Coronavirus in Georgia | Saturday, May 2

This is what happened in metro Atlanta and Georgia on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

For current updates and information from Sunday, May 3, 2020, please visit our daily blog.

This is an archive of what took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

===

The Georgia Department of Public Health says that as of about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, there are 28,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. They indicated that there are 1,175 deaths reported. Scroll down to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

1,175 deaths reported from the novel coronavirus in Georgia as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This is an increase of 10 deaths over the 7 p.m. update on Friday. In comparison, on Monday at noon, the state agency said there were 942 deaths reported across the state.

28,330 confirmed cases have been reported across the state as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This marks an increase of 838 cases statewide since 7 p.m. Friday and a marked increase versus the midday point on Friday when 27,023 cases were reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30; However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Saturday evening update: 28,330 confirmed, 1,175 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia have jumped by just shy of 200 since the noon update, the Georgia Department of Public Health's numbers showed at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deaths also rose slightly from 1,171 to 1,175 in the same time period.

Of Georgia's total cases, 5,388 have resulted in hospitalization with 1,249 of those being treated in the intensive care unit.

Fulton County continues to lead in confirmed cases with 2,928 and is just two deaths below Dougherty County which has the most people reportedly deceased from COVID-19, 124.

Much smaller counties in southwest Georgia, while less dense than many in metro Atlanta, have much higher cases per 100,000 with Randolph, Terrell, and Early counties all showing more than 2,100 per 100,000. Randolph leads this measurement with 2,413.38 cases per 100,000. Each of these counties is reporting roughly 20 deaths each.

For a breakdown of data by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the state. The first number represents the number of confirmed cases and the second the number deaths:

Fulton 2928 122

DeKalb 2148 52

Gwinnett 1934 58

Cobb 1749 96

Hall 1694 22

Dougherty 1534 124

Non-Georgia Resident 1062 14

Clayton 777 33

Unknown 652 0

Henry 512 13

Cherokee 482 13

Richmond 415 16

Sumter 385 28

Carroll 383 14

Habersham 344 8

Douglas 335 11

Forsyth 331 10

Lee 327 20

Bartow 324 31

Muscogee 320 7

Bibb 319 11

Mitchell 319 31

Houston 237 14

Chatham 230 9

Baldwin 229 8

Upson 225 18

Spalding 215 10

Early 214 20

Coweta 213 4

Newton 205 7

Paulding 194 8

Rockdale 194 6

Thomas 191 19

Colquitt 188 10

Terrell 185 19

Fayette 181 10

Crisp 167 3

Columbia 163 4

Randolph 163 19

Worth 162 11

Lowndes 158 4

Clarke 156 13

Barrow 155 4

Troup 154 4

Butts 151 16

Floyd 145 11

Coffee 144 7

Walton 132 4

Dooly 131 9

Ware 129 11

Tift 126 5

Whitfield 118 4

Gordon 113 12

Jackson 108 2

Calhoun 103 4

Decatur 90 1

Wilcox 90 9

Stephens 87 1

Burke 86 3

Macon 81 3

White 78 0

Gilmer 73 0

Appling 72 6

Turner 69 8

Dawson 66 1

Oconee 65 0

Grady 64 4

Laurens 64 1

Lumpkin 63 2

Harris 61 2

Walker 60 0

Brooks 59 6

Glynn 59 1

Johnson 59 2

Polk 59 0

Hancock 57 2

Greene 56 2

Peach 56 2

Bryan 54 3

Meriwether 54 0

Pierce 53 3

Catoosa 51 0

Oglethorpe 50 3

McDuffie 45 4

Washington 44 2

Bulloch 42 2

Marion 42 1

Putnam 42 5

Lamar 40 1

Pike 40 2

Liberty 37 0

Effingham 36 1

Wilkinson 35 2

Camden 34 1

Miller 33 0

Murray 33 1

Toombs 32 3

Banks 31 0

Fannin 31 1

Pulaski 31 1

Union 31 1

Seminole 30 2

Dodge 29 1

Haralson 29 1

Jones 29 0

Ben Hill 28 0

Telfair 28 0

Elbert 27 0

Morgan 27 0

Pickens 27 2

Bacon 26 1

Talbot 26 1

Clay 25 3

Cook 25 1

Stewart 25 0

Wilkes 25 0

Madison 24 1

Monroe 24 3

Baker 23 2

Brantley 23 2

Jasper 23 0

Emanuel 21 0

Bleckley 20 0

Franklin 20 1

Jeff Davis 20 1

Towns 20 1

Crawford 18 0

Taylor 18 2

Berrien 17 0

Chattooga 16 2

Dade 16 1

Irwin 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Jefferson 15 1

Screven 15 1

Rabun 13 0

Warren 13 0

Wayne 13 0

Chattahoochee 12 0

Lincoln 12 0

Atkinson 11 1

Charlton 11 0

Hart 11 0

Heard 11 1

Webster 10 2

Clinch 9 0

Lanier 9 1

Tattnall 9 0

Twiggs 8 0

Candler 7 0

McIntosh 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 5 0

Long 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Wheeler 5 0

Treutlen 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Things to know this morning