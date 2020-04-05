x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia on May 4

As of Monday, Fulton County has more than 3,600 cases and 129 deaths.

ATLANTA —

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of  7 p.m., there are 29,437 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,243 deaths reported. Scroll to read more. 

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • As of Monday at 7 p.m., there were a total of 1,243 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia. By comparison, at this time last week, the Georgia Department of Public Health had reported a total of 993 deaths across Georgia.
  • There are 29,437 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Monday at 7 p.m. This is an increase of 334 from Monday at noon. In comparison, between Sunday evening and  Monday evening, the increase was 766 
  • For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 20 was 747.9 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for the 7-day period preceding April 20, an average of about 748 new cases was reported each day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Monday, May 4, 2020

Racism condemned, homelessness tackled in recent actions taken by Atlanta City Council 

The Atlanta City Council approved several pieces of legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolutions and ordinance tackle homelessness, solutions condemning racist words and actions targeting Asian Americans, and more.

  • resolution establishing a 60-day plan for addressing the impact of COVID-19 on individuals experiencing homelessness who congregate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3780).
  • ordinance calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for a period of 60 days (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1297).
  • ordinance to authorize the implementation of a supplement to the Hazard Pay Policy established pursuant to Administrative Order 2020-08 for frontline city of Atlanta employees working in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health, or safety due to COVID-19 (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1298).
  • ordinance postponing the meeting of any city board, authority, commission, committee, or other similar bodies until City Hall and other City facilities reopen to the public (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1293).
  • resolution requesting the City’s chief health officer to collect demographic data of COVID-19 patients within Atlanta from the Fulton County Board of Health, DeKalb County Board of Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and/or any other reputable source (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3777).
  • ordinance ordering the mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Parks and Recreation to refuse to accept new applications for permits or sub-permits for or relating to events held in the city and ordering the Atlanta Police Department to refuse to accept new applications for special events (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1296).
  • resolution directing Invest Atlanta to defer all start-up small business loans issued between September 14, 2019 and March 14, 2020 for a minimum of one year (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3779)
  •  resolution urging Invest Atlanta to implement a policy to forgive all loans provided to small businesses from the business continuity loan fund, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3782).
  • resolution to urge the city of Atlanta to support local businesses and shorten the supply chain by locally sourcing COVID-19-related equipment and supplies from local businesses and suppliers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3784)
  • resolution authorizing the city of Atlanta to accept donations in support of the performance of its functions during the COVID-19 pandemic from individuals, entities, and organizations of cash, goods, and services in a total amount not to exceed $5 million through Dec. 31, 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3787).

Council members also approved a resolution condemning racist words and actions targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and requesting that the Atlanta Police Department do everything in its power to investigate and arrest those carrying out illegal bias-motivated crimes against any targeted community.

Numbers show Fulton County now leads in deaths, cases in Georgia

Fulton County now has the most deaths reported from COVID-19, but only by a small margin.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 129 people had died from the virus; Dougherty County - a hot spot in the state - has 125 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Heath's website.

Fulton County has a total of 3,604 COVID-19 cases, which is the highest confirmed count of any county in Georgia.* Earlier in the day, Fulton and Dougherty had the same number of deaths reported at 125.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state only climbed by a few hundred between Monday afternoon and 7 p.m. The DPH website shows there are now 29,437 cases across the death with 1,243 deaths. Around midday, there were 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,204 deaths reported*. 

By comparison, last week at this time, DPH had reported a total of 24,208 confirmed cases and 993 deaths. 

For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

Clayton County government, administrative offices to reopen next week

Clayton County will resume government functions on May 11 as employees return to work. However, public access to government buildings will resume on Wednesday, May 13.

“We care about all of our employees and citizens and share their concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner in a statement. “Therefore, as we plan to return to work on Monday, May 11, know that we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to clean our facilities, offices and equipment."

The statement said they will be providing appropriate personal protective equipment to employees and are making physical changes to the county's public areas.

For more information, access www.claytoncountyga.gov 

Gwinnett to reopen dog parks

Dog lovers, rejoice. Dog parks in Gwinnett County will reopen Tuesday as a "phased process" begins for reopening areas within parks that were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks that have dog park areas include Alexander Park, Graves Park, Harbins Park, J.B. Williams Park, Lenora Park, McDaniel Farm Park, Pinckneyville Park, Rabbit Hill Park, Rock Springs Park, Ronald Reagan Park and Settles Bridge Park.

Certain areas of the parks, including trails, disc golf, fishing areas, horseshoe courts and bocce ball courts, have remained open to provide residents with spaces to safely exercise during the pandemic.

All park visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others.

FEMA awards federal funding for mental health services to Georgia

Federal funding is now available for the state of Georgia to provide crisis counseling services to its residents coping with stress and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA announced.

On April 30, the presidential disaster declaration for Georgia was amended to include the Crisis Counseling program. The program assists individuals and communities in recovering from the psychological effects of disasters through community-based outreach and educational services.

Statewide judicial emergency extended

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced today that he will extend the Statewide Judicial Emergency until June 12. It was first declared on March 13. 

Under the new extension order, all criminal and civil jury trials will continue to be suspended, and courts will be barred from summoning and impaneling new trial and grand juries. 

“The courts are different from most private establishments and public places in that we compel people to attend court proceedings, and that requires us to be extra cautious,” Chief Justice Melton said. 

Georgia’s courts will continue to remain open to handle critical and essential court services. Under the new extension order, courts will be urged to develop plans for building back non-critical operations that can be conducted remotely by videoconferencing or by maintaining adherence to public health guidelines.

Clayton County to reopen some recreation areas

Clayton County Water Authority said they will reopen its recreation areas on Wednesday, May 6. The Shamrock/Blalock and J.W. Smith Reservoir areas will return to their regular seasonal schedules to give residents the chance to once again enjoy these areas for passive recreation.  

Georgia State to hold virtual graduation on Wednesday

Georgia State University will celebrate its 2020 graduating class with a virtual event on Wednesday. They said they plan to hold an in-person commencement for the class when it is again safe to do so.

“We are extremely disappointed we are unable to recognize the academic achievements of this class in person right now,” said Georgia State President Mark Becker, “but we look forward to seeing these graduates when we can stage an in-person graduation ceremony like we have always done.”

The virtual event will include remarks by President Mark Becker and Student Government President Jazmin Mejina. Each graduate will be recognized during the program.

You can watch it here: https://commencement.gsu.edu/

Cases top 29K, more than 3K in Fulton County

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of Noon, there are 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,204 deaths reported*. This is up from the 28,671 confirmed cases and 1,179 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 29,103 confirmed cases, 3,039 are in Fulton, 2,243 are in DeKalb, 2,034 are in Gwinnett, 1,810 are in Cobb and 1,545 are in Dougherty. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,444 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today 

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    3039    125
DeKalb    2243    57
Gwinnett    2034    60
Cobb    1810    98
Hall    1712    23
Dougherty    1545    125
Non-Georgia Resident    1071    15
Clayton    801    32
Unknown    702    1
Henry    528    13
Cherokee    499    13
Richmond    419    16
Sumter    389    28
Carroll    388    15
Habersham    347    9
Douglas    342    11
Muscogee    336    7
Forsyth    335    10
Bartow    329    31
Bibb    329    12
Lee    328    20
Mitchell    318    30
Houston    247    14
Upson    243    20
Chatham    241    9
Baldwin    236    8
Coweta    234    4
Spalding    222    11
Early    221    23
Newton    215    8
Paulding    206    9
Rockdale    196    6
Colquitt    191    10
Thomas    189    18
Fayette    188    10
Terrell    188    21
Crisp    170    4
Worth    166    11
Columbia    165    4
Randolph    164    19
Barrow    163    4
Clarke    159    13
Lowndes    157    4
Troup    155    4
Butts    151    16
Floyd    149    11
Coffee    146    7
Walton    133    4
Dooly    132    10
Tift    132    5
Ware    132    11
Whitfield    120    5
Gordon    114    12
Calhoun    107    4
Jackson    107    2
Decatur    93    1
Wilcox    90    9
Stephens    87    1
Burke    86    3
Macon    80    3
White    78    0
Gilmer    73    0
Appling    72    5
Turner    69    9
Dawson    66    1
Laurens    66    1
Oconee    65    0
Grady    63    3
Hancock    63    2
Lumpkin    63    2
Brooks    60    7
Harris    60    2
Polk    60    0
Walker    60    0
Johnson    59    2
Glynn    58    1
Greene    56    3
Peach    56    2
Bryan    54    3
Meriwether    54    0
Catoosa    51    0
Pierce    51    3
Oglethorpe    50    3
McDuffie    46    4
Washington    44    1
Bulloch    42    2
Putnam    42    5
Lamar    40    1
Pike    40    2
Marion    39    1
Liberty    38    0
Effingham    37    1
Wilkinson    36    2
Camden    35    1
Toombs    34    3
Murray    33    1
Pulaski    33    1
Elbert    31    0
Fannin    31    1
Miller    31    0
Seminole    31    2
Union    31    1
Banks    30    0
Dodge    30    1
Ben Hill    29    0
Haralson    29    1
Jones    29    0
Morgan    29    0
Pickens    29    2
Telfair    29    0
Cook    28    1
Bacon    27    1
Clay    25    3
Jasper    25    0
Madison    25    1
Monroe    25    3
Stewart    25    0
Talbot    25    1
Wilkes    25    0
Baker    24    2
Brantley    22    2
Jeff Davis    22    1
Emanuel    21    0
Franklin    21    1
Bleckley    20    0
Towns    20    1
Crawford    18    0
Irwin    18    1
Taylor    18    2
Berrien    17    0
Jenkins    17    1
Dade    16    1
Schley    16    1
Chattooga    15    2
Jefferson    15    1
Screven    15    1
Chattahoochee    13    0
Heard    13    1
Rabun    13    0
Warren    13    0
Wayne    13    0
Charlton    12    0
Hart    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Atkinson    11    1
Lanier    10    1
Webster    10    2
Clinch    9    0
Tattnall    9    0
Twiggs    8    0
Candler    7    0
Quitman    7    1
McIntosh    6    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    5    0
Long    5    0
Wheeler    5    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Taliaferro    1    0

Here is what you may have missed this past weekend