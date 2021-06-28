x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57. 
  • There have been 902,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.
  • There have been 64,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 11 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 28, there were 462 current hospitalizations – increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,937    67

Atkinson    801    20

Bacon    1,299    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,887    118

Banks    1,667    36

Barrow    8,991    142

Bartow    11,398    218

Ben Hill    1,506    62

Berrien    1,084    33

Bibb    13,573    419

Bleckley    809    33

Brantley    970    36

Brooks    962    37

Bryan    2,842    38

Bulloch    5,230    62

Burke    1,819    40

Butts    2,394    83

Calhoun    448    16

Camden    3,319    33

Candler    791    38

Carroll    7,536    132

Catoosa    5,896    67

Charlton    1,286    28

Chatham    20,671    435

Chattahoochee    3,822    13

Chattooga    2,256    67

Cherokee    22,854    318

Clarke    12,945    142

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,640    494

Clinch    743    25

Cobb    62,133    1,012

Coffee    4,275    144

Colquitt    3,666    85

Columbia    11,245    168

Cook    1,182    40

Coweta    8,894    217

Crawford    521    19

Crisp    1,463    58

Dade    1,241    13

Dawson    2,774    48

DeKalb    59,222    988

Decatur    2,171    55

Dodge    1,091    58

Dooly    803    30

Dougherty    5,677    287

Douglas    12,321    186

Early    1,042    42

Echols    364    4

Effingham    3,910    70

Elbert    1,539    59

Emanuel    1,781    55

Evans    776    18

Fannin    2,194    61

Fayette    6,830    160

Floyd    10,083    194

Forsyth    18,338    197

Franklin    2,384    43

Fulton    84,129    1,358

Gilmer    2,570    77

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,840    159

Gordon    6,551    107

Grady    1,620    50

Greene    1,520    54

Gwinnett    87,965    1,129

Habersham    4,700    156

Hall    25,526    467

Hancock    844    66

Haralson    1,730    35

Harris    2,256    60

Hart    1,752    39

Heard    655    17

Henry    19,780    308

Houston    10,233    207

Irwin    761    19

Jackson    8,633    139

Jasper    688    19

Jeff Davis    1,320    36

Jefferson    1,601    61

Jenkins    735    39

Johnson    796    43

Jones    1,623    54

Lamar    1,370    47

Lanier    514    9

Laurens    3,765    148

Lee    1,621    51

Liberty    3,624    63

Lincoln    535    25

Long    699    11

Lowndes    8,005    146

Lumpkin    2,859    69

Macon    631    31

Madison    2,787    47

Marion    409    22

McDuffie    1,731    44

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,577    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,553    76

Monroe    1,923    89

Montgomery    737    21

Morgan    1,215    24

Murray    4,237    85

Muscogee    14,857    434

Newton    7,696    238

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,683    490

Oconee    3,095    66

Oglethorpe    1,222    30

Paulding    11,107    172

Peach    1,902    62

Pickens    2,597    64

Pierce    1,298    49

Pike    1,104    28

Polk    3,979    85

Pulaski    617    33

Putnam    1,824    59

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,586    42

Randolph    479    33

Richmond    20,458    437

Rockdale    6,250    156

Schley    211    5

Screven    834    21

Seminole    755    18

Spalding    4,248    167

Stephens    3,042    79

Stewart    939    25

Sumter    1,852    97

Talbot    401    19

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,882    50

Taylor    519    23

Telfair    736    47

Terrell    585    48

Thomas    3,684    116

Tift    3,484    101

Toombs    2,980    103

Towns    1,150    48

Treutlen    642    31

Troup    6,063    197

Turner    615    36

Twiggs    512    39

Union    2,114    77

Unknown    2,257    4

Upson    1,842    112

Walker    6,756    82

Walton    8,203    242

Ware    3,090    152

Warren    393    17

Washington    1,653    62

Wayne    2,801    81

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    461    21

White    3,022    70

Whitfield    15,017    232

Wilcox    484    30

Wilkes    695    23

Wilkinson    741    27

Worth    1,202    62

Related Articles