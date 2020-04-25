ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 23,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state as of early Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths from the virus is at 904 across the state.  Scroll down to read more. 

This increase continues unabated, even as the state began the process on Friday of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

  • gyms and fitness centers
  • bowling alleys
  • body art studios
  • barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers
  • nail care artists
  • estheticians and their respective schools
  • massage therapists

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Saturday 4/25 noon confirmed cases / deaths
Georgia Dept. of Public Health / WXIA

Key Facts: 

  • 904 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of seven from noon on Friday. There were 899 deaths reported as of 7 p.m. Friday night.
  • 22,695 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 548 from the count at noon Thursday. Officials said 22,491 cases were reported at 7 p.m. Friday.
  • Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair designers, cosmetologists, nail care artists, estheticians and their respective schools, and massage therapists were permitted to reopen by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, April 24, subject to social distancing guidelines.
  • Eat-in restaurants and movie theaters will be permitted to reopen on Monday, April 27 under the governor's order, also under strict social distancing guidelines.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Saturday, April 25, 2020

There are 23,695 confirmed cases; more than 900 deaths

Fulton County is reporting the highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 2,509. Other counties with more than 1,000 cases include DeKalb with 1,734, Dougherty with 1,467; Gwinnett with 1,421; Cobb with 1,377 and Hall County with 1,027.

The death toll continues to rise across the state. Dougherty County has the highest number of fatalities reported, with 108. Other counties with 25 or more include Fulton County with 91, Cobb County with 73, Gwinnett County with 46, DeKalb County with 36, Bartow County with 28 and Mitchell County with 25.

The percentage of those hospitalized remains at about 19.06 percent, or 4,326 persons statewide.

For a statewide breakdown by county, please visit our interactive map page.

Here is a listing, county-by-county of the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia: 

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2509    91
Dekalb    1734    36
Dougherty    1467    108
Gwinnett    1421    46
Cobb    1377    73
Hall    1027    9
Clayton    632    21
Henry    424    10
Cherokee    371    10
Richmond    355    14
Sumter    349    21
Carroll    321    11
Lee    297    18
Mitchell    288    25
Douglas    276    8
Bartow    274    28
Muscogee    260    4
Bibb    244    6
Forsyth    244    8
Chatham    206    6
Houston    206    13
Upson    194    14
Early    188    15
Coweta    187    4
Baldwin    169    6
Spalding    169    8
Colquitt    166    6
Habersham    165    3
Terrell    164    17
Rockdale    160    6
Newton    159    6
Fayette    158    8
Thomas    157    16
Paulding    156    7
Randolph    152    18
Crisp    151    2
Worth    138    9
Columbia    137    2
Floyd    131    10
Lowndes    131    4
Clarke    127    13
Butts    125    2
Troup    122    4
Barrow    111    3
Dooly    108    7
Ware    103    8
Coffee    100    4
Tift    99    3
Walton    92    3
Calhoun    85    3
Gordon    78    10
Jackson    75    1
Burke    71    3
Macon    68    3
Wilcox    68    6
Turner    62    6
Whitfield    62    4
Decatur    59    1
Walker    59    0
Stephens    56    1
Harris    55    2
Oconee    55    0
Appling    54    4
Laurens    52    1
Pierce    52    2
Dawson    51    1
Glynn    51    1
Greene    51    1
Meriwether    49    0
Grady    48    3
Oglethorpe    48    3
Bryan    47    2
Catoosa    46    0
Polk    43    0
Mcduffie    42    4
Brooks    39    6
Pike    39    2
White    38    0
Peach    37    2
Johnson    36    2
Liberty    35    0
Marion    35    1
Bulloch    34    2
Effingham    34    1
Gilmer    33    0
Washington    33    1
Lamar    32    0
Putnam    31    3
Wilkinson    30    2
Lumpkin    29    0
Camden    28    1
Seminole    27    2
Union    27    2
Haralson    26    1
Toombs    26    3
Miller    25    0
Morgan    25    0
Telfair    25    0
Jones    24    0
Ben Hill    23    0
Dodge    22    0
Murray    22    0
Wilkes    22    0
Fannin    21    0
Madison    21    1
Talbot    21    1
Bacon    20    1
Brantley    20    2
Clay    20    2
Jasper    20    0
Pickens    20    2
Pulaski    20    1
Towns    20    0
Baker    19    2
Emanuel    19    0
Monroe    19    1
Banks    18    0
Stewart    17    0
Cook    16    1
Dade    16    1
Elbert    16    0
Franklin    16    0
Hancock    16    0
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Taylor    16    2
Irwin    15    1
Berrien    14    0
Crawford    14    0
Screven    14    1
Chattooga    13    1
Jefferson    13    1
Warren    12    0
Wayne    11    0
Jeff Davis    10    1
Lincoln    10    0
Bleckley    9    0
Heard    9    1
Rabun    9    0
Chattahoochee    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Twiggs    8    0
Atkinson    7    0
Candler    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Webster    7    0
Hart    6    0
Tattnall    6    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Long    2    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    441    0
Non-Georgia Resident    957    10

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Cobb County reopens access to popular trails

Cobb County officials decided to reopen three popular trails on Saturday -- the Silver Comet Trail, the Noonday Creek Trail and the Bob Callen Trail.

Access to the Silver Comet Trail is also open to residents in Paulding County.

In Cobb, officials are also opening 14 "passive parks" -- or areas of low-intensity recreation.

Officials said the trails and parks are areas where people can safely social distance.

RELATED: Cobb County reopens access to popular trails

2,512 cases of COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes, long-term care facilities included on state's report on Friday

The Georgia Department of Community Health said that there were 2,512 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus among residents in 299 long-term care facilities around the state as of Friday afternoon. 

The report indicated that 1,277 staff members had contracted the virus. The death toll among those individuals has reached 377, according to the report.

The highest total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among nursing care residents are at two facilities in Dougherty County -- one with 116 confirmed cases and a second with 59 cases. A third facility, in neighboring Randolph County, has 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus among the residents.

*Based on patient county of residence when known 

Things to know this morning

  • President Donald Trump, once again, took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning to task over his decision to begin reopening business in Georgia, this time on Twitter.
  • Georgia Power is donating 3-D printers to create medical face shields to Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
  • With some gyms, salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys opening on Friday, the next stop in Georgia is the opening of some restaurants on Monday.
  • Some of the restaurants opening Monday are owned by well-known individuals.

