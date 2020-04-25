ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 23,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of early Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths from the virus is at 904 across the state. Scroll down to read more.

This increase continues unabated, even as the state began the process on Friday of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

gyms and fitness centers

bowling alleys

body art studios

barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers

nail care artists

estheticians and their respective schools

massage therapists

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Georgia Dept. of Public Health / WXIA

Key Facts:

904 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of seven from noon on Friday. There were 899 deaths reported as of 7 p.m. Friday night.

22,695 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 548 from the count at noon Thursday. Officials said 22,491 cases were reported at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair designers, cosmetologists, nail care artists, estheticians and their respective schools, and massage therapists were permitted to reopen by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, April 24, subject to social distancing guidelines.

Eat-in restaurants and movie theaters will be permitted to reopen on Monday, April 27 under the governor's order, also under strict social distancing guidelines.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Saturday, April 25, 2020

There are 23,695 confirmed cases; more than 900 deaths

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 23,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of early Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths from the virus is at 904 across the state.

Fulton County is reporting the highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 2,509. Other counties with more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 1,734, Dougherty with 1,467; Gwinnett with 1,421; Cobb with 1,377 and Hall County with 1,027.

The death toll continues to rise across the state. Dougherty County has the highest number of fatalities reported, with 108. Other counties with 25 or more include Fulton County with 91, Cobb County with 73, Gwinnett County with 46, DeKalb County with 36, Bartow County with 28 and Mitchell County with 25.

The percentage of those hospitalized remains at about 19.06 percent, or 4,326 persons statewide.

For a statewide breakdown by county, please visit our interactive map page.

Here is a listing, county-by-county of the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2509 91

Dekalb 1734 36

Dougherty 1467 108

Gwinnett 1421 46

Cobb 1377 73

Hall 1027 9

Clayton 632 21

Henry 424 10

Cherokee 371 10

Richmond 355 14

Sumter 349 21

Carroll 321 11

Lee 297 18

Mitchell 288 25

Douglas 276 8

Bartow 274 28

Muscogee 260 4

Bibb 244 6

Forsyth 244 8

Chatham 206 6

Houston 206 13

Upson 194 14

Early 188 15

Coweta 187 4

Baldwin 169 6

Spalding 169 8

Colquitt 166 6

Habersham 165 3

Terrell 164 17

Rockdale 160 6

Newton 159 6

Fayette 158 8

Thomas 157 16

Paulding 156 7

Randolph 152 18

Crisp 151 2

Worth 138 9

Columbia 137 2

Floyd 131 10

Lowndes 131 4

Clarke 127 13

Butts 125 2

Troup 122 4

Barrow 111 3

Dooly 108 7

Ware 103 8

Coffee 100 4

Tift 99 3

Walton 92 3

Calhoun 85 3

Gordon 78 10

Jackson 75 1

Burke 71 3

Macon 68 3

Wilcox 68 6

Turner 62 6

Whitfield 62 4

Decatur 59 1

Walker 59 0

Stephens 56 1

Harris 55 2

Oconee 55 0

Appling 54 4

Laurens 52 1

Pierce 52 2

Dawson 51 1

Glynn 51 1

Greene 51 1

Meriwether 49 0

Grady 48 3

Oglethorpe 48 3

Bryan 47 2

Catoosa 46 0

Polk 43 0

Mcduffie 42 4

Brooks 39 6

Pike 39 2

White 38 0

Peach 37 2

Johnson 36 2

Liberty 35 0

Marion 35 1

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Gilmer 33 0

Washington 33 1

Lamar 32 0

Putnam 31 3

Wilkinson 30 2

Lumpkin 29 0

Camden 28 1

Seminole 27 2

Union 27 2

Haralson 26 1

Toombs 26 3

Miller 25 0

Morgan 25 0

Telfair 25 0

Jones 24 0

Ben Hill 23 0

Dodge 22 0

Murray 22 0

Wilkes 22 0

Fannin 21 0

Madison 21 1

Talbot 21 1

Bacon 20 1

Brantley 20 2

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pickens 20 2

Pulaski 20 1

Towns 20 0

Baker 19 2

Emanuel 19 0

Monroe 19 1

Banks 18 0

Stewart 17 0

Cook 16 1

Dade 16 1

Elbert 16 0

Franklin 16 0

Hancock 16 0

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Taylor 16 2

Irwin 15 1

Berrien 14 0

Crawford 14 0

Screven 14 1

Chattooga 13 1

Jefferson 13 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 11 0

Jeff Davis 10 1

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Heard 9 1

Rabun 9 0

Chattahoochee 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Twiggs 8 0

Atkinson 7 0

Candler 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Webster 7 0

Hart 6 0

Tattnall 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Long 2 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 441 0

Non-Georgia Resident 957 10

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Cobb County reopens access to popular trails

Cobb County officials decided to reopen three popular trails on Saturday -- the Silver Comet Trail, the Noonday Creek Trail and the Bob Callen Trail.

Access to the Silver Comet Trail is also open to residents in Paulding County.

In Cobb, officials are also opening 14 "passive parks" -- or areas of low-intensity recreation.

Officials said the trails and parks are areas where people can safely social distance.

RELATED: Cobb County reopens access to popular trails

2,512 cases of COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes, long-term care facilities included on state's report on Friday

The Georgia Department of Community Health said that there were 2,512 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus among residents in 299 long-term care facilities around the state as of Friday afternoon.

The report indicated that 1,277 staff members had contracted the virus. The death toll among those individuals has reached 377, according to the report.

The highest total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among nursing care residents are at two facilities in Dougherty County -- one with 116 confirmed cases and a second with 59 cases. A third facility, in neighboring Randolph County, has 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus among the residents.

Total confirmed cases on Saturday morning remain at 22,491 with 899 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening. There are 22,491 confirmed cases of the virus and 899 deaths reported. This is up 344 from the count at noon on Friday.

Of the 22,491 confirmed cases, 2500 are in Fulton, 1721 are in DeKalb, 1465 are in Dougherty, 1368 are in Cobb and 1382 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4322 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The agency will provide updated information at noon on Saturday.

A county-by-county listing of cases and deaths is listed below.

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2500 91

Dekalb 1721 36

Dougherty 1465 108

Gwinnett 1382 46

Cobb 1368 72

Hall 1022 9

Clayton 629 21

Henry 419 10

Cherokee 367 10

Richmond 353 14

Sumter 348 21

Carroll 320 11

Lee 297 18

Mitchell 288 24

Douglas 276 8

Bartow 273 28

Muscogee 259 4

Bibb 244 5

Forsyth 241 8

Chatham 205 6

Houston 204 13

Upson 193 14

Early 188 15

Coweta 187 4

Baldwin 169 5

Colquitt 165 6

Habersham 165 3

Terrell 165 17

Fayette 158 8

Newton 158 6

Rockdale 158 6

Thomas 157 16

Paulding 156 7

Randolph 152 18

Crisp 149 2

Spalding 144 8

Worth 138 9

Columbia 137 2

Floyd 131 10

Lowndes 129 4

Clarke 127 13

Butts 125 2

Troup 122 4

Barrow 111 3

Dooly 106 7

Ware 103 8

Coffee 100 4

Tift 98 3

Walton 92 3

Calhoun 84 3

Gordon 75 10

Jackson 75 1

Burke 71 3

Wilcox 68 6

Macon 67 3

Turner 62 6

Whitfield 62 4

Decatur 59 1

Walker 59 0

Harris 55 2

Stephens 55 1

Oconee 54 0

Appling 53 4

Glynn 52 1

Pierce 52 2

Dawson 51 1

Greene 51 1

Laurens 50 1

Meriwether 49 0

Grady 48 3

Oglethorpe 48 3

Bryan 47 2

Catoosa 46 0

Polk 42 0

Brooks 39 6

Mcduffie 39 4

Pike 38 2

White 38 0

Peach 37 2

Johnson 36 1

Liberty 35 0

Marion 35 1

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Washington 33 1

Gilmer 31 0

Lamar 31 0

Putnam 31 3

Lumpkin 29 0

Wilkinson 29 2

Camden 28 1

Seminole 27 2

Union 27 2

Haralson 26 1

Toombs 26 3

Morgan 25 0

Jones 24 0

Miller 24 0

Dodge 22 0

Murray 22 0

Wilkes 22 0

Ben Hill 21 0

Fannin 21 0

Madison 21 1

Talbot 21 1

Bacon 20 1

Brantley 20 2

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pickens 20 2

Pulaski 20 1

Telfair 20 0

Towns 20 0

Baker 19 2

Emanuel 19 0

Monroe 19 1

Banks 18 0

Stewart 17 0

Dade 16 1

Franklin 16 0

Hancock 16 0

Schley 16 1

Cook 15 1

Elbert 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Jenkins 15 1

Berrien 14 0

Crawford 14 0

Screven 14 1

Taylor 14 2

Chattooga 13 1

Jefferson 13 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 11 0

Jeff Davis 10 1

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Heard 9 1

Rabun 9 0

Chattahoochee 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Candler 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Webster 7 0

Hart 6 0

Tattnall 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Long 2 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 447 0

Non-Georgia Resident 916 10

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Things to know this morning

President Donald Trump, once again, took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning to task over his decision to begin reopening business in Georgia, this time on Twitter.

Georgia Power is donating 3-D printers to create medical face shields to Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

With some gyms, salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys opening on Friday, the next stop in Georgia is the opening of some restaurants on Monday.

Some of the restaurants opening Monday are owned by well-known individuals.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

‘Dear Governor Kemp’ | Teen student writes letter to governor pleading with him to ‘close the state’

UGA professor moves closer to vaccine for COVID-19, one originally intended for animals

‘Seeing 10 to 12 people die a night’ | Nurse calls Kemp’s decision to re-open ‘selfish’

Residents speak out about businesses reopening in Georgia

Local mom finds ways to feed families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Atlanta mayor launches food assistance program for seniors

Georgia building on existing network of contact tracers to slow spread of COVID-19, limit future cases

Doctors fear COVID-19 pandemic is leading to 'alarming' decline in other emergencies