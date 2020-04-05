Coronavirus in Georgia | Real-time updates

As of late Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m., there were a total of 1,179 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia.

ATLANTA — Are we seeing a downward trend in the number of reported cases and fatalities? We should get a clearer picture as the week progresses, despite what the numbers showed this past weekend.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

As of late Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m., there were a total of 1,179 deaths from COVID-19 reported from across Georgia -- an increase of four from the Saturday evening update and only up eight from noon on Saturday. By comparison, at midday last Monday, the state Department of Public Health had reported a total of 942 deaths across Georgia.

There are 28,671 confirmed cases reported statewide as of Sunday evening. This is an increase of 341 over the preceding 24 hours. In comparison, between Friday evening and Saturday evening, the increase was significantly more than that -- 838. For the 24-hour period between last Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, the increase was 185, which was significantly lower than the days preceding it, and those numbers increased over the next few days. A midday report on Sunday, April 12 also showed a much lower number of increase that the days preceding and following it. The numbers reported on Sunday, April 5 and Sunday, April 19, were more in line with the days surrounding them.

For more context, the moving average for the 7-day period ending on April 19 was 737.3 (DPH numbers are most accurate outside the past two-week window). That means that for 7-day period preceding April 19, an average of 737 new cases were reported each day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Monday, May 4, 2020