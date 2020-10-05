Coronavirus in Georgia: Real-time updates for Sunday

SW Georgia counties continue to lead in cases per capita; Metro counties still have highest overall totals

ATLANTA — While counties in metro Atlanta, including Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb and Clayton have some of the highest confirmed case numbers, it's actually counties in southwest Georgia that have the highest number of cases relative to their populations. Randolph, Terrell and Early counties each have well over 2,000 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,401 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/26-5/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.64. Over the previous 14-day period (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86.

There have been 32,568 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 649.07. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 768.86.

There have been 5,988 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.36. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 9, there were 1,179 current hospitalizations.

statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 9, there were 1,179 current hospitalizations. Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Sunday morning