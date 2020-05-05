Coronavirus in Georgia | Real-time updates

Officials are stressing the need for continued social distancing as crowds begin to gather again.

ATLANTA — Georgia is bracing for the impacts of the state's reopening, with officials stressing that the threat of a serious second wave will increase as social distancing wanes. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of Monday at 7 p.m., there were a total of 1,243 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia. By comparison, at this time last week, the Georgia Department of Public Health had reported a total of 993 deaths across Georgia.

There are 29,437 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Monday at 7 p.m. In comparison, between Sunday evening and Monday evening, the increase was 766

For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 20 was 747.9 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for the 7-day period preceding April 20, an average of about 748 new cases was reported each day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Governor to tour Albany medical setup

Gov. Brian Kemp will be in south Georgia today, touring a temporary medical pod that has been set up at the Phoebe North campus of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

Albany has seen one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state, and the Phoebe Putney system in the area has been highly impacted. According to a release, the temporary pod will have 24 beds available "to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients."

Gov. Kemp will be at the facility at 9:30 a.m.

Dave & Buster's opens back up

The food, drink and games venue says it has "re-opened its doors in Marietta in compliance with local government guidelines along with amped up safety and cleaning guidelines."

The chain says a full list of the safety measures can be found at its website.

Things to know on Tuesday morning

As crowds were seen around Atlanta over the weekend, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a message to those who think the pandemic has passed.

Georgia's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey emphasized the importance of masks and social distancing, as well.

Those warnings came on the same day shoppers lined up to return to Lenox Square mall.

Georgia schools, meanwhile, are bracing for potential budget cuts arising out of the pandemic.