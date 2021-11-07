x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 12, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,678 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 119  deaths since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days (6/28-7/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/17-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.29.
  • There have been 907,658 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 992 since Friday, July 9. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 423 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 239. 
  • There have been 65,565 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since Friday, July 9  according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 11, there were 625 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Friday, July 9.  

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,947    67

Atkinson    811    20

Bacon    1,306    29

Baker    170    10

Baldwin    3,904    119

Banks    1,676    36

Barrow    9,039    142

Bartow    11,442    222

Ben Hill    1,506    62

Berrien    1,095    34

Bibb    13,659    420

Bleckley    813    32

Brantley    982    36

Brooks    964    38

Bryan    2,859    38

Bulloch    5,255    62

Burke    1,824    40

Butts    2,409    83

Calhoun    449    16

Camden    3,428    34

Candler    798    38

Carroll    7,575    132

Catoosa    5,925    69

Charlton    1,318    28

Chatham    20,821    439

Chattahoochee    4,013    13

Chattooga    2,258    67

Cherokee    22,951    317

Clarke    13,010    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,782    497

Clinch    746    25

Cobb    62,530    1,018

Coffee    4,329    146

Colquitt    3,706    87

Columbia    11,286    168

Cook    1,189    39

Coweta    8,939    218

Crawford    524    19

Crisp    1,466    58

Dade    1,245    13

Dawson    2,786    48

DeKalb    59,440    992

Decatur    2,190    58

Dodge    1,094    59

Dooly    806    30

Dougherty    5,707    288

Douglas    12,382    187

Early    1,041    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3,938    71

Elbert    1,549    60

Emanuel    1,780    55

Evans    779    19

Fannin    2,214    62

Fayette    6,865    160

Floyd    10,091    194

Forsyth    18,420    198

Franklin    2,443    48

Fulton    84,642    1,366

Gilmer    2,589    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,902    159

Gordon    6,579    107

Grady    1,633    51

Greene    1,522    54

Gwinnett    88,352    1,133

Habersham    4,699    156

Hall    25,660    471

Hancock    848    66

Haralson    1,749    35

Harris    2,287    61

Hart    1,762    40

Heard    655    18

Henry    19,892    310

Houston    10,281    209

Irwin    780    19

Jackson    8,673    139

Jasper    691    20

Jeff Davis    1,329    36

Jefferson    1,604    61

Jenkins    737    39

Johnson    799    43

Jones    1,630    55

Lamar    1,379    47

Lanier    510    9

Laurens    3,793    148

Lee    1,639    51

Liberty    3,653    63

Lincoln    537    25

Long    702    12

Lowndes    7,926    147

Lumpkin    2,868    70

Macon    638    32

Madison    2,794    46

Marion    420    23

McDuffie    1,734    45

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,579    79

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,562    76

Monroe    1,940    90

Montgomery    743    21

Morgan    1,225    24

Murray    4,255    85

Muscogee    14,971    436

Newton    7,742    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,748    496

Oconee    3,110    66

Oglethorpe    1,225    30

Paulding    11,200    172

Peach    1,903    62

Pickens    2,608    65

Pierce    1,316    50

Pike    1,112    28

Polk    3,988    87

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,850    59

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,595    42

Randolph    482    33

Richmond    20,537    438

Rockdale    6,311    158

Schley    212    5

Screven    835    21

Seminole    760    18

Spalding    4,266    169

Stephens    3,047    80

Stewart    983    25

Sumter    1,868    97

Talbot    404    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,893    49

Taylor    520    23

Telfair    740    47

Terrell    587    48

Thomas    3,760    116

Tift    3,481    102

Toombs    3,007    103

Towns    1,157    48

Treutlen    645    31

Troup    6,151    200

Turner    620    36

Twiggs    513    39

Union    2,127    78

Unknown    2,232    5

Upson    1,843    112

Walker    6,799    82

Walton    8,227    242

Ware    3,106    153

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,655    62

Wayne    2,806    81

Webster    110    4

Wheeler    467    21

White    3,029    70

Whitfield    15,044    232

Wilcox    486    30

Wilkes    698    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,206    62

    

