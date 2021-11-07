Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,678 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 119 deaths since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29.
- There have been 907,658 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 992 since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 423 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239.
- There have been 65,565 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since Friday, July 9 according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 11, there were 625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Friday, July 9.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,947 67
Atkinson 811 20
Bacon 1,306 29
Baker 170 10
Baldwin 3,904 119
Banks 1,676 36
Barrow 9,039 142
Bartow 11,442 222
Ben Hill 1,506 62
Berrien 1,095 34
Bibb 13,659 420
Bleckley 813 32
Brantley 982 36
Brooks 964 38
Bryan 2,859 38
Bulloch 5,255 62
Burke 1,824 40
Butts 2,409 83
Calhoun 449 16
Camden 3,428 34
Candler 798 38
Carroll 7,575 132
Catoosa 5,925 69
Charlton 1,318 28
Chatham 20,821 439
Chattahoochee 4,013 13
Chattooga 2,258 67
Cherokee 22,951 317
Clarke 13,010 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,782 497
Clinch 746 25
Cobb 62,530 1,018
Coffee 4,329 146
Colquitt 3,706 87
Columbia 11,286 168
Cook 1,189 39
Coweta 8,939 218
Crawford 524 19
Crisp 1,466 58
Dade 1,245 13
Dawson 2,786 48
DeKalb 59,440 992
Decatur 2,190 58
Dodge 1,094 59
Dooly 806 30
Dougherty 5,707 288
Douglas 12,382 187
Early 1,041 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3,938 71
Elbert 1,549 60
Emanuel 1,780 55
Evans 779 19
Fannin 2,214 62
Fayette 6,865 160
Floyd 10,091 194
Forsyth 18,420 198
Franklin 2,443 48
Fulton 84,642 1,366
Gilmer 2,589 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,902 159
Gordon 6,579 107
Grady 1,633 51
Greene 1,522 54
Gwinnett 88,352 1,133
Habersham 4,699 156
Hall 25,660 471
Hancock 848 66
Haralson 1,749 35
Harris 2,287 61
Hart 1,762 40
Heard 655 18
Henry 19,892 310
Houston 10,281 209
Irwin 780 19
Jackson 8,673 139
Jasper 691 20
Jeff Davis 1,329 36
Jefferson 1,604 61
Jenkins 737 39
Johnson 799 43
Jones 1,630 55
Lamar 1,379 47
Lanier 510 9
Laurens 3,793 148
Lee 1,639 51
Liberty 3,653 63
Lincoln 537 25
Long 702 12
Lowndes 7,926 147
Lumpkin 2,868 70
Macon 638 32
Madison 2,794 46
Marion 420 23
McDuffie 1,734 45
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,579 79
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,562 76
Monroe 1,940 90
Montgomery 743 21
Morgan 1,225 24
Murray 4,255 85
Muscogee 14,971 436
Newton 7,742 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,748 496
Oconee 3,110 66
Oglethorpe 1,225 30
Paulding 11,200 172
Peach 1,903 62
Pickens 2,608 65
Pierce 1,316 50
Pike 1,112 28
Polk 3,988 87
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,850 59
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,595 42
Randolph 482 33
Richmond 20,537 438
Rockdale 6,311 158
Schley 212 5
Screven 835 21
Seminole 760 18
Spalding 4,266 169
Stephens 3,047 80
Stewart 983 25
Sumter 1,868 97
Talbot 404 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,893 49
Taylor 520 23
Telfair 740 47
Terrell 587 48
Thomas 3,760 116
Tift 3,481 102
Toombs 3,007 103
Towns 1,157 48
Treutlen 645 31
Troup 6,151 200
Turner 620 36
Twiggs 513 39
Union 2,127 78
Unknown 2,232 5
Upson 1,843 112
Walker 6,799 82
Walton 8,227 242
Ware 3,106 153
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,655 62
Wayne 2,806 81
Webster 110 4
Wheeler 467 21
White 3,029 70
Whitfield 15,044 232
Wilcox 486 30
Wilkes 698 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,206 62