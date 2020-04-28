Coronavirus in Georgia | Real-time updates

Released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Newly released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia on the same day that many businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time since a shelter-in-place order began weeks earlier.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,038 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 51 from the count on Monday afternoon.

24,225 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 435 from the count on Monday afternoon.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said that only 992 ventilators are in use, marking the lowest day for utilization since hospitals began submitting that data to the state. He said there are 1,854 ventilators available out of 2,846 total.

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival previously scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers are currently exploring alternative dates to hold the festival in 2020.

With 150,000 attendees typically attending our event in Piedmont Park, we thought it best to find other dates later this year,” said OCA Executive Director Camille Love.

Things to know Tuesday morning

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.

Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend.