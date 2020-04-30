Coronavirus in Georgia | Real-time updates

The Georgia Department of Health says there are 25,634 confirmed cases of the virus

ATLANTA — Here is the latest on the coronavirus in Georgia.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,095 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 16 from Tuesday evening. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

25,634 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 430 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on at midnight

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Mercedes-Benz Stadium offering free COVID-19 tests

The Arthur Blank Foundation announced they are partnering with LA-based CORE Response to conduct COVID-19 testing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They said the plan is for testing to be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

The preference is for people to pre-register, but they will also have walk-up registration on site. There is no cost to be tested.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Atlanta

The U.S. Navy's, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force's, the Thunderbirds, will honor front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the city on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes.

They said that residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event.

Things to know this morning

Returning to classrooms this fall remains a possibility for Fulton County students

VA still using a controversial drug on Georgia veterans with COVID-19 despite FDA warning

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms 9 employees have COVID-19

Georgia front-line workers able to utilize a N95 mask up to 20 times - here's how

Recent studies point to obesity as a risk factor for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Appointments still available for testing on Friday in Conyers

Atlanta-based UPS expands 'drone airline' route to deliver prescriptions

Douglasville to reopen some facilities

Rescheduled Atlanta NASCAR race confirmed for June 7

Fulton County ramps up coronavirus testing with neighborhood walk-up testing

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

OTHER CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: