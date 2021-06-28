Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57.

There have been 902,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.

There have been 64,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 11 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 28, there were 462 current hospitalizations – increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,937 67

Atkinson 801 20

Bacon 1,299 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,887 118

Banks 1,667 36

Barrow 8,991 142

Bartow 11,398 218

Ben Hill 1,506 62

Berrien 1,084 33

Bibb 13,573 419

Bleckley 809 33

Brantley 970 36

Brooks 962 37

Bryan 2,842 38

Bulloch 5,230 62

Burke 1,819 40

Butts 2,394 83

Calhoun 448 16

Camden 3,319 33

Candler 791 38

Carroll 7,536 132

Catoosa 5,896 67

Charlton 1,286 28

Chatham 20,671 435

Chattahoochee 3,822 13

Chattooga 2,256 67

Cherokee 22,854 318

Clarke 12,945 142

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,640 494

Clinch 743 25

Cobb 62,133 1,012

Coffee 4,275 144

Colquitt 3,666 85

Columbia 11,245 168

Cook 1,182 40

Coweta 8,894 217

Crawford 521 19

Crisp 1,463 58

Dade 1,241 13

Dawson 2,774 48

DeKalb 59,222 988

Decatur 2,171 55

Dodge 1,091 58

Dooly 803 30

Dougherty 5,677 287

Douglas 12,321 186

Early 1,042 42

Echols 364 4

Effingham 3,910 70

Elbert 1,539 59

Emanuel 1,781 55

Evans 776 18

Fannin 2,194 61

Fayette 6,830 160

Floyd 10,083 194

Forsyth 18,338 197

Franklin 2,384 43

Fulton 84,129 1,358

Gilmer 2,570 77

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,840 159

Gordon 6,551 107

Grady 1,620 50

Greene 1,520 54

Gwinnett 87,965 1,129

Habersham 4,700 156

Hall 25,526 467

Hancock 844 66

Haralson 1,730 35

Harris 2,256 60

Hart 1,752 39

Heard 655 17

Henry 19,780 308

Houston 10,233 207

Irwin 761 19

Jackson 8,633 139

Jasper 688 19

Jeff Davis 1,320 36

Jefferson 1,601 61

Jenkins 735 39

Johnson 796 43

Jones 1,623 54

Lamar 1,370 47

Lanier 514 9

Laurens 3,765 148

Lee 1,621 51

Liberty 3,624 63

Lincoln 535 25

Long 699 11

Lowndes 8,005 146

Lumpkin 2,859 69

Macon 631 31

Madison 2,787 47

Marion 409 22

McDuffie 1,731 44

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,577 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,553 76

Monroe 1,923 89

Montgomery 737 21

Morgan 1,215 24

Murray 4,237 85

Muscogee 14,857 434

Newton 7,696 238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,683 490

Oconee 3,095 66

Oglethorpe 1,222 30

Paulding 11,107 172

Peach 1,902 62

Pickens 2,597 64

Pierce 1,298 49

Pike 1,104 28

Polk 3,979 85

Pulaski 617 33

Putnam 1,824 59

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,586 42

Randolph 479 33

Richmond 20,458 437

Rockdale 6,250 156

Schley 211 5

Screven 834 21

Seminole 755 18

Spalding 4,248 167

Stephens 3,042 79

Stewart 939 25

Sumter 1,852 97

Talbot 401 19

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,882 50

Taylor 519 23

Telfair 736 47

Terrell 585 48

Thomas 3,684 116

Tift 3,484 101

Toombs 2,980 103

Towns 1,150 48

Treutlen 642 31

Troup 6,063 197

Turner 615 36

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2,114 77

Unknown 2,257 4

Upson 1,842 112

Walker 6,756 82

Walton 8,203 242

Ware 3,090 152

Warren 393 17

Washington 1,653 62

Wayne 2,801 81

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 461 21

White 3,022 70

Whitfield 15,017 232

Wilcox 484 30

Wilkes 695 23

Wilkinson 741 27