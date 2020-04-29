Coronavirus in Georgia | More than 25K confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,052 deaths reported

Here is the latest on the impact the virus is having across the state.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 25,274 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,052 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,052 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 16 from Tuesday evening. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

25,274 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 430 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Wednesday, April 29

Confirmed cases stand at 25,274 with 1,052 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 25,274 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,052 deaths reported. This is an increase of 430 confirmed cases and 16 deaths that they announced on Tuesday evening.

Of the 25,274 confirmed cases, 2763 are in Fulton, 1912 are in DeKalb, 1498 are in Dougherty, 1543 are in Cobb and 1666 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2763 108

DeKalb 1912 44

Gwinnett 1666 54

Cobb 1543 81

Dougherty 1498 120

Hall 1203 16

Clayton 682 24

Unknown 564 2

Henry 489 11

Cherokee 435 11

Richmond 385 14

Sumter 372 27

Carroll 343 13

Lee 313 20

Bartow 306 30

Douglas 304 11

Mitchell 300 30

Bibb 295 8

Muscogee 290 6

Forsyth 286 9

Chatham 221 7

Houston 218 13

Habersham 214 7

Early 209 21

Upson 209 17

Baldwin 205 6

Spalding 201 9

Coweta 191 4

Newton 184 7

Colquitt 182 6

Rockdale 176 6

Paulding 173 7

Thomas 173 17

Terrell 172 18

Fayette 171 9

Crisp 160 3

Randolph 158 19

Columbia 151 3

Lowndes 146 4

Worth 146 9

Clarke 143 13

Troup 141 4

Floyd 138 11

Butts 130 3

Barrow 127 4

Coffee 123 4

Dooly 120 8

Ware 114 10

Walton 113 3

Tift 101 5

Calhoun 90 4

Wilcox 89 9

Gordon 86 12

Jackson 82 1

Whitfield 76 4

Macon 75 3

Burke 73 3

Stephens 71 1

Turner 67 8

Appling 65 5

Dawson 59 1

Oconee 59 0

Grady 58 3

Harris 58 2

Walker 58 0

Decatur 57 1

Gilmer 57 0

White 57 0

Glynn 55 1

Laurens 54 1

Pierce 54 3

Meriwether 53 1

Polk 53 0

Brooks 52 6

Greene 52 2

Bryan 50 2

Oglethorpe 48 3

Catoosa 47 0

Peach 45 2

McDuffie 44 4

Marion 42 1

Hancock 39 1

Johnson 39 2

Pike 39 2

Lumpkin 38 1

Putnam 37 5

Washington 37 1

Liberty 36 0

Bulloch 35 2

Lamar 35 2

Effingham 34 1

Union 34 1

Wilkinson 34 2

Camden 31 1

Miller 31 0

Seminole 30 2

Haralson 28 1

Jones 28 0

Toombs 28 3

Fannin 27 1

Murray 27 0

Dodge 26 1

Pickens 26 2

Ben Hill 25 0

Morgan 25 0

Pulaski 25 1

Telfair 25 0

Madison 24 1

Wilkes 24 0

Bacon 22 1

Brantley 22 2

Cook 22 1

Elbert 22 0

Jasper 22 0

Monroe 22 1

Stewart 22 0

Talbot 22 1

Baker 21 2

Clay 21 2

Emanuel 21 0

Towns 21 1

Banks 18 0

Berrien 18 0

Franklin 17 0

Chattooga 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Taylor 16 2

Crawford 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Jeff Davis 15 1

Screven 15 1

Dade 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Bleckley 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Rabun 12 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 12 0

Chattahoochee 11 0

Webster 10 2

Charlton 9 0

Hart 9 0

Heard 9 1

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Tattnall 8 0

Atkinson 7 0

Candler 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Echols 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Evans 4 0

Long 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Wheeler 4 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Glascock 0 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Things to know this morning

Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties as soon as Friday, according to a report from CNBC.

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Ponce City Market targeting a mid-May reopening

State reports record testing day

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

Six Flags donates 2,000 superhero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

As Georgia releases more COVID-19 data, earliest cases now stretch back to January