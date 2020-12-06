COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for June 12

Here's the latest coronavirus data for the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Here at 11Alive, we are breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia, specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

Latest coronavirus data for Georgia:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,418 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57. There have been 55,783 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 675.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 617.93.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 675.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 617.93. There have been 9,181 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 10, there were 836 current hospitalizations.

For the first time, Gwinnett County leads the state with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. For much of the pandemic, Fulton County has been the top county in the state for COVID-19 cases. Gwinnett County is now reporting 5,089 cases compared to Fulton County's 5,069 cases, however Gwinnett's death hospitalization counts are still lower.

Here is a breakdown by county:

County - Cases - Deaths

Gwinnett 5089 152

Fulton 5069 280

DeKalb 4282 142

Cobb 3522 215

Hall 2727 55

Dougherty 1828 150

Clayton 1413 65

Cherokee 1014 38

Muscogee 955 25

Henry 829 28

Troup 701 22

Richmond 664 36

Douglas 641 28

Colquitt 634 16

Carroll 602 37

Chatham 597 29

Forsyth 589 13

Habersham 581 29

Lowndes 567 4

Whitfield 562 10

Bartow 539 39

Bibb 530 35

Coweta 507 11

Sumter 506 50

Mitchell 427 37

Baldwin 421 30

Houston 421 20

Newton 412 11

Paulding 401 13

Barrow 378 23

Tift 372 22

Lee 371 22

Floyd 365 15

Thomas 359 33

Clarke 338 15

Rockdale 333 9

Coffee 328 14

Walton 321 21

Spalding 309 24

Columbia 295 8

Upson 295 38

Ware 263 14

Fayette 259 14

Jackson 256 7

Worth 256 21

Early 254 31

Chattahoochee 246 0

Butts 242 28

Crisp 241 10

Gordon 240 18

Decatur 222 7

Terrell 218 26

Catoosa 217 0

Walker 216 1

Hancock 201 29

Appling 199 13

Dooly 197 13

Harris 190 6

Randolph 190 21

Glynn 177 2

Gilmer 169 1

Bacon 165 3

Polk 162 1

Echols 153 0

Stephens 152 4

Turner 148 14

Calhoun 146 6

Franklin 137 1

Grady 137 4

Murray 130 1

Oconee 128 9

Monroe 127 14

Pierce 126 4

Burke 125 6

White 124 3

Meriwether 123 2

Dawson 118 3

Wilcox 117 14

Laurens 113 1

Banks 107 1

Lumpkin 107 1

Macon 106 7

Putnam 104 10

Ben Hill 98 1

Toombs 96 4

Brooks 93 10

Bulloch 92 3

Liberty 90 1

Greene 86 8

Peach 86 8

Elbert 84 0

Bryan 83 5

Effingham 83 1

Lamar 79 5

Johnson 77 2

Washington 76 1

Clinch 75 2

McDuffie 73 5

Wilkinson 73 7

Madison 72 2

Camden 71 1

Oglethorpe 71 7

Atkinson 70 2

Brantley 68 2

Cook 67 1

Pike 66 3

Fannin 65 1

Berrien 62 0

Marion 61 2

Screven 61 4

Stewart 60 1

Pickens 59 4

Haralson 57 4

Jasper 56 1

Dodge 54 2

Bleckley 53 0

Union 53 2

Jeff Davis 52 2

Jefferson 52 1

Clay 51 2

Jones 50 0

Seminole 48 2

Dade 47 1

Telfair 47 1

Pulaski 46 2

Miller 45 0

Talbot 45 2

Jenkins 44 6

Heard 42 3

Hart 41 0

Morgan 40 0

Charlton 38 1

Emanuel 38 2

Tattnall 38 0

Baker 37 3

Lanier 37 2

Wilkes 35 1

Irwin 34 1

Wayne 33 0

Chattooga 32 2

Towns 32 1

Crawford 31 0

Rabun 30 2

Taylor 25 2

Twiggs 21 1

Long 19 1

Montgomery 19 0

Warren 19 0

Schley 18 1

Candler 17 0

Lincoln 17 1

McIntosh 17 1

Treutlen 17 0

Wheeler 16 0

Quitman 14 1

Webster 14 1

Evans 7 0

Taliaferro 2 0

Glascock 1 0

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30.

An order requiring those 65 years and older to shelter-in-place was allowed to expire June 12, however Kemp issued another order for those who are medically-fragile and/or reside at long-term care facilities to continue to shelter in place until the end of the month, June 30.

Beginning June 16, gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed; limits on party sizes at restaurants and cinemas are lifted; walk-ins are allowed at salons, tattoo parlors and other places; and bars are allowed to have 50 people inside

Beginning July 1, live performance venues are allowed to reopen and conventions are allowed to be held, with restrictions

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until July 12.

The Governor's office says that 97 percent of nursing home residents have now been tested.