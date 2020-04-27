x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia on April 27

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

Below is an archive. 

Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Credit: WXIA

Monday, April 27, 2020

COVID-19 Death toll surpasses 1,000 in Georgia as state begins reopening

Newly released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia on the same day that many businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time since a shelter-in-place order began weeks earlier.

The state website actually misstates the total number of deaths at the top of the publicly-available COVID-19 report which is touted for now providing updates much more regularly. 

While the top of the page lists "1K" for 1,000 under deaths, a graph much further down the page suggests they have risen to 1,038.

The new page also appears to have done away with a total count of deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases where the person's address is listed as "out-of-state".

It's unclear if these are still included in the state's totals moving forward - though the total number of cases listed by the state is considerably more than the county-by-county grand total.

11Alive is reaching out to the Georgia Department of Public Health for clarification.

Kemp to allow restrictions on vacation rentals to expire on April 30

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30. 

As part of his overall prohibition on establishments across the state, Kemp specifically blocked all vacation rentals statewide. 

He said that social distancing guidelines would still remain in force, even after the expiration of the restriction on vacation rentals.

Confirmed cases now at 24,208; death toll closing in on 1,000

The Georgia Department of Health said Monday evening there are now 24,208 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus statewide. The total of deaths reported across Georgia now numbers 993.

The county reporting the largest number of cases is Fulton County, with 2,681. Other counties reporting more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 1,854; Gwinnett with 1,542; Dougherty with 1,492; Cobb with 1,483; and Hall County with 1,099.

The highest death toll statewide is in Dougherty County, where 114 fatalities have been reported. Other counties reporting 25 or more deaths include Fulton County with 103 deaths, Cobb County with 81, Gwinnett County with 52, DeKalb County with 41, Bartow County 29 and Mitchell County with 28. 

There are more people hospitalized in Fulton County than in any other county in the state from COVID-19, with 492 individuals. Other counties reporting 150 or more hospitalizations include Cobb County with 434, DeKalb County with 343, Gwinnett County with 325, Dougherty County with 283, and Hall County with 156.

Additional data for each county in the state is as follows: 

Hall County plans partial, phased-in reopening for May 18

Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.

"The reopening of these facilities will be carefully planned in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and White House's guidelines and best practices and to remain in compliance with Gov. Kemp's executive order," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement.

In the meantime, the county government center, community centers across the county, public libraries, park pavilions and park restrooms will remain closed. 

The Hall County Animal Shelter has extended its closure, also. Shelter staff is continuing to care for animals. The public may adopt animals on an appointment basis. 

The landfill and recycling center remain open.

Questions may be directed to the county's website at http://hallcounty.org.

Confirmed cases in Georgia now at 23,773

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 23,773 confirmed cases of the virus and 942 deaths reported*. This is up from the 23,481 confirmed cases and 916 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 23,773 confirmed cases, 2593 are in Fulton, 1821 are in DeKalb, 1474 are in Dougherty, 1452 are in Cobb and 1520 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,433 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 2 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62  percent are 18-59 years old, 33 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 117,758 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 22,342 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 9,411 tests were conducted with 1,431 positive results.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today 

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2593    95
Dekalb    1821    36
Gwinnett    1520    50
Dougherty    1474    108
Cobb    1452    75
Hall    1039    11
Clayton    643    21
Henry    455    10
Cherokee    376    10
Richmond    369    14
Sumter    361    23
Carroll    329    12
Lee    302    18
Mitchell    293    26
Bartow    288    28
Douglas    281    10
Muscogee    280    4
Forsyth    260    8
Bibb    252    7
Houston    211    13
Chatham    206    7
Upson    200    15
Early    199    15
Spalding    192    8
Coweta    188    4
Baldwin    181    6
Habersham    175    3
Colquitt    169    6
Newton    167    6
Fayette    165    8
Terrell    165    17
Rockdale    163    6
Paulding    161    7
Thomas    159    16
Randolph    156    19
Crisp    155    2
Columbia    145    2
Worth    142    9
Lowndes    136    4
Floyd    133    11
Troup    132    4
Clarke    127    13
Butts    126    3
Dooly    113    7
Ware    110    8
Barrow    109    4
Coffee    109    4
Tift    100    4
Walton    97    3
Calhoun    85    3
Gordon    81    12
Burke    77    3
Jackson    75    1
Stephens    71    1
Macon    70    3
Wilcox    69    7
Whitfield    67    4
Turner    64    8
Decatur    62    1
Walker    59    0
Appling    56    5
Harris    56    2
Oconee    56    0
Pierce    54    2
Greene    53    1
Laurens    52    1
Dawson    51    1
Glynn    51    1
Grady    51    3
Brooks    49    6
Meriwether    49    0
Bryan    48    2
Oglethorpe    48    3
Gilmer    47    0
Catoosa    46    0
Polk    46    0
Mcduffie    43    4
White    41    0
Marion    39    1
Pike    39    2
Peach    38    2
Johnson    36    2
Liberty    35    0
Bulloch    34    2
Effingham    34    1
Washington    34    1
Lamar    33    0
Union    32    2
Putnam    31    5
Wilkinson    31    2
Lumpkin    30    1
Miller    29    0
Camden    28    1
Seminole    28    2
Toombs    28    3
Haralson    27    1
Jones    26    0
Ben Hill    24    0
Morgan    24    0
Murray    24    0
Telfair    24    0
Dodge    23    0
Fannin    23    0
Wilkes    23    0
Madison    22    1
Monroe    22    1
Bacon    21    1
Brantley    21    2
Pickens    21    2
Talbot    21    1
Baker    20    2
Clay    20    2
Jasper    20    0
Pulaski    20    1
Towns    20    0
Elbert    19    0
Emanuel    19    0
Hancock    18    0
Banks    17    0
Cook    17    1
Dade    17    1
Franklin    17    0
Stewart    17    0
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Taylor    16    2
Berrien    15    0
Irwin    15    1
Crawford    14    0
Jefferson    14    1
Screven    14    1
Chattooga    13    1
Jeff Davis    13    1
Warren    12    0
Wayne    11    0
Heard    10    1
Lincoln    10    0
Bleckley    9    0
Chattahoochee    9    0
Hart    9    0
Rabun    9    0
Webster    9    2
Candler    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Atkinson    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Tattnall    7    0
Twiggs    7    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Long    3    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    633    1
Non-Georgia Resident    1027    10

  • Waffle House to make major changes to operations for Georgia reopening
  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website.
  • Cobb County reopened access to three popular trails and 14 "passive parks" on Saturday
  • 2,512 cases of coronavirus were reported among residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities on a report released by state officials on Friday.
  • President Donald Trump, once again, took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning to task over his decision to begin reopening business in Georgia, this time on Twitter.
  • Georgia Power is donating 3-D printers to create medical face shields to Wellstar Paulding Hospital.