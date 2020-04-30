Coronavirus in Georgia on Thursday, April 30

Fulton County has the most cases with 2,809

ATLANTA — This is an archive of events and activities on Thursday, April 30.

===

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of Noon, there are 26,033 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,107 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

1,132 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 25 since the update at noon. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

26,260 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 626 from the count at this time last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on at midnight

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Confirmed cases at 26,260 with 1,132 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of 7 p.m., there are 26,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,132 deaths reported. This is up from the 26,033 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 26,260 confirmed cases, 2809 are in Fulton, 2027 are in DeKalb, 1505 are in Dougherty, 1615 are in Cobb and 1786 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,190 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Delta to require all passengers wear masks

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday that starting May 4, all passengers would be required to wear masks. This comes after they announced earlier in the week that all employees would have to wear the protection if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

They said this is in alignment with what the Centers for Disease Control recommends.

Mock funeral procession protests Georgia reopening

A mock funeral procession was held in Atlanta on Thursday to protest the reopening of Georgia. The protest was a rolling one, staged by a line of cars that appeared to include a small handful of hearses. It was organized by the group Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives and began at the Carl Williams Funeral Home in Castleberry Hill this afternoon.

The procession went to the Georgia Capitol Building and then on to circle Grady and Crawford Long Hospitals.

FULL STORY/VIDEO: Mock funeral procession protests Georgia reopening

Transit workers in metro Atlanta seek safer conditions

Gwinnett County’s transit system is taking steps to make buses safer – and reportedly avoided a walkout by drivers Thursday. But pandemic-related issues remain at transit systems around metro Atlanta.

The coronavirus is a risk for both passengers and bus operators. Operators represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union have been in talks with Gwinnett, MARTA and Cobb county’s bus systems to lower those risks.

The union has asked for hazard pay; PPE and other safety gear; requiring masks for passengers; and paid COVID 19 testing for transit workers, among other things.

FULL STORY: Transit workers in metro Atlanta seek safer conditions

Little League World Series canceled

Little League International said it made the difficult decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and the regional qualifying events due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

This is the first time in history that the Little League World Series has had to be canceled.

FULL STORY: Little League World Series canceled for 1st time in history

Bars, live entertainment venues, public pools to remain closed

Bars and nightclubs are among those operations that will stay closed until May 14 under Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order issued Thursday. The governor also cautions that the requirement they stay shut may be extended.

In a release, the governor's office included a graphic that said until 11:59 p.m. on May 13 "bars, nightclubs, public swimming pools, live performance venues, and operators of amusement park rides remain closed unless extended."

Gov. Kemp extends shelter in place for some Georgians

Gov. Kemp officially extended public health state of emergency and a shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile and elderly until June 12.

He also extended an executive order outlining special protocalls for nursing homes and senior living facilities and another order authorizing the National Guard to assist in the COVID-19 response.

See the full order below:

Confirmed cases top 26K and 1.1K deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. As of Noon, there are 26,033 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,107 deaths reported*. This is up from the 25,634 confirmed cases and 1,095 deaths that they announced on Wednesday evening.

Of the 26,033 confirmed cases, 2799 are in Fulton, 1994 are in DeKalb, 1499 are in Dougherty, 1585 are in Cobb and 1766 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,110 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2799 118

DeKalb 1994 46

Gwinnett 1766 55

Cobb 1585 89

Dougherty 1499 119

Hall 1289 20

Non-Georgia Resident 1052 14

Clayton 697 27

Henry 501 12

Unknown 464 0

Cherokee 457 11

Richmond 398 14

Sumter 377 28

Carroll 350 14

Lee 315 20

Douglas 311 11

Bartow 310 30

Mitchell 305 30

Bibb 303 10

Muscogee 302 7

Forsyth 292 9

Habersham 252 7

Chatham 223 9

Houston 220 13

Upson 215 17

Early 214 21

Baldwin 211 8

Spalding 208 9

Coweta 195 4

Newton 193 7

Rockdale 184 6

Colquitt 181 6

Fayette 180 10

Thomas 180 19

Terrell 178 19

Paulding 176 8

Crisp 163 3

Randolph 159 19

Columbia 157 4

Lowndes 153 4

Worth 150 10

Troup 148 4

Clarke 147 13

Floyd 139 11

Butts 138 5

Barrow 131 4

Coffee 129 7

Dooly 124 9

Walton 123 3

Ware 118 10

Tift 114 5

Whitfield 96 4

Calhoun 95 4

Gordon 92 12

Jackson 89 1

Wilcox 88 9

Burke 84 3

Decatur 82 1

Macon 74 3

Stephens 73 1

Appling 67 6

Gilmer 67 0

Turner 67 8

Grady 63 3

Walker 61 0

Dawson 60 1

Oconee 60 0

Harris 59 2

White 59 0

Polk 57 0

Brooks 56 6

Laurens 56 1

Glynn 55 1

Pierce 55 3

Greene 54 2

Meriwether 54 1

Bryan 51 2

Oglethorpe 49 3

Catoosa 46 0

McDuffie 45 4

Peach 45 2

Johnson 43 2

Marion 42 1

Hancock 41 1

Lumpkin 40 2

Pike 40 2

Putnam 38 5

Washington 38 1

Bulloch 37 2

Lamar 37 2

Liberty 36 0

Wilkinson 35 2

Effingham 34 1

Union 33 1

Camden 32 1

Miller 31 0

Murray 31 0

Toombs 31 3

Seminole 30 2

Fannin 28 1

Haralson 28 1

Jones 28 0

Morgan 28 0

Pulaski 27 1

Pickens 26 2

Ben Hill 25 0

Dodge 25 1

Talbot 25 1

Telfair 25 0

Madison 24 1

Stewart 24 0

Wilkes 24 0

Baker 23 2

Banks 23 0

Elbert 23 0

Monroe 23 3

Bacon 22 1

Brantley 22 2

Cook 22 1

Jasper 22 0

Clay 21 2

Emanuel 21 0

Towns 21 1

Berrien 18 0

Franklin 17 1

Taylor 17 2

Chattooga 16 2

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Crawford 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Jeff Davis 15 1

Screven 15 1

Dade 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Bleckley 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Rabun 12 0

Warren 12 0

Wayne 12 0

Hart 10 0

Tattnall 10 0

Webster 10 2

Heard 9 1

Charlton 8 0

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Twiggs 8 0

Atkinson 7 1

Candler 7 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Long 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Quitman 4 1

Wheeler 4 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests

The Arthur Blank Foundation announced they are partnering with LA-based CORE Response to conduct COVID-19 testing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They said the plan is for testing to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

The preference is for people to pre-register, but they will also have walk-up registration on site. There is no cost to be tested.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Atlanta

The U.S. Navy's, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force's, the Thunderbirds, will honor front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the city on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes.

They said that residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event.

Things to know this morning

Returning to classrooms this fall remains a possibility for Fulton County students

VA still using a controversial drug on Georgia veterans with COVID-19 despite FDA warning

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms 9 employees have COVID-19

Georgia front-line workers able to utilize a N95 mask up to 20 times - here's how

Recent studies point to obesity as a risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Appointments still available for testing on Friday in Conyers

Atlanta-based UPS expands 'drone airline' route to deliver prescriptions

Douglasville to reopen some facilities

Rescheduled Atlanta NASCAR race confirmed for June 7

Fulton County ramps up coronavirus testing with neighborhood walk-up testing

