ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 21,102 confirmed cases of the virus and 846 deaths reported.

April 22 7pm update
Tours of the Governor's mansion will not resume after shelter-in-place order

The office of Gov. Brian Kemp said tours at the mansion will not resume once the shelter-in-place order is lifted. 

“Tours at the Governor’s Mansion are postponed. We appreciate everyone’s understanding,”  they said when reached out by 11Alive. 

We were told that it would be June before the tours take place again. 

LA Fitness won't reopen until May 1

Despite the governor giving gyms the green light to open on Friday, LA Fitness said they will not open in Georgia until May 1. When they do, it'll come with restrictions.

They said they will initially limit building occupancy to one person for every 200 square feet and move equipment to create safe social distancing. They also said they will will staff scheduled during all hours of operation to disinfect frequently used areas.

Dept. of Health releases latest numbers

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 21,102 confirmed cases of the virus and 846 deaths reported. This is up from the 20,740 confirmed cases and 836 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 21,102 confirmed cases, 2255 are in Fulton, 1609 are in DeKalb, 1479 are in Dougherty, 1272 are in Cobb and 1273 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4018 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cobb County opening some parks, trails

Cobb County will reopen trails and passive parks in the county on Saturday, government officials announced.

Passive parks are those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers. The passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines.

Based on public health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks, they said.

FULL LIST: Cobb County to reopen some parks, trails

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra canceling rest of season

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra says all remaining performances of its classical subscription season have been canceled. 

Those performances were set to run through June 14.

The orchestra had previously canceled its concerts through May 11. It says that, to date, it has lost more than $3 million in ticket revenue.

FULL STORY: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra canceling rest of season, loses nearly $3 million in revenue

Confirmed cases at 20,740 with 836 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of Noon, there are 20,740 confirmed cases of the virus and 836 deaths reported. This is up from the 20,166 confirmed cases and 818 deaths that they announced on Tuesday evening.

Of the 20,740 confirmed cases, 2222 are in Fulton, 1587 are in DeKalb, 1468 are in Dougherty, 1259 are in Cobb and 1263 are in Gwinnett. In all, there are cases reported in 157 counties (667 cases are listed as unknown counties). There are 1002 cases listed as "non-Georgia residents." For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 3959 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 88058 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 19628 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 6014 tests were conducted with 1112 positive results.

Kemp, Loeffler to hold town hall

Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced they will be holding a town hall this afternoon from 3:50 p.m.-4:50 p.m. Representatives for the senator said members of the public will be permitted to ask questions, though specific information for the conference call is not yet available. 

The Gathering Spot to stay closed

Ryan Wilson, the CEO and co-founder of the popular Atlanta private social club The Gathering Spot, says the club will remain closed despite the governor's order that such clubs will be allowed to reopen starting next Monday.

Calling the decision to reopen a "complete failure of leadership," Wilson said in a statement: "We’re not opening despite the order. We could technically open on April 27, but we’re not going to because it’s not safe to do so. The worst thing that could happen is we open our space up and someone gets sick or dies as a result of coming into contact with someone here. We just simply are not at the point where the data suggests that it’s a responsible move to make."

Piedmont Healthcare says current capacity manageable

Piedmont Healthcare says its system-wide patient load of those with COVID-19 has "declined slightly" recently and that "current capacity is manageable."

It provided this statement on current operations:

"Piedmont Healthcare continues to closely monitor the available capacity across our system. For the past few weeks, our number of confirmed positive cases of patients with COVID-19 has remained steady and has, more recently, declined slightly. Thus, our current capacity is manageable, thanks in part to the impact of social distancing and other precautionary measures as well as because of the expansion of two of our largest hospitals, which were made possible by generous gifts from philanthropic donors. While our caseload is not currently putting undue strain on our operations, we remain very watchful for any changes that could indicate a resurge."

Things to know this morning

