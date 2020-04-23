ATLANTA — There are now 21,883 confirmed cases in Georgia as deaths steadily creep toward 900, in the latest figures released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. Scroll to read more. 

Georgia is looking ahead to tomorrow, when a number of small businesses will be allowed to reopen under the authorization of Gov. Brian Kemp.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • 881 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 35 from the count at 7 p.m. last night. There were 836 at the noon update yesterday.
  • 21,883 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 781 from the count at 7 p.m. last night. There were 20,740 at the noon update yesterday.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Confirmed cases now at 21,883 with 881 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 21,883 confirmed cases of the virus and 881 deaths reported. This is up from the 21,512 confirmed cases and 850 deaths that they announced on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 21,883 confirmed cases, 2436 are in Fulton, 1689 are in DeKalb, 1478 are in Dougherty, 1326 are in Cobb and 1351 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4154 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2436    88

Dekalb    1689    34

Dougherty    1478    109

Gwinnett    1351    46

Cobb    1326    66

Hall    963    9

Clayton    616    21

Henry    413    10

Cherokee    365    10

Sumter    344    21

Richmond    335    14

Carroll    314    11

Lee    298    19

Mitchell    290    24

Douglas    273    8

Bartow    264    27

Muscogee    256    4

Forsyth    235    8

Bibb    234    5

Chatham    199    6

Houston    194    13

Upson    191    14

Early    185    15

Coweta    177    4

Colquitt    163    6

Terrell    162    18

Baldwin    161    4

Thomas    158    16

Fayette    156    8

Newton    153    5

Rockdale    151    6

Habersham    149    3

Randolph    149    18

Paulding    148    7

Worth    142    9

Crisp    141    2

Spalding    140    8

Columbia    129    2

Floyd    128    8

Butts    126    2

Lowndes    125    4

Clarke    122    13

Troup    118    4

Barrow    106    3

Ware    100    7

Tift    98    3

Coffee    91    4

Calhoun    82    3

Dooly    81    7

Walton    81    3

Gordon    73    10

Jackson    69    1

Macon    66    2

Wilcox    64    6

Decatur    61    1

Turner    61    6

Burke    60    3

Walker    59    0

Whitfield    59    4

Harris    55    2

Oconee    54    0

Glynn    51    1

Pierce    51    2

Dawson    50    1

Appling    49    3

Greene    49    1

Meriwether    49    0

Stephens    48    1

Grady    47    3

Laurens    46    1

Catoosa    45    0

Bryan    43    2

Mcduffie    39    4

Johnson    38    1

Pike    38    2

Brooks    37    6

Oglethorpe    36    3

Peach    36    2

Polk    36    0

White    36    0

Liberty    35    0

Marion    34    1

Bulloch    33    2

Effingham    33    1

Lamar    31    0

Putnam    29    2

Camden    28    1

Gilmer    28    0

Lumpkin    28    0

Washington    28    1

Seminole    27    2

Wilkinson    27    2

Haralson    26    1

Miller    26    0

Morgan    25    0

Union    25    1

Jones    24    0

Toombs    23    3

Dodge    22    0

Wilkes    22    0

Ben Hill    21    0

Talbot    21    1

Bacon    20    1

Brantley    20    2

Clay    20    2

Fannin    20    0

Pulaski    20    1

Baker    19    2

Jasper    19    0

Madison    19    1

Murray    19    0

Pickens    19    2

Towns    19    0

Monroe    18    1

Banks    17    0

Emanuel    17    0

Irwin    17    1

Stewart    17    0

Franklin    16    0

Schley    16    1

Telfair    16    0

Cook    15    1

Dade    15    1

Jenkins    15    1

Crawford    14    0

Elbert    14    0

Hancock    14    0

Screven    14    1

Taylor    14    2

Berrien    12    0

Jefferson    12    1

Warren    12    0

Chattooga    11    1

Lincoln    10    0

Wayne    10    0

Heard    9    1

Jeff Davis    9    1

Rabun    9    0

Chattahoochee    8    0

Atkinson    7    0

Bleckley    7    0

Candler    7    0

Charlton    7    0

Clinch    7    0

Lanier    7    1

Webster    7    0

Hart    6    0

Tattnall    6    0

Twiggs    6    0

Echols    5    0

Evans    4    0

Mcintosh    4    0

Quitman    3    1

Wheeler    3    0

Long    2    0

Montgomery    2    0

Treutlen    2    0

Unknown    361    0

Non-Georgia Resident    978    10

Walgreens to open drive-thru testing site in Alpharetta

Walgreens will open a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site at one of their locations in Alpharetta beginning Friday, April 24. 

Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The site will be able to conduct up to 150 tests per day, according to the governor's office.

Testing will be conducted outdoors at the Walgreens located at 11855 Jones Bridge Road, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test.


Two Georgia inmates die of coronavirus

Prison officials said two more Georgia inmates have died from COVID-19. 

That brings the total number of prisoner deaths from the coronavirus outbreak to six as the number of confirmed cases in the state’s prisons continues to climb. 

As of Wednesday evening, 155 inmates and 77 prison employees in about 30 facilities statewide had tested positive, according to the Department of Corrections website. Of those, 48 inmates and 13 employees have recovered, while six inmates and one employee have died.

Confirmed cases stand at 21,512 and 872 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of Noon, there are 21,512 confirmed cases of the virus and 872 deaths reported. This is up from the 21,102 confirmed cases and 836 deaths that they announced on Wednesday evening.

Of the 21,512 confirmed cases, 2308 are in Fulton, 1639 are in DeKalb, 1479 are in Dougherty, 1284 are in Cobb and 1304 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,069 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 2 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 2 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 94,525 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 20,267 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 6,537 tests were conducted with 1,245 positive results.

NAACP issues call for branches to defy Kemp

The Georgia NAACP is calling on its branches to defy Gov. Kemp, saying in a release that his order to restart some business activity "disregards measures to protect the public from the most dangerous infectious disease in 100 years."

"We call upon our local political leaders to continue to work on behalf of all Georgia citizens, and especially its most vulnerable citizens who need and deserve reparative outreach and service," a release said. "We collectively demand a withdrawal of Governor Brian Kemp's April 20, 2020 executive order. Georgia should maintain sheltering-in-place guidelines until data otherwise indicate that it is safe to begin resuming daily activities under commendations commensurate with pandemic conditions."

"For now, STAY AT HOME if possible and practical," it added.

Things to know this morning

  • Yesterday at his coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump said he "disagreed strongly" with Gov. Kemp's decision to reopen this soon
  • The governor, for his part, says he is confident in Georgia's business owners to act responsibly
  • Even though they'll be allowed to, many businesses are saying they won't because they cannot find the necessary protective equipment to open 
  • As Georgia's reopening has generated a national outcry, defenders of the governor point to similar actions in Colorado that haven't met as much scrutiny
  • A Georgia woman went viral for her parody song "Let's Bowl" questioning the governor's decision


