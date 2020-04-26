ATLANTA — Early Sunday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had grown to 23,401 statewide. This is an increase of 706 cases from 24 hours ago. At 7 pm Saturday night, there were 23,216 cases in Georgia. 

912 people have passed away across the state from COVID-19. This is up from 899 at this time yesterday. State officials said there were 907 deaths at 7 pm last night.  Scroll down to read more.

This increase continues unabated, even as the state began the process on Friday of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

Here's what's set to be allowed starting today under Gov. Brian Kemp's order:

  • gyms and fitness centers
  • bowling alleys
  • body art studios
  • barbers, cosmetologists, and hair designers
  • nail care artists
  • estheticians and their respective schools
  • massage therapists

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  912 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of five from 7 pm Saturday night. There were 899 deaths reported as of noon Saturday.
  23,401 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 706 from the count at noon Saturday. Officials said 23,216 cases were reported at 7 pm Saturday.
  • Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair designers, cosmetologists, nail care artists, estheticians and their respective schools, and massage therapists were permitted to reopen by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, April 24, subject to social distancing guidelines.
  • Eat-in restaurants and movie theaters will be permitted to reopen on Monday, April 27 under the governor's order, also under strict social distancing guidelines.
  • Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Sunday, April 26, 2020

There are 23,401 cases reported across the state and 912 deaths Sunday afternoon

The largest number of cases, by far, are in Fulton County, where 2,542 cases have been reported. Other counties reporting 1,000 cases or more include DeKalb with 1,798; Gwinnett with 1,495; Dougherty with 1.469; Cobb with 1,411; and Hall with 1,033 cases.

The highest death toll remains in Dougherty County where 108 people have lost their lives from COVID-19. Other counties reporting 25 or more deaths include Fulton with 92; Cobb with 75; Gwinnett with 46; DeKalb with 36; Bartow with 28; and Mitchell with 26.

The percentage of persons hospitalized has dropped slightly, to 18.63 percent, or 4,359, statewide. 

For a statewide breakdown of each county's number of cases, please visit our interactive map.

A listing of confirmed cases by county follows:

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2542    92
Dekalb    1798    36
Gwinnett    1495    46
Dougherty    1469    108
Cobb    1411    75
Hall    1033    11
Clayton    641    21
Henry    450    10
Cherokee    374    10
Richmond    356    14
Sumter    355    21
Carroll    325    11
Lee    300    18
Mitchell    290    26
Bartow    285    28
Douglas    276    8
Muscogee    273    4
Forsyth    252    8
Bibb    248    6
Houston    209    13
Chatham    205    6
Upson    197    14
Early    196    15
Spalding    189    8
Coweta    188    4
Baldwin    181    6
Habersham    171    3
Newton    167    6
Colquitt    165    6
Terrell    165    17
Fayette    161    8
Rockdale    161    6
Paulding    160    7
Thomas    158    16
Crisp    153    2
Randolph    153    19
Worth    140    9
Columbia    138    2
Floyd    133    10
Lowndes    131    4
Butts    125    3
Clarke    123    13
Troup    122    4
Dooly    112    7
Barrow    108    3
Ware    105    8
Coffee    103    4
Tift    102    3
Walton    97    3
Calhoun    86    3
Gordon    81    10
Jackson    73    1
Burke    71    3
Macon    70    3
Stephens    70    1
Wilcox    68    6
Whitfield    63    4
Turner    62    6
Decatur    60    1
Walker    59    0
Appling    56    4
Harris    55    2
Greene    53    1
Oconee    53    0
Laurens    52    1
Pierce    52    2
Dawson    51    1
Glynn    51    1
Meriwether    49    0
Grady    48    3
Bryan    47    2
Oglethorpe    47    3
Catoosa    46    0
Gilmer    46    0
Polk    46    0
Mcduffie    43    4
Brooks    39    6
Pike    39    2
Marion    38    1
White    38    0
Peach    37    2
Johnson    36    2
Liberty    35    0
Bulloch    34    2
Effingham    34    1
Washington    34    1
Lamar    33    0
Putnam    31    3
Wilkinson    31    2
Lumpkin    29    0
Miller    29    0
Union    29    2
Camden    28    1
Seminole    27    2
Toombs    27    3
Haralson    26    1
Jones    26    0
Telfair    26    0
Murray    24    0
Ben Hill    23    0
Dodge    23    0
Morgan    23    0
Wilkes    23    0
Madison    22    1
Bacon    21    1
Brantley    21    2
Fannin    21    0
Pickens    21    2
Talbot    21    1
Clay    20    2
Jasper    20    0
Pulaski    20    1
Towns    20    0
Baker    19    2
Elbert    19    0
Emanuel    19    0
Monroe    19    1
Banks    18    0
Hancock    18    0
Franklin    17    0
Stewart    17    0
Berrien    16    0
Cook    16    1
Dade    16    1
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Taylor    16    2
Irwin    15    1
Crawford    14    0
Screven    14    1
Chattooga    13    1
Jefferson    13    1
Warren    12    0
Jeff Davis    11    1
Wayne    11    0
Lincoln    10    0
Bleckley    9    0
Heard    9    1
Rabun    9    0
Candler    8    0
Chattahoochee    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Webster    8    1
Atkinson    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Tattnall    7    0
Twiggs    7    0
Hart    6    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Long    3    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    620    0
Non-Georgia Resident    1022    9

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Things to know this morning

  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website.
  • Stacey Abrams will appear on NBC's "Meet The Press" and other news programs on Sunday morning.
  • Cobb County reopened access to three popular trails and 14 "passive parks" on Saturday
  • 2,512 cases of coronavirus were reported among residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities on a report released by state officials on Friday.

