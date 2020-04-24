ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 22,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The number of deaths from the virus is at 899 across the state. Scroll down to read more. 

This increase continues, even as the state begins the process of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

  • gyms and fitness centers
  • bowling alleys
  • body art studios
  • barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers
  • nail care artists
  • estheticians and their respective schools
  • massage therapists

We'll be following developments all day as reports come in about the state of business activity in the Peach State. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Key Facts: 

  • 899 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 7 from the count at Noon. Thursday night. There were 850 deaths reported at noon Thursday.
  • 22,491 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 344 from the count at Noon. Thursday night. Officials said 21,512 cases were reported at noon Thursday.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13
Georgia businesses allowed to reopen graphic
WXIA

Friday, April 24, 2020

Confirmed cases stand at 22,491 with 899 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. As of 7 p.m., there are 22,491 confirmed cases of the virus and 899 deaths reported. This is up 344 from the count at Noon. 

Of the 22,491 confirmed cases, 2500 are in Fulton, 1721 are in DeKalb, 1465 are in Dougherty, 1368 are in Cobb and 1382 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4322 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2500    91

Dekalb    1721    36

Dougherty    1465    108

Gwinnett    1382    46

Cobb    1368    72

Hall    1022    9

Clayton    629    21

Henry    419    10

Cherokee    367    10

Richmond    353    14

Sumter    348    21

Carroll    320    11

Lee    297    18

Mitchell    288    24

Douglas    276    8

Bartow    273    28

Muscogee    259    4

Bibb    244    5

Forsyth    241    8

Chatham    205    6

Houston    204    13

Upson    193    14

Early    188    15

Coweta    187    4

Baldwin    169    5

Colquitt    165    6

Habersham    165    3

Terrell    165    17

Fayette    158    8

Newton    158    6

Rockdale    158    6

Thomas    157    16

Paulding    156    7

Randolph    152    18

Crisp    149    2

Spalding    144    8

Worth    138    9

Columbia    137    2

Floyd    131    10

Lowndes    129    4

Clarke    127    13

Butts    125    2

Troup    122    4

Barrow    111    3

Dooly    106    7

Ware    103    8

Coffee    100    4

Tift    98    3

Walton    92    3

Calhoun    84    3

Gordon    75    10

Jackson    75    1

Burke    71    3

Wilcox    68    6

Macon    67    3

Turner    62    6

Whitfield    62    4

Decatur    59    1

Walker    59    0

Harris    55    2

Stephens    55    1

Oconee    54    0

Appling    53    4

Glynn    52    1

Pierce    52    2

Dawson    51    1

Greene    51    1

Laurens    50    1

Meriwether    49    0

Grady    48    3

Oglethorpe    48    3

Bryan    47    2

Catoosa    46    0

Polk    42    0

Brooks    39    6

Mcduffie    39    4

Pike    38    2

White    38    0

Peach    37    2

Johnson    36    1

Liberty    35    0

Marion    35    1

Bulloch    34    2

Effingham    34    1

Washington    33    1

Gilmer    31    0

Lamar    31    0

Putnam    31    3

Lumpkin    29    0

Wilkinson    29    2

Camden    28    1

Seminole    27    2

Union    27    2

Haralson    26    1

Toombs    26    3

Morgan    25    0

Jones    24    0

Miller    24    0

Dodge    22    0

Murray    22    0

Wilkes    22    0

Ben Hill    21    0

Fannin    21    0

Madison    21    1

Talbot    21    1

Bacon    20    1

Brantley    20    2

Clay    20    2

Jasper    20    0

Pickens    20    2

Pulaski    20    1

Telfair    20    0

Towns    20    0

Baker    19    2

Emanuel    19    0

Monroe    19    1

Banks    18    0

Stewart    17    0

Dade    16    1

Franklin    16    0

Hancock    16    0

Schley    16    1

Cook    15    1

Elbert    15    0

Irwin    15    1

Jenkins    15    1

Berrien    14    0

Crawford    14    0

Screven    14    1

Taylor    14    2

Chattooga    13    1

Jefferson    13    1

Warren    12    0

Wayne    11    0

Jeff Davis    10    1

Lincoln    10    0

Bleckley    9    0

Heard    9    1

Rabun    9    0

Chattahoochee    8    0

Lanier    8    1

Atkinson    7    0

Candler    7    0

Charlton    7    0

Clinch    7    0

Twiggs    7    0

Webster    7    0

Hart    6    0

Tattnall    6    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    4    0

Mcintosh    4    0

Quitman    3    1

Wheeler    3    0

Long    2    0

Montgomery    2    0

Treutlen    2    0

Unknown    447    0

Non-Georgia Resident    916    10

Georgia Power donates 3-D printers to create medical face shields for hospital

The Atlanta-based utility has provided a donation for two 3-D printers to the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce. 

The Chamber is using the printers to manufacture face shields for Wellstar Paulding Hospital. Assembly operations are being handled by local volunteers.

After the pandemic ends, the printers will be donated to the Paulding County School District.

President Trump chastizes Gov. Kemp in tweet

President Donald Trump, once again took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning over the decision to begin reopening the state's businesses. 

"I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines," Trump tweeted. 

The president insisted that Kemp should "do what is right for the great people of Georgia," in the tweet. 

During his news conference Thursday afternoon, Trump said he was not happy with Kemp and the decision to reopen spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys as early as Friday.  

More than 22,000 confirmed cases; nearly 900 deaths statewide

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 22,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of noon on Friday. The number of deaths from the virus are approaching the 900 mark across the state. 

This increase continues, even as the state begins the process of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

The largest number of cases in the state is in its most populous state -- Fulton County -- with 2,468. Other counties with more than 1,000 cases include: DeKalb with 1,709; Dougherty with 1.487; Gwinnett with 1,366 and Cobb with 1,343.

The death toll in Dougherty County continues to have the highest total in the state of Georgia with 108, followed by Fulton County at 90. Other high numbers of fatalities exist in Cobb County with 69, Gwinnett County at 46, DeKalb County at 35, Bartow County at 28 and Mitchell County with 24.

For a detailed listing of counties and their case listings, please visit our interactive map page.

*Based on patient county of residence when known

High-profile figures will reopen their restaurants on Monday

11Alive has confirmed both Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge, which is co-owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, will reopen on Monday and The Original Hot Dog Factory - owned by Dennis McKinley, the boyfriend of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porscha Williams - will open back up as well.

RELATED: 2 Chainz's Escobar restaurant reopens Monday with 'measures to protect...staff and patrons'

Things to know this morning

  • Today is the day - some Georgia businesses will be allowed to reopen under the much-scrutinized order of Gov. Kemp. Here's how it's going to work.
  • Business owners face the choice of whether to open or not. A tale of two salons illustrates the agonizing decision they must make.
  • The governor often cites his "Minimum Basic Operations" requirements as a reason he feels business activity will be safe. What are they?
  • The state's Democratic standard-bearer, Stacey Abrams, called reopening a "dangerously incompetent decision" 
  • Why are certain industries being allowed to reopen? It may have to do with the fact that 40% of Georgia's unemployment claims have come from them

