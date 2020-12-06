x
coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for June 12

Here's the latest coronavirus data for the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Here at 11Alive, we are breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia, specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

Latest coronavirus data for Georgia: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,418 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/30-6/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/16-5/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.
  • There have been 55,783 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 675.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 617.93.
  • There have been 9,181 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 10, there were 836 current hospitalizations.

For the first time, Gwinnett County leads the state with the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. For much of the pandemic, Fulton County has been the top county in the state for COVID-19 cases. Gwinnett County is now reporting 5,089 cases compared to Fulton County's 5,069 cases, however Gwinnett's death hospitalization counts are still lower. 

Here is a breakdown by county:

County - Cases - Deaths

Gwinnett    5089    152

Fulton    5069    280

DeKalb    4282    142

Cobb    3522    215

Hall    2727    55

Dougherty    1828    150

Clayton    1413    65

Cherokee    1014    38

Muscogee    955    25

Henry    829    28

Troup    701    22

Richmond    664    36

Douglas    641    28

Colquitt    634    16

Carroll    602    37

Chatham    597    29

Forsyth    589    13

Habersham    581    29

Lowndes    567    4

Whitfield    562    10

Bartow    539    39

Bibb    530    35

Coweta    507    11

Sumter    506    50

Mitchell    427    37

Baldwin    421    30

Houston    421    20

Newton    412    11

Paulding    401    13

Barrow    378    23

Tift    372    22

Lee    371    22

Floyd    365    15

Thomas    359    33

Clarke    338    15

Rockdale    333    9

Coffee    328    14

Walton    321    21

Spalding    309    24

Columbia    295    8

Upson    295    38

Ware    263    14

Fayette    259    14

Jackson    256    7

Worth    256    21

Early    254    31

Chattahoochee    246    0

Butts    242    28

Crisp    241    10

Gordon    240    18

Decatur    222    7

Terrell    218    26

Catoosa    217    0

Walker    216    1

Hancock    201    29

Appling    199    13

Dooly    197    13

Harris    190    6

Randolph    190    21

Glynn    177    2

Gilmer    169    1

Bacon    165    3

Polk    162    1

Echols    153    0

Stephens    152    4

Turner    148    14

Calhoun    146    6

Franklin    137    1

Grady    137    4

Murray    130    1

Oconee    128    9

Monroe    127    14

Pierce    126    4

Burke    125    6

White    124    3

Meriwether    123    2

Dawson    118    3

Wilcox    117    14

Laurens    113    1

Banks    107    1

Lumpkin    107    1

Macon    106    7

Putnam    104    10

Ben Hill    98    1

Toombs    96    4

Brooks    93    10

Bulloch    92    3

Liberty    90    1

Greene    86    8

Peach    86    8

Elbert    84    0

Bryan    83    5

Effingham    83    1

Lamar    79    5

Johnson    77    2

Washington    76    1

Clinch    75    2

McDuffie    73    5

Wilkinson    73    7

Madison    72    2

Camden    71    1

Oglethorpe    71    7

Atkinson    70    2

Brantley    68    2

Cook    67    1

Pike    66    3

Fannin    65    1

Berrien    62    0

Marion    61    2

Screven    61    4

Stewart    60    1

Pickens    59    4

Haralson    57    4

Jasper    56    1

Dodge    54    2

Bleckley    53    0

Union    53    2

Jeff Davis    52    2

Jefferson    52    1

Clay    51    2

Jones    50    0

Seminole    48    2

Dade    47    1

Telfair    47    1

Pulaski    46    2

Miller    45    0

Talbot    45    2

Jenkins    44    6

Heard    42    3

Hart    41    0

Morgan    40    0

Charlton    38    1

Emanuel    38    2

Tattnall    38    0

Baker    37    3

Lanier    37    2

Wilkes    35    1

Irwin    34    1

Wayne    33    0

Chattooga    32    2

Towns    32    1

Crawford    31    0

Rabun    30    2

Taylor    25    2

Twiggs    21    1

Long    19    1

Montgomery    19    0

Warren    19    0

Schley    18    1

Candler    17    0

Lincoln    17    1

McIntosh    17    1

Treutlen    17    0

Wheeler    16    0

Quitman    14    1

Webster    14    1

Evans    7    0

Taliaferro    2    0

Glascock    1    0

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. 
  • An order requiring those 65 years and older to shelter-in-place was allowed to expire June 12, however Kemp issued another order for those who are medically-fragile and/or reside at long-term care facilities to continue to shelter in place until the end of the month, June 30.
  • Beginning June 16, gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed; limits on party sizes at restaurants and cinemas are lifted; walk-ins are allowed at salons, tattoo parlors and other places; and bars are allowed to have 50 people inside
  • Beginning July 1, live performance venues are allowed to reopen and conventions are allowed to be held, with restrictions
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until July 12.
  • The Governor's office says that 97 percent of nursing home residents have now been tested. 

