Coronavirus in Georgia | Real-time updates

Here is the latest on the impact the virus is having across the state.

ATLANTA — The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,036 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday, an increase of 94.

24,844 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 619 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Wednesday, April 29

Things to know this morning

Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

A COVID-19 simulator predicts a second wave of cases in Georgia this summer based on easing restrictions.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the United States, is beginning to reopen several properties as soon as Friday, according to a report from CNBC.

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Ponce City Market targeting a mid-May reopening

State reports record testing day

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

Six Flags donates 2,000 superhero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

As Georgia releases more COVID-19 data, earliest cases now stretch back to January