties all showing more than 2,100 per 100,000. Randolph leads this measurement with 2,413.38 cases per 100,000. Each of these counties is reporting roughly 20 deaths each.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Things to know this morning 

