ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 22,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The number of deaths from the virus is at 899 across the state. Scroll down to read more.

This increase continues, even as the state begins the process of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

gyms and fitness centers

bowling alleys

body art studios

barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers

nail care artists

estheticians and their respective schools

massage therapists

We'll be following developments all day as reports come in about the state of business activity in the Peach State. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Key Facts:

899 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 7 from the count at Noon. Thursday night. There were 850 deaths reported at noon Thursday.

22,491 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 344 from the count at Noon. Thursday night. Officials said 21,512 cases were reported at noon Thursday.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

WXIA

Friday, April 24, 2020

Confirmed cases stand at 22,491 with 899 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. As of 7 p.m., there are 22,491 confirmed cases of the virus and 899 deaths reported. This is up 344 from the count at Noon.

Of the 22,491 confirmed cases, 2500 are in Fulton, 1721 are in DeKalb, 1465 are in Dougherty, 1368 are in Cobb and 1382 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4322 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2500 91

Dekalb 1721 36

Dougherty 1465 108

Gwinnett 1382 46

Cobb 1368 72

Hall 1022 9

Clayton 629 21

Henry 419 10

Cherokee 367 10

Richmond 353 14

Sumter 348 21

Carroll 320 11

Lee 297 18

Mitchell 288 24

Douglas 276 8

Bartow 273 28

Muscogee 259 4

Bibb 244 5

Forsyth 241 8

Chatham 205 6

Houston 204 13

Upson 193 14

Early 188 15

Coweta 187 4

Baldwin 169 5

Colquitt 165 6

Habersham 165 3

Terrell 165 17

Fayette 158 8

Newton 158 6

Rockdale 158 6

Thomas 157 16

Paulding 156 7

Randolph 152 18

Crisp 149 2

Spalding 144 8

Worth 138 9

Columbia 137 2

Floyd 131 10

Lowndes 129 4

Clarke 127 13

Butts 125 2

Troup 122 4

Barrow 111 3

Dooly 106 7

Ware 103 8

Coffee 100 4

Tift 98 3

Walton 92 3

Calhoun 84 3

Gordon 75 10

Jackson 75 1

Burke 71 3

Wilcox 68 6

Macon 67 3

Turner 62 6

Whitfield 62 4

Decatur 59 1

Walker 59 0

Harris 55 2

Stephens 55 1

Oconee 54 0

Appling 53 4

Glynn 52 1

Pierce 52 2

Dawson 51 1

Greene 51 1

Laurens 50 1

Meriwether 49 0

Grady 48 3

Oglethorpe 48 3

Bryan 47 2

Catoosa 46 0

Polk 42 0

Brooks 39 6

Mcduffie 39 4

Pike 38 2

White 38 0

Peach 37 2

Johnson 36 1

Liberty 35 0

Marion 35 1

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Washington 33 1

Gilmer 31 0

Lamar 31 0

Putnam 31 3

Lumpkin 29 0

Wilkinson 29 2

Camden 28 1

Seminole 27 2

Union 27 2

Haralson 26 1

Toombs 26 3

Morgan 25 0

Jones 24 0

Miller 24 0

Dodge 22 0

Murray 22 0

Wilkes 22 0

Ben Hill 21 0

Fannin 21 0

Madison 21 1

Talbot 21 1

Bacon 20 1

Brantley 20 2

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pickens 20 2

Pulaski 20 1

Telfair 20 0

Towns 20 0

Baker 19 2

Emanuel 19 0

Monroe 19 1

Banks 18 0

Stewart 17 0

Dade 16 1

Franklin 16 0

Hancock 16 0

Schley 16 1

Cook 15 1

Elbert 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Jenkins 15 1

Berrien 14 0

Crawford 14 0

Screven 14 1

Taylor 14 2

Chattooga 13 1

Jefferson 13 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 11 0

Jeff Davis 10 1

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Heard 9 1

Rabun 9 0

Chattahoochee 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Candler 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Webster 7 0

Hart 6 0

Tattnall 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Long 2 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 447 0

Non-Georgia Resident 916 10

Georgia Power donates 3-D printers to create medical face shields for hospital

The Atlanta-based utility has provided a donation for two 3-D printers to the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is using the printers to manufacture face shields for Wellstar Paulding Hospital. Assembly operations are being handled by local volunteers.

After the pandemic ends, the printers will be donated to the Paulding County School District.

President Trump chastizes Gov. Kemp in tweet

President Donald Trump, once again took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning over the decision to begin reopening the state's businesses.

"I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines," Trump tweeted.

The president insisted that Kemp should "do what is right for the great people of Georgia," in the tweet.

During his news conference Thursday afternoon, Trump said he was not happy with Kemp and the decision to reopen spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys as early as Friday.

More than 22,000 confirmed cases; nearly 900 deaths statewide

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 22,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of noon on Friday. The number of deaths from the virus are approaching the 900 mark across the state.

This increase continues, even as the state begins the process of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

The largest number of cases in the state is in its most populous state -- Fulton County -- with 2,468. Other counties with more than 1,000 cases include: DeKalb with 1,709; Dougherty with 1.487; Gwinnett with 1,366 and Cobb with 1,343.

The death toll in Dougherty County continues to have the highest total in the state of Georgia with 108, followed by Fulton County at 90. Other high numbers of fatalities exist in Cobb County with 69, Gwinnett County at 46, DeKalb County at 35, Bartow County at 28 and Mitchell County with 24.

For a detailed listing of counties and their case listings, please visit our interactive map page.

A full listing of counties and data is as follows:

*Based on patient county of residence when known

High-profile figures will reopen their restaurants on Monday

11Alive has confirmed both Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge, which is co-owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, will reopen on Monday and The Original Hot Dog Factory - owned by Dennis McKinley, the boyfriend of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porscha Williams - will open back up as well.

RELATED: 2 Chainz's Escobar restaurant reopens Monday with 'measures to protect...staff and patrons'

Things to know this morning

Today is the day - some Georgia businesses will be allowed to reopen under the much-scrutinized order of Gov. Kemp. Here's how it's going to work.

Business owners face the choice of whether to open or not. A tale of two salons illustrates the agonizing decision they must make.

The governor often cites his "Minimum Basic Operations" requirements as a reason he feels business activity will be safe. What are they?

The state's Democratic standard-bearer, Stacey Abrams, called reopening a "dangerously incompetent decision"

Why are certain industries being allowed to reopen? It may have to do with the fact that 40% of Georgia's unemployment claims have come from them

