x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | More than 25K confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,052 deaths reported

Here is the latest on the impact the virus is having across the state.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 25,274 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,052 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Wednesday, April 29 

Confirmed cases stand at 25,274 with 1,052 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 25,274 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,052 deaths reported. This is an increase of 430 confirmed cases and 16 deaths that they announced on Tuesday evening.

Of the 25,274 confirmed cases, 2763 are in Fulton, 1912 are in DeKalb, 1498 are in Dougherty, 1543 are in Cobb and 1666 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2763    108
DeKalb    1912    44
Gwinnett    1666    54
Cobb    1543    81
Dougherty    1498    120
Hall    1203    16
Clayton    682    24
Unknown    564    2
Henry    489    11
Cherokee    435    11
Richmond    385    14
Sumter    372    27
Carroll    343    13
Lee    313    20
Bartow    306    30
Douglas    304    11
Mitchell    300    30
Bibb    295    8
Muscogee    290    6
Forsyth    286    9
Chatham    221    7
Houston    218    13
Habersham    214    7
Early    209    21
Upson    209    17
Baldwin    205    6
Spalding    201    9
Coweta    191    4
Newton    184    7
Colquitt    182    6
Rockdale    176    6
Paulding    173    7
Thomas    173    17
Terrell    172    18
Fayette    171    9
Crisp    160    3
Randolph    158    19
Columbia    151    3
Lowndes    146    4
Worth    146    9
Clarke    143    13
Troup    141    4
Floyd    138    11
Butts    130    3
Barrow    127    4
Coffee    123    4
Dooly    120    8
Ware    114    10
Walton    113    3
Tift    101    5
Calhoun    90    4
Wilcox    89    9
Gordon    86    12
Jackson    82    1
Whitfield    76    4
Macon    75    3
Burke    73    3
Stephens    71    1
Turner    67    8
Appling    65    5
Dawson    59    1
Oconee    59    0
Grady    58    3
Harris    58    2
Walker    58    0
Decatur    57    1
Gilmer    57    0
White    57    0
Glynn    55    1
Laurens    54    1
Pierce    54    3
Meriwether    53    1
Polk    53    0
Brooks    52    6
Greene    52    2
Bryan    50    2
Oglethorpe    48    3
Catoosa    47    0
Peach    45    2
McDuffie    44    4
Marion    42    1
Hancock    39    1
Johnson    39    2
Pike    39    2
Lumpkin    38    1
Putnam    37    5
Washington    37    1
Liberty    36    0
Bulloch    35    2
Lamar    35    2
Effingham    34    1
Union    34    1
Wilkinson    34    2
Camden    31    1
Miller    31    0
Seminole    30    2
Haralson    28    1
Jones    28    0
Toombs    28    3
Fannin    27    1
Murray    27    0
Dodge    26    1
Pickens    26    2
Ben Hill    25    0
Morgan    25    0
Pulaski    25    1
Telfair    25    0
Madison    24    1
Wilkes    24    0
Bacon    22    1
Brantley    22    2
Cook    22    1
Elbert    22    0
Jasper    22    0
Monroe    22    1
Stewart    22    0
Talbot    22    1
Baker    21    2
Clay    21    2
Emanuel    21    0
Towns    21    1
Banks    18    0
Berrien    18    0
Franklin    17    0
Chattooga    16    1
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Taylor    16    2
Crawford    15    0
Irwin    15    1
Jeff Davis    15    1
Screven    15    1
Dade    14    1
Jefferson    14    1
Bleckley    12    0
Lincoln    12    0
Rabun    12    1
Warren    12    0
Wayne    12    0
Chattahoochee    11    0
Webster    10    2
Charlton    9    0
Hart    9    0
Heard    9    1
Clinch    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Tattnall    8    0
Atkinson    7    0
Candler    7    0
Twiggs    7    0
Echols    5    0
Quitman    5    1
Evans    4    0
Long    4    0
McIntosh    4    0
Wheeler    4    0
Treutlen    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Glascock    0    0
Taliaferro    0    0

Things to know this morning 

  • Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
  • A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions.
  • Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties as soon as Friday, according to a report from CNBC.
  • Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use
  • Ponce City Market targeting a mid-May reopening
  • State reports record testing day
  • Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed
  • Six Flags donates 2,000 superhero capes to Publix, Kroger associates
  • As Georgia releases more COVID-19 data, earliest cases now stretch back to January

OTHER CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

US virus recoveries near 116,000; GDP fell nearly 5% last quarter

Company says drug proved effective against COVID-19 in major US study

CDC extends social distancing guidelines to include pets