Coronavirus in Georgia on April 28

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health reported Tuesday evening confirmed cases of the virus had reached 24,844 with 1,036 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,036 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday, an increase of 94.

24,844 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 619 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Ponce City Market targeting mid-May reopening

Ponce City Market is targeting a mid-May reopening, its management company Jamestown Properties told 11Alive.

While Gov. Brian Kemp began allowing businesses that had previously been closed under his statewide shelter-in-place order to begin reopening last week and early this week, retail developments like Ponce City Market were technically never ordered to close.

They did nonetheless, and Jamestown Properties said PCM is working with tenants for a potential reopening of the main food hall, still a couple weeks away.

State confirms 24,844 cases and 1,036 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of the 7 p.m. update, there are 24,844 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,036 deaths reported. This is up from the 24,225 confirmed cases they announced on Monday evening.

The department reported 1,038 deaths on Monday night. 11Alive has checked with the GaDPH for clarification on the apparent discrepancy.

Of the 24,844 confirmed cases, 2720 are in Fulton, 1885 are in DeKalb, 1491 are in Dougherty, 1514 are in Cobb and 1600 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,896 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2720 108

DeKalb 1885 43

Gwinnett 1600 54

Cobb 1514 81

Dougherty 1491 118

Hall 1177 16

Clayton 667 24

Unknown 615 2

Henry 484 11

Cherokee 430 11

Richmond 382 14

Sumter 370 26

Carroll 333 13

Lee 313 19

Bartow 298 30

Douglas 298 11

Mitchell 293 29

Muscogee 291 6

Forsyth 284 9

Bibb 269 8

Houston 218 13

Chatham 212 7

Habersham 212 7

Upson 207 17

Baldwin 202 6

Early 201 15

Spalding 198 8

Coweta 191 4

Newton 181 7

Colquitt 179 6

Thomas 173 17

Rockdale 172 6

Fayette 171 9

Paulding 171 7

Terrell 170 18

Crisp 159 3

Randolph 156 19

Columbia 147 3

Lowndes 146 4

Worth 144 8

Clarke 142 13

Troup 141 4

Floyd 134 11

Butts 129 3

Barrow 123 4

Coffee 121 4

Dooly 119 8

Ware 112 9

Walton 110 3

Tift 97 5

Wilcox 89 8

Calhoun 87 4

Gordon 85 12

Jackson 78 1

Macon 75 3

Whitfield 75 4

Burke 74 3

Stephens 71 1

Decatur 66 1

Turner 66 8

Appling 65 5

Dawson 58 1

Grady 58 1

Oconee 58 0

Walker 58 0

Harris 57 2

White 56 0

Glynn 55 1

Laurens 54 1

Pierce 54 3

Gilmer 53 0

Meriwether 53 1

Brooks 52 6

Greene 52 2

Bryan 49 2

Polk 49 0

Oglethorpe 48 3

Catoosa 46 0

McDuffie 44 4

Peach 44 2

Marion 40 1

Johnson 39 2

Pike 39 2

Washington 38 1

Liberty 37 0

Lumpkin 37 1

Putnam 37 5

Hancock 35 1

Lamar 35 2

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Union 34 1

Wilkinson 34 2

Camden 31 1

Seminole 30 2

Miller 29 0

Jones 28 0

Toombs 28 3

Haralson 27 1

Fannin 26 0

Murray 26 0

Ben Hill 25 0

Pulaski 25 1

Telfair 25 0

Dodge 24 1

Morgan 24 0

Madison 23 1

Monroe 23 1

Pickens 23 2

Wilkes 23 0

Bacon 22 1

Brantley 22 2

Talbot 22 1

Baker 21 2

Jasper 21 0

Stewart 21 0

Towns 21 1

Clay 20 2

Cook 20 1

Emanuel 20 0

Elbert 19 0

Banks 18 0

Berrien 18 0

Franklin 17 0

Taylor 17 2

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Crawford 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Screven 15 1

Chattooga 14 1

Dade 14 1

Jeff Davis 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Bleckley 12 0

Rabun 12 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 12 0

Chattahoochee 11 0

Lincoln 11 0

Heard 10 1

Webster 10 2

Hart 9 0

Charlton 8 0

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Tattnall 8 0

Atkinson 7 0

Candler 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Echols 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Evans 4 0

Long 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Wheeler 4 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Glascock 0 0

Taliaferro 0 0

As Georgia releases more COVID-19 data, earliest cases now stretch back to January

As the Georgia Dept. of Public Health continues to expand the amount of data it releases multiple times a day and overhauls how the data is presented, the health department is now confirming the governor's belief of COVID-19 being in Georgia before he made that announcement.

Dozens of previously unreported cases are now listed online from January through February.

One graph displayed on the GADPH's online COVID-19 report shows a total of 140 confirmed cases between February 06 and March 1.

A GADPH spokeswoman told 11Alive on Tuesday the data presented in the report indicates onset of symptoms and it is possible for example that someone had symptoms beginning Feb. 6 but was not tested for two weeks into those symptoms.

In some cases someone who was sick for several weeks and died may have been tested postmortem. The state agency is using contact tracing and other methods to confirm the earlier deaths.

Hall County emerges as a COVID-19 hot spot

Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Just northeast of Gwinnett County, Hall is emerging as north Georgia’s COVID-19 hot spot – though it’s still well below levels seen in southwest Georgia counties surrounding Albany.

State data released at midday Tuesday shows that Hall County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in north Georgia – including the rest of metro Atlanta. Hall has confirmed 1,132 COVID-19 cases, which is 544 per 100,000 population according to the state Department of Public Health. That per capita rate is more than twice the rate of Fulton County.

Health officials say at least some of those patients are coming from the area’s chicken processing plants. The plants are an economic engine for the region and normally a source of pride. Now they’re also part of a pandemic.

Fifteen people have died in Hall County from COVID-19, according to the state.

COVID-19 simulator sees a second wave of cases based on easing restrictions

A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions. The simulator was developed by Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We are expecting the spike to come in about two to three months after the restrictions are lifted," Turgay Ayer, a Health Systems Engineering Professor at Georgia Tech, says.

The simulator estimates Georgia will see more than 23,000 deaths by August if restrictions were lifted in four for more weeks.

If restrictions are kept in place for 12 more weeks, the number of projected deaths drops to 1,940.

Area malls plan to reopen on Friday

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties, according to a report from CNBC.

The news agency obtained an internal memo that said they had plans to open 49 of its malls and outlet centers starting on Friday.

In Georgia, seven properties will open, including Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Prime Outlets, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb, the memo said.

Six Flags donates 2,000 super hero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

With today being National Super Hero Day, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water donated 2,000 capes to associates at Publix and Kroger.

Each grocery store chain received 1,000 assorted capes, featuring Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman.

"The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other food service providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked," they said in a news release.

State reports record testing day

Gov. Kemp said in a release that with 13,000 new tests reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the state had set a new high in its effort to increase testing.

"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," the governor said in a release. "It is clear we are making significant progress."

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said that only 992 ventilators are in use, marking the lowest day for utilization since hospitals began submitting that data to the state. He said there are 1,854 ventilators available out of 2,846 total.

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival previously scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers are currently exploring alternative dates to hold the festival in 2020.

With 150,000 attendees typically attending our event in Piedmont Park, we thought it best to find other dates later this year,” said OCA Executive Director Camille Love.

Things to know Tuesday morning

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.

These are the industries allowed to open on Monday, April 27

Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service

Georgia is reopening | Here is how it compares to other states

Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend.