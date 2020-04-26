ATLANTA — Early Sunday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had grown to 23,401 statewide. This is an increase of 706 cases from 24 hours ago. At 7 pm Saturday night, there were 23,216 cases in Georgia.

912 people have passed away across the state from COVID-19. This is up from 899 at this time yesterday. State officials said there were 907 deaths at 7 pm last night. Scroll down to read more.

This increase continues unabated, even as the state began the process on Friday of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

gyms and fitness centers

bowling alleys

body art studios

barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers

nail care artists

estheticians and their respective schools

massage therapists

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair designers, cosmetologists, nail care artists, estheticians and their respective schools, and massage therapists were permitted to reopen by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, April 24, subject to social distancing guidelines.

Eat-in restaurants and movie theaters will be permitted to reopen on Monday, April 27 under the governor's order, also under strict social distancing guidelines.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Sunday, April 26, 2020

There are 23,401 cases reported across the state and 912 deaths Sunday afternoon

The largest number of cases, by far, are in Fulton County, where 2,542 cases have been reported. Other counties reporting 1,000 cases or more include DeKalb with 1,798; Gwinnett with 1,495; Dougherty with 1.469; Cobb with 1,411; and Hall with 1,033 cases.

The highest death toll remains in Dougherty County where 108 people have lost their lives from COVID-19. Other counties reporting 25 or more deaths include Fulton with 92; Cobb with 75; Gwinnett with 46; DeKalb with 36; Bartow with 28; and Mitchell with 26.

The percentage of persons hospitalized has dropped slightly, to 18.63 percent, or 4,359, statewide.

For a statewide breakdown of each county's number of cases, please visit our interactive map.

A listing of confirmed cases by county follows:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton 2542 92

Dekalb 1798 36

Gwinnett 1495 46

Dougherty 1469 108

Cobb 1411 75

Hall 1033 11

Clayton 641 21

Henry 450 10

Cherokee 374 10

Richmond 356 14

Sumter 355 21

Carroll 325 11

Lee 300 18

Mitchell 290 26

Bartow 285 28

Douglas 276 8

Muscogee 273 4

Forsyth 252 8

Bibb 248 6

Houston 209 13

Chatham 205 6

Upson 197 14

Early 196 15

Spalding 189 8

Coweta 188 4

Baldwin 181 6

Habersham 171 3

Newton 167 6

Colquitt 165 6

Terrell 165 17

Fayette 161 8

Rockdale 161 6

Paulding 160 7

Thomas 158 16

Crisp 153 2

Randolph 153 19

Worth 140 9

Columbia 138 2

Floyd 133 10

Lowndes 131 4

Butts 125 3

Clarke 123 13

Troup 122 4

Dooly 112 7

Barrow 108 3

Ware 105 8

Coffee 103 4

Tift 102 3

Walton 97 3

Calhoun 86 3

Gordon 81 10

Jackson 73 1

Burke 71 3

Macon 70 3

Stephens 70 1

Wilcox 68 6

Whitfield 63 4

Turner 62 6

Decatur 60 1

Walker 59 0

Appling 56 4

Harris 55 2

Greene 53 1

Oconee 53 0

Laurens 52 1

Pierce 52 2

Dawson 51 1

Glynn 51 1

Meriwether 49 0

Grady 48 3

Bryan 47 2

Oglethorpe 47 3

Catoosa 46 0

Gilmer 46 0

Polk 46 0

Mcduffie 43 4

Brooks 39 6

Pike 39 2

Marion 38 1

White 38 0

Peach 37 2

Johnson 36 2

Liberty 35 0

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Washington 34 1

Lamar 33 0

Putnam 31 3

Wilkinson 31 2

Lumpkin 29 0

Miller 29 0

Union 29 2

Camden 28 1

Seminole 27 2

Toombs 27 3

Haralson 26 1

Jones 26 0

Telfair 26 0

Murray 24 0

Ben Hill 23 0

Dodge 23 0

Morgan 23 0

Wilkes 23 0

Madison 22 1

Bacon 21 1

Brantley 21 2

Fannin 21 0

Pickens 21 2

Talbot 21 1

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pulaski 20 1

Towns 20 0

Baker 19 2

Elbert 19 0

Emanuel 19 0

Monroe 19 1

Banks 18 0

Hancock 18 0

Franklin 17 0

Stewart 17 0

Berrien 16 0

Cook 16 1

Dade 16 1

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Taylor 16 2

Irwin 15 1

Crawford 14 0

Screven 14 1

Chattooga 13 1

Jefferson 13 1

Warren 12 0

Jeff Davis 11 1

Wayne 11 0

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Heard 9 1

Rabun 9 0

Candler 8 0

Chattahoochee 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Webster 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Tattnall 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Hart 6 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Long 3 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 620 0

Non-Georgia Resident 1022 9

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Things to know this morning

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website.

Stacey Abrams will appear on NBC's "Meet The Press" and other news programs on Sunday morning.

Cobb County reopened access to three popular trails and 14 "passive parks" on Saturday

2,512 cases of coronavirus were reported among residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities on a report released by state officials on Friday.

