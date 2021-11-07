Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,678 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 119 deaths since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 119 deaths since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29. There have been 907,658 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 992 since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 423 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 992 since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 423 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239. There have been 65,565 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since Friday, July 9 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since Friday, July 9 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 11, there were 625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Friday, July 9.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,947 67

Atkinson 811 20

Bacon 1,306 29

Baker 170 10

Baldwin 3,904 119

Banks 1,676 36

Barrow 9,039 142

Bartow 11,442 222

Ben Hill 1,506 62

Berrien 1,095 34

Bibb 13,659 420

Bleckley 813 32

Brantley 982 36

Brooks 964 38

Bryan 2,859 38

Bulloch 5,255 62

Burke 1,824 40

Butts 2,409 83

Calhoun 449 16

Camden 3,428 34

Candler 798 38

Carroll 7,575 132

Catoosa 5,925 69

Charlton 1,318 28

Chatham 20,821 439

Chattahoochee 4,013 13

Chattooga 2,258 67

Cherokee 22,951 317

Clarke 13,010 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,782 497

Clinch 746 25

Cobb 62,530 1,018

Coffee 4,329 146

Colquitt 3,706 87

Columbia 11,286 168

Cook 1,189 39

Coweta 8,939 218

Crawford 524 19

Crisp 1,466 58

Dade 1,245 13

Dawson 2,786 48

DeKalb 59,440 992

Decatur 2,190 58

Dodge 1,094 59

Dooly 806 30

Dougherty 5,707 288

Douglas 12,382 187

Early 1,041 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3,938 71

Elbert 1,549 60

Emanuel 1,780 55

Evans 779 19

Fannin 2,214 62

Fayette 6,865 160

Floyd 10,091 194

Forsyth 18,420 198

Franklin 2,443 48

Fulton 84,642 1,366

Gilmer 2,589 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,902 159

Gordon 6,579 107

Grady 1,633 51

Greene 1,522 54

Gwinnett 88,352 1,133

Habersham 4,699 156

Hall 25,660 471

Hancock 848 66

Haralson 1,749 35

Harris 2,287 61

Hart 1,762 40

Heard 655 18

Henry 19,892 310

Houston 10,281 209

Irwin 780 19

Jackson 8,673 139

Jasper 691 20

Jeff Davis 1,329 36

Jefferson 1,604 61

Jenkins 737 39

Johnson 799 43

Jones 1,630 55

Lamar 1,379 47

Lanier 510 9

Laurens 3,793 148

Lee 1,639 51

Liberty 3,653 63

Lincoln 537 25

Long 702 12

Lowndes 7,926 147

Lumpkin 2,868 70

Macon 638 32

Madison 2,794 46

Marion 420 23

McDuffie 1,734 45

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,579 79

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,562 76

Monroe 1,940 90

Montgomery 743 21

Morgan 1,225 24

Murray 4,255 85

Muscogee 14,971 436

Newton 7,742 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,748 496

Oconee 3,110 66

Oglethorpe 1,225 30

Paulding 11,200 172

Peach 1,903 62

Pickens 2,608 65

Pierce 1,316 50

Pike 1,112 28

Polk 3,988 87

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,850 59

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,595 42

Randolph 482 33

Richmond 20,537 438

Rockdale 6,311 158

Schley 212 5

Screven 835 21

Seminole 760 18

Spalding 4,266 169

Stephens 3,047 80

Stewart 983 25

Sumter 1,868 97

Talbot 404 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,893 49

Taylor 520 23

Telfair 740 47

Terrell 587 48

Thomas 3,760 116

Tift 3,481 102

Toombs 3,007 103

Towns 1,157 48

Treutlen 645 31

Troup 6,151 200

Turner 620 36

Twiggs 513 39

Union 2,127 78

Unknown 2,232 5

Upson 1,843 112

Walker 6,799 82

Walton 8,227 242

Ware 3,106 153

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,655 62

Wayne 2,806 81

Webster 110 4

Wheeler 467 21

White 3,029 70

Whitfield 15,044 232

Wilcox 486 30

Wilkes 698 23

Wilkinson 741 27