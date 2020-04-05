Coronavirus in Georgia | Numbers show Fulton County now leads in deaths, cases

As of Monday, Fulton County has more than 3,600 cases and 129 deaths.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of 7 p.m., there are 29,437 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,243 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of Monday at 7 p.m., there were a total of 1,243 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia. By comparison, at this time last week, the Georgia Department of Public Health had reported a total of 993 deaths across Georgia.

There are 29,437 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Monday at 7 p.m. This is an increase of 334 from Monday at noon. In comparison, between Sunday evening and Monday evening, the increase was 766

For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 20 was 747.9 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for the 7-day period preceding April 20, an average of about 748 new cases was reported each day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Monday, May 4, 2020

Numbers show Fulton County now leads in deaths, cases in Georgia

Fulton County now has the most deaths reported from COVID-19, but only by a small margin.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 129 people had died from the virus; Dougherty County - a hot spot in the state - has 125 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Heath's website.

Fulton County has a total of 3,604 COVID-19 cases, which is the highest confirmed count of any county in Georgia.* Earlier in the day, Fulton and Dougherty had the same number of deaths reported at 125.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state only climbed by a few hundred between Monday afternoon and 7 p.m. The DPH website shows there are now 29,437 cases across the death with 1,243 deaths. Around midday, there were 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,204 deaths reported*.

By comparison, last week at this time, DPH had reported a total of 24,208 confirmed cases and 993 deaths.

For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 3064 129

DeKalb 2254 56

Gwinnett 2056 65

Cobb 1840 100

Hall 1776 23

Dougherty 1543 125

Clayton 804 32

Henry 520 13

Cherokee 509 13

Richmond 422 15

Sumter 391 29

Carroll 382 15

Habersham 355 9

Bibb 347 12

Douglas 343 11

Bartow 341 31

Forsyth 341 10

Muscogee 337 7

Lee 329 20

Mitchell 325 33

Houston 261 14

Chatham 246 10

Coweta 242 4

Upson 240 21

Baldwin 238 9

Early 221 24

Spalding 219 11

Newton 215 8

Paulding 207 9

Rockdale 199 6

Thomas 196 20

Colquitt 192 9

Terrell 189 21

Fayette 187 10

Crisp 171 4

Columbia 168 4

Barrow 167 4

Worth 167 11

Randolph 164 19

Lowndes 162 4

Clarke 161 13

Troup 159 5

Butts 152 17

Floyd 150 11

Coffee 146 7

Walton 136 4

Dooly 133 12

Ware 133 12

Tift 132 5

Whitfield 126 6

Gordon 116 13

Jackson 111 2

Calhoun 107 4

Decatur 94 1

Wilcox 90 10

Stephens 88 1

Burke 87 3

Macon 81 3

White 79 0

Gilmer 77 0

Appling 74 7

Turner 69 10

Dawson 67 1

Laurens 67 1

Lumpkin 67 2

Oconee 65 0

Hancock 64 2

Grady 63 3

Johnson 63 2

Brooks 61 7

Walker 61 0

Polk 60 0

Glynn 59 1

Harris 59 2

Peach 59 2

Greene 57 5

Meriwether 56 1

Bryan 55 4

Pierce 53 3

Catoosa 51 0

Oglethorpe 50 3

McDuffie 47 4

Putnam 46 5

Bulloch 43 2

Washington 43 1

Pike 40 2

Lamar 39 1

Marion 39 1

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Wilkinson 36 2

Murray 34 1

Toombs 34 3

Camden 33 1

Pulaski 33 1

Fannin 32 1

Miller 32 0

Elbert 31 0

Seminole 31 2

Union 31 1

Dodge 30 1

Banks 29 0

Ben Hill 29 0

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Morgan 29 0

Pickens 29 2

Bacon 28 1

Cook 28 1

Telfair 28 0

Baker 26 2

Madison 26 1

Clay 25 3

Jasper 25 0

Monroe 25 3

Stewart 25 0

Talbot 25 1

Wilkes 25 0

Brantley 22 2

Emanuel 22 0

Franklin 22 1

Jeff Davis 22 1

Bleckley 20 0

Towns 19 1

Crawford 18 0

Irwin 18 1

Taylor 18 2

Berrien 17 0

Jenkins 17 1

Dade 16 1

Schley 16 1

Chattooga 15 2

Jefferson 15 1

Screven 15 1

Chattahoocee 13 0

Heard 13 1

Rabun 13 1

Warren 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Charlton 12 0

Hart 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Atkinson 11 1

Lanier 10 1

Webster 10 2

Clinch 9 0

Tattnall 9 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Quitman 6 1

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Wheeler 5 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 1 0

Clayton County government, administrative offices to reopen next week

Clayton County will resume government functions on May 11 as employees return to work. However, public access to government buildings will resume on Wednesday, May 13.

“We care about all of our employees and citizens and share their concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner in a statement. “Therefore, as we plan to return to work on Monday, May 11, know that we are committed to taking the necessary precautions to clean our facilities, offices and equipment."

The statement said they will be providing appropriate personal protective equipment to employees and are making physical changes to the county's public areas.

For more information, access www.claytoncountyga.gov

Gwinnett to reopen dog parks

Dog lovers, rejoice. Dog parks in Gwinnett County will reopen Tuesday as a "phased process" begins for reopening areas within parks that were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks that have dog park areas include Alexander Park, Graves Park, Harbins Park, J.B. Williams Park, Lenora Park, McDaniel Farm Park, Pinckneyville Park, Rabbit Hill Park, Rock Springs Park, Ronald Reagan Park and Settles Bridge Park.

Certain areas of the parks, including trails, disc golf, fishing areas, horseshoe courts and bocce ball courts, have remained open to provide residents with spaces to safely exercise during the pandemic.

All park visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others.

FEMA awards federal funding for mental health services to Georgia

Federal funding is now available for the state of Georgia to provide crisis counseling services to its residents coping with stress and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA announced.

On April 30, the presidential disaster declaration for Georgia was amended to include the Crisis Counseling program. The program assists individuals and communities in recovering from the psychological effects of disasters through community-based outreach and educational services.

Statewide judicial emergency extended

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced today that he will extend the Statewide Judicial Emergency until June 12. It was first declared on March 13.

Under the new extension order, all criminal and civil jury trials will continue to be suspended, and courts will be barred from summoning and impaneling new trial and grand juries.

“The courts are different from most private establishments and public places in that we compel people to attend court proceedings, and that requires us to be extra cautious,” Chief Justice Melton said.

Georgia’s courts will continue to remain open to handle critical and essential court services. Under the new extension order, courts will be urged to develop plans for building back non-critical operations that can be conducted remotely by videoconferencing or by maintaining adherence to public health guidelines.

Clayton County to reopen some recreation areas

Clayton County Water Authority said they will reopen its recreation areas on Wednesday, May 6. The Shamrock/Blalock and J.W. Smith Reservoir areas will return to their regular seasonal schedules to give residents the chance to once again enjoy these areas for passive recreation.

Georgia State to hold virtual graduation on Wednesday

Georgia State University will celebrate its 2020 graduating class with a virtual event on Wednesday. They said they plan to hold an in-person commencement for the class when it is again safe to do so.

“We are extremely disappointed we are unable to recognize the academic achievements of this class in person right now,” said Georgia State President Mark Becker, “but we look forward to seeing these graduates when we can stage an in-person graduation ceremony like we have always done.”

The virtual event will include remarks by President Mark Becker and Student Government President Jazmin Mejina. Each graduate will be recognized during the program.

You can watch it here: https://commencement.gsu.edu/

Cases top 29K, more than 3K in Fulton County

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of Noon, there are 29,103 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,204 deaths reported*. This is up from the 28,671 confirmed cases and 1,179 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 29,103 confirmed cases, 3,039 are in Fulton, 2,243 are in DeKalb, 2,034 are in Gwinnett, 1,810 are in Cobb and 1,545 are in Dougherty. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,444 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

