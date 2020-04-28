x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | State confirms 24,606 cases and 1,025 deaths

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to grow, according to state officials.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 24,606 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,025 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • 1,025 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. There were 942 deaths reported at Noon on Monday, an increase of 83.
  • 24,606 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 381 from the count on Monday evening. There were 23,773 cases reported 24 hours ago. 
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Six Flags donates 2,000 super hero capes to Publix, Kroger associates

With today being National Super Hero Day, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water donated 2,000 capes to associates at Publix and Kroger. 

Each grocery store chain received 1,000 assorted capes, featuring Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman. 

"The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other food service providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked," they said in a news release. 

State confirms 24,606 cases and 1,025 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 24,606 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,025 deaths reported*. This is up from the 24,225 confirmed cases they announced on Monday evening. However, the department reported 1,038 deaths on Monday night. 11Alive has checked with the GaDPH for clarification on the apparent discrepancy. 

Of the 24,551 confirmed cases, 2707 are in Fulton, 1883 are in DeKalb, 1491 are in Dougherty, 1507 are in Cobb and 1573 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,778 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today 

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2707    106        
DeKalb    1883    44        
Gwinnett    1573    54        
Cobb    1507    80        
Dougherty    1491    114        
Hall    1124    15        
Clayton    661    24        
Unknown    600    2        
Henry    478    11        
Cherokee    416    10        
Richmond    381    15        
Sumter    369    26        
Carroll    329    13        
Lee    310    19        
Bartow    294    30        
Mitchell    291    28        
Douglas    289    11        
Muscogee    288    6        
Forsyth    282    8        
Bibb    264    8        
Houston    217    13        
Chatham    208    7        
Upson    206    17        
Early    202    15        
Baldwin    199    6        
Spalding    198    7        
Habersham    197    6        
Coweta    190    4        
Colquitt    179    6        
Newton    177    7        
Fayette    170    9        
Rockdale    170    6        
Terrell    169    18        
Paulding    168    7        
Thomas    164    16        
Crisp    159    3        
Randolph    156    19        
Columbia    146    3        
Clarke    144    13        
Worth    143    9        
Lowndes    141    4        
Troup    140    4        
Floyd    134    11        
Butts    129    3        
Dooly    120    8        
Barrow    114    4        
Ware    113    9        
Coffee    112    4        
Walton    104    3        
Tift    98    5        
Calhoun    87    3        
Gordon    81    12        
Jackson    77    1        
Burke    74    3        
Stephens    74    1        
Macon    73    3        
Whitfield    73    4        
Wilcox    72    7        
Decatur    65    1        
Turner    65    8        
Appling    64    5        
Oconee    58    0        
Walker    58    0        
Harris    57    2        
Dawson    54    1        
Gilmer    54    0        
Grady    54    3        
Laurens    54    1        
Pierce    54    3        
Glynn    53    1        
Brooks    52    6        
Greene    52    2        
Meriwether    52    0        
White    50    0        
Bryan    49    2        
Polk    49    0        
Oglethorpe    48    3        
Catoosa    46    0        
McDuffie    44    4        
Peach    42    2        
Marion    40    1        
Johnson    39    2        
Pike    39    2        
Liberty    37    0        
Putnam    37    5        
Washington    37    1        
Lamar    35    1        
Bulloch    34    2        
Effingham    34    1        
Union    34    2        
Lumpkin    33    1        
Wilkinson    32    2        
Camden    30    1        
Hancock    30    0        
Miller    29    0        
Seminole    29    2        
Jones    28    0        
Toombs    28    3        
Haralson    27    1        
Ben Hill    26    0        
Murray    26    0        
Morgan    25    0        
Telfair    25    0        
Dodge    24    1        
Fannin    24    0        
Pickens    24    2        
Pulaski    24    1        
Monroe    23    1        
Wilkes    23    0        
Bacon    22    1        
Madison    22    1        
Talbot    22    1        
Baker    21    2        
Brantley    21    2        
Stewart    21    0        
Clay    20    2        
Emanuel    20    0        
Jasper    20    0        
Towns    20    1        
Elbert    19    0        
Berrien    17    0        
Cook    17    1        
Franklin    17    0        
Taylor    17    2        
Banks    16    0        
Jenkins    16    1        
Schley    16    1        
Dade    15    1        
Irwin    15    1        
Screven    15    1        
Chattooga    14    1        
Crawford    14    0        
Jeff Davis    14    1        
Jefferson    14    1        
Warren    12    0        
Wayne    12    0        
Lincoln    11    0        
Rabun    11    1        
Heard    10    1        
Webster    10    2        
Bleckley    9    0        
Chattahoochee    9    0        
Hart    9    0        
Candler    8    0        
Charlton    8    0        
Clinch    8    0        
Lanier    8    1        
Atkinson    7    0        
Tattnall    7    0        
Twiggs    7    0        
Echols    5    0        
Quitman    5    1        
Evans    4    0        
Long    4    0        
McIntosh    4    0        
Wheeler    4    0        
Montgomery    2    0        
Treutlen    2    0        
Glascock    0    0        
Taliaferro    0    0        

Gov. Kemp says today is lowest day for ventilator use

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said that only 992 ventilators are in use, marking the lowest day for utilization since hospitals began submitting that data to the state. He said there are 1,854 ventilators available out of 2,846 total. 

Atlanta Jazz Festival postponed

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that they are postponing the 43rd annual Atlanta Jazz Festival previously scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Organizers are currently exploring alternative dates to hold the festival in 2020.

With 150,000 attendees typically attending our event in Piedmont Park, we thought it best to find other dates later this year,” said OCA Executive Director Camille Love. 

Things to know Tuesday morning

  • Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.
  • These are the industries allowed to open on Monday, April 27
  • Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service
  • Georgia is reopening | Here is how it compares to other states
  • Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.
  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend. 

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: 

As Georgia begins to reopen economy, these businesses can open Monday

US likely to reach 1 million COVID-19 cases Tuesday

'Payment has arrived': Stimulus letters from Trump appear in mailboxes

Spot check: Grocery stores lax on employee masks

Stacey Abrams weighs in on why Biden should pick woman of color as running mate

Making the COVID-19 testing process as easy as possible

Industry: Georgia chicken plant production unabated by COVID-19