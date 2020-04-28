Coronavirus in Georgia | State confirms 24,606 cases and 1,025 deaths

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 24,606 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,025 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

Key Facts:

1,025 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. There were 942 deaths reported at Noon on Monday, an increase of 83.

24,606 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 381 from the count on Monday evening. There were 23,773 cases reported 24 hours ago.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Six Flags donates 2,000 super hero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

With today being National Super Hero Day, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water donated 2,000 capes to associates at Publix and Kroger.

Each grocery store chain received 1,000 assorted capes, featuring Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman.

"The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other food service providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked," they said in a news release.

State confirms 24,606 cases and 1,025 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 24,606 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,025 deaths reported*. This is up from the 24,225 confirmed cases they announced on Monday evening. However, the department reported 1,038 deaths on Monday night. 11Alive has checked with the GaDPH for clarification on the apparent discrepancy.

Of the 24,551 confirmed cases, 2707 are in Fulton, 1883 are in DeKalb, 1491 are in Dougherty, 1507 are in Cobb and 1573 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,778 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2707 106

DeKalb 1883 44

Gwinnett 1573 54

Cobb 1507 80

Dougherty 1491 114

Hall 1124 15

Clayton 661 24

Unknown 600 2

Henry 478 11

Cherokee 416 10

Richmond 381 15

Sumter 369 26

Carroll 329 13

Lee 310 19

Bartow 294 30

Mitchell 291 28

Douglas 289 11

Muscogee 288 6

Forsyth 282 8

Bibb 264 8

Houston 217 13

Chatham 208 7

Upson 206 17

Early 202 15

Baldwin 199 6

Spalding 198 7

Habersham 197 6

Coweta 190 4

Colquitt 179 6

Newton 177 7

Fayette 170 9

Rockdale 170 6

Terrell 169 18

Paulding 168 7

Thomas 164 16

Crisp 159 3

Randolph 156 19

Columbia 146 3

Clarke 144 13

Worth 143 9

Lowndes 141 4

Troup 140 4

Floyd 134 11

Butts 129 3

Dooly 120 8

Barrow 114 4

Ware 113 9

Coffee 112 4

Walton 104 3

Tift 98 5

Calhoun 87 3

Gordon 81 12

Jackson 77 1

Burke 74 3

Stephens 74 1

Macon 73 3

Whitfield 73 4

Wilcox 72 7

Decatur 65 1

Turner 65 8

Appling 64 5

Oconee 58 0

Walker 58 0

Harris 57 2

Dawson 54 1

Gilmer 54 0

Grady 54 3

Laurens 54 1

Pierce 54 3

Glynn 53 1

Brooks 52 6

Greene 52 2

Meriwether 52 0

White 50 0

Bryan 49 2

Polk 49 0

Oglethorpe 48 3

Catoosa 46 0

McDuffie 44 4

Peach 42 2

Marion 40 1

Johnson 39 2

Pike 39 2

Liberty 37 0

Putnam 37 5

Washington 37 1

Lamar 35 1

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Union 34 2

Lumpkin 33 1

Wilkinson 32 2

Camden 30 1

Hancock 30 0

Miller 29 0

Seminole 29 2

Jones 28 0

Toombs 28 3

Haralson 27 1

Ben Hill 26 0

Murray 26 0

Morgan 25 0

Telfair 25 0

Dodge 24 1

Fannin 24 0

Pickens 24 2

Pulaski 24 1

Monroe 23 1

Wilkes 23 0

Bacon 22 1

Madison 22 1

Talbot 22 1

Baker 21 2

Brantley 21 2

Stewart 21 0

Clay 20 2

Emanuel 20 0

Jasper 20 0

Towns 20 1

Elbert 19 0

Berrien 17 0

Cook 17 1

Franklin 17 0

Taylor 17 2

Banks 16 0

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Dade 15 1

Irwin 15 1

Screven 15 1

Chattooga 14 1

Crawford 14 0

Jeff Davis 14 1

Jefferson 14 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 12 0

Lincoln 11 0

Rabun 11 1

Heard 10 1

Webster 10 2

Bleckley 9 0

Chattahoochee 9 0

Hart 9 0

Candler 8 0

Charlton 8 0

Clinch 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Tattnall 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Echols 5 0

Quitman 5 1

Evans 4 0

Long 4 0

McIntosh 4 0

Wheeler 4 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Glascock 0 0

Taliaferro 0 0

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said that only 992 ventilators are in use, marking the lowest day for utilization since hospitals began submitting that data to the state. He said there are 1,854 ventilators available out of 2,846 total.

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival previously scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers are currently exploring alternative dates to hold the festival in 2020.

With 150,000 attendees typically attending our event in Piedmont Park, we thought it best to find other dates later this year,” said OCA Executive Director Camille Love.

Things to know Tuesday morning

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.

Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend.