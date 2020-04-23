ATLANTA — There are now 21,883 confirmed cases in Georgia as deaths steadily creep toward 900, in the latest figures released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. Scroll to read more.

Georgia is looking ahead to tomorrow, when a number of small businesses will be allowed to reopen under the authorization of Gov. Brian Kemp.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

881 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 35 from the count at 7 p.m. last night. There were 836 at the noon update yesterday.

21,883 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 781 from the count at 7 p.m. last night. There were 20,740 at the noon update yesterday.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Confirmed cases now at 21,883 with 881 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 21,883 confirmed cases of the virus and 881 deaths reported. This is up from the 21,512 confirmed cases and 850 deaths that they announced on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 21,883 confirmed cases, 2436 are in Fulton, 1689 are in DeKalb, 1478 are in Dougherty, 1326 are in Cobb and 1351 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4154 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2436 88

Dekalb 1689 34

Dougherty 1478 109

Gwinnett 1351 46

Cobb 1326 66

Hall 963 9

Clayton 616 21

Henry 413 10

Cherokee 365 10

Sumter 344 21

Richmond 335 14

Carroll 314 11

Lee 298 19

Mitchell 290 24

Douglas 273 8

Bartow 264 27

Muscogee 256 4

Forsyth 235 8

Bibb 234 5

Chatham 199 6

Houston 194 13

Upson 191 14

Early 185 15

Coweta 177 4

Colquitt 163 6

Terrell 162 18

Baldwin 161 4

Thomas 158 16

Fayette 156 8

Newton 153 5

Rockdale 151 6

Habersham 149 3

Randolph 149 18

Paulding 148 7

Worth 142 9

Crisp 141 2

Spalding 140 8

Columbia 129 2

Floyd 128 8

Butts 126 2

Lowndes 125 4

Clarke 122 13

Troup 118 4

Barrow 106 3

Ware 100 7

Tift 98 3

Coffee 91 4

Calhoun 82 3

Dooly 81 7

Walton 81 3

Gordon 73 10

Jackson 69 1

Macon 66 2

Wilcox 64 6

Decatur 61 1

Turner 61 6

Burke 60 3

Walker 59 0

Whitfield 59 4

Harris 55 2

Oconee 54 0

Glynn 51 1

Pierce 51 2

Dawson 50 1

Appling 49 3

Greene 49 1

Meriwether 49 0

Stephens 48 1

Grady 47 3

Laurens 46 1

Catoosa 45 0

Bryan 43 2

Mcduffie 39 4

Johnson 38 1

Pike 38 2

Brooks 37 6

Oglethorpe 36 3

Peach 36 2

Polk 36 0

White 36 0

Liberty 35 0

Marion 34 1

Bulloch 33 2

Effingham 33 1

Lamar 31 0

Putnam 29 2

Camden 28 1

Gilmer 28 0

Lumpkin 28 0

Washington 28 1

Seminole 27 2

Wilkinson 27 2

Haralson 26 1

Miller 26 0

Morgan 25 0

Union 25 1

Jones 24 0

Toombs 23 3

Dodge 22 0

Wilkes 22 0

Ben Hill 21 0

Talbot 21 1

Bacon 20 1

Brantley 20 2

Clay 20 2

Fannin 20 0

Pulaski 20 1

Baker 19 2

Jasper 19 0

Madison 19 1

Murray 19 0

Pickens 19 2

Towns 19 0

Monroe 18 1

Banks 17 0

Emanuel 17 0

Irwin 17 1

Stewart 17 0

Franklin 16 0

Schley 16 1

Telfair 16 0

Cook 15 1

Dade 15 1

Jenkins 15 1

Crawford 14 0

Elbert 14 0

Hancock 14 0

Screven 14 1

Taylor 14 2

Berrien 12 0

Jefferson 12 1

Warren 12 0

Chattooga 11 1

Lincoln 10 0

Wayne 10 0

Heard 9 1

Jeff Davis 9 1

Rabun 9 0

Chattahoochee 8 0

Atkinson 7 0

Bleckley 7 0

Candler 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Lanier 7 1

Webster 7 0

Hart 6 0

Tattnall 6 0

Twiggs 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Long 2 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 361 0

Non-Georgia Resident 978 10

Walgreens to open drive-thru testing site in Alpharetta

Walgreens will open a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site at one of their locations in Alpharetta beginning Friday, April 24.

Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The site will be able to conduct up to 150 tests per day, according to the governor's office.

Testing will be conducted outdoors at the Walgreens located at 11855 Jones Bridge Road, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test.





Two Georgia inmates die of coronavirus

Prison officials said two more Georgia inmates have died from COVID-19.

That brings the total number of prisoner deaths from the coronavirus outbreak to six as the number of confirmed cases in the state’s prisons continues to climb.

As of Wednesday evening, 155 inmates and 77 prison employees in about 30 facilities statewide had tested positive, according to the Department of Corrections website. Of those, 48 inmates and 13 employees have recovered, while six inmates and one employee have died.

NAACP issues call for branches to defy Kemp

The Georgia NAACP is calling on its branches to defy Gov. Kemp, saying in a release that his order to restart some business activity "disregards measures to protect the public from the most dangerous infectious disease in 100 years."

"We call upon our local political leaders to continue to work on behalf of all Georgia citizens, and especially its most vulnerable citizens who need and deserve reparative outreach and service," a release said. "We collectively demand a withdrawal of Governor Brian Kemp's April 20, 2020 executive order. Georgia should maintain sheltering-in-place guidelines until data otherwise indicate that it is safe to begin resuming daily activities under commendations commensurate with pandemic conditions."

"For now, STAY AT HOME if possible and practical," it added.

Things to know this morning

Yesterday at his coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump said he "disagreed strongly" with Gov. Kemp's decision to reopen this soon

The governor, for his part, says he is confident in Georgia's business owners to act responsibly

Even though they'll be allowed to, many businesses are saying they won't because they cannot find the necessary protective equipment to open

As Georgia's reopening has generated a national outcry, defenders of the governor point to similar actions in Colorado that haven't met as much scrutiny

A Georgia woman went viral for her parody song "Let's Bowl" questioning the governor's decision





