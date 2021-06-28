Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 28, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,469 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/15-6/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/1-6/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.57.
- There have been 902,707 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 130 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 251.
- There have been 64,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 11 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 37.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 44.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 28, there were 462 current hospitalizations – increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,937 67
Atkinson 801 20
Bacon 1,299 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,887 118
Banks 1,667 36
Barrow 8,991 142
Bartow 11,398 218
Ben Hill 1,506 62
Berrien 1,084 33
Bibb 13,573 419
Bleckley 809 33
Brantley 970 36
Brooks 962 37
Bryan 2,842 38
Bulloch 5,230 62
Burke 1,819 40
Butts 2,394 83
Calhoun 448 16
Camden 3,319 33
Candler 791 38
Carroll 7,536 132
Catoosa 5,896 67
Charlton 1,286 28
Chatham 20,671 435
Chattahoochee 3,822 13
Chattooga 2,256 67
Cherokee 22,854 318
Clarke 12,945 142
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,640 494
Clinch 743 25
Cobb 62,133 1,012
Coffee 4,275 144
Colquitt 3,666 85
Columbia 11,245 168
Cook 1,182 40
Coweta 8,894 217
Crawford 521 19
Crisp 1,463 58
Dade 1,241 13
Dawson 2,774 48
DeKalb 59,222 988
Decatur 2,171 55
Dodge 1,091 58
Dooly 803 30
Dougherty 5,677 287
Douglas 12,321 186
Early 1,042 42
Echols 364 4
Effingham 3,910 70
Elbert 1,539 59
Emanuel 1,781 55
Evans 776 18
Fannin 2,194 61
Fayette 6,830 160
Floyd 10,083 194
Forsyth 18,338 197
Franklin 2,384 43
Fulton 84,129 1,358
Gilmer 2,570 77
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,840 159
Gordon 6,551 107
Grady 1,620 50
Greene 1,520 54
Gwinnett 87,965 1,129
Habersham 4,700 156
Hall 25,526 467
Hancock 844 66
Haralson 1,730 35
Harris 2,256 60
Hart 1,752 39
Heard 655 17
Henry 19,780 308
Houston 10,233 207
Irwin 761 19
Jackson 8,633 139
Jasper 688 19
Jeff Davis 1,320 36
Jefferson 1,601 61
Jenkins 735 39
Johnson 796 43
Jones 1,623 54
Lamar 1,370 47
Lanier 514 9
Laurens 3,765 148
Lee 1,621 51
Liberty 3,624 63
Lincoln 535 25
Long 699 11
Lowndes 8,005 146
Lumpkin 2,859 69
Macon 631 31
Madison 2,787 47
Marion 409 22
McDuffie 1,731 44
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,577 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,553 76
Monroe 1,923 89
Montgomery 737 21
Morgan 1,215 24
Murray 4,237 85
Muscogee 14,857 434
Newton 7,696 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,683 490
Oconee 3,095 66
Oglethorpe 1,222 30
Paulding 11,107 172
Peach 1,902 62
Pickens 2,597 64
Pierce 1,298 49
Pike 1,104 28
Polk 3,979 85
Pulaski 617 33
Putnam 1,824 59
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,586 42
Randolph 479 33
Richmond 20,458 437
Rockdale 6,250 156
Schley 211 5
Screven 834 21
Seminole 755 18
Spalding 4,248 167
Stephens 3,042 79
Stewart 939 25
Sumter 1,852 97
Talbot 401 19
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,882 50
Taylor 519 23
Telfair 736 47
Terrell 585 48
Thomas 3,684 116
Tift 3,484 101
Toombs 2,980 103
Towns 1,150 48
Treutlen 642 31
Troup 6,063 197
Turner 615 36
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2,114 77
Unknown 2,257 4
Upson 1,842 112
Walker 6,756 82
Walton 8,203 242
Ware 3,090 152
Warren 393 17
Washington 1,653 62
Wayne 2,801 81
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 461 21
White 3,022 70
Whitfield 15,017 232
Wilcox 484 30
Wilkes 695 23
Wilkinson 741 27
Worth 1,202 62