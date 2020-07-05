COVID-19 testing locations in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said the state has more than 60 testing sites with more supply than demand.

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 testing becomes a priority across the state, we have put together a list of locations to get a test as well as other resources available to you.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he is urging all citizens to get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.

"In accordance with new CDC guidance, the Department of Public Health and district offices are now encouraging all Georgians - even if they are not experiencing symptoms - to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider, local health department, or get a screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app," he said.

He said the state has more than 60 testing sites with more supply than demand.

Below is a list of the testing sites, however, there are other private facilities and pop-up locations done on local levels across the state of Georgia.

Before you get tested, please check with your local public health department at this link. Patient lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

You can also download the AU Health ExpressCare app for a free virtual screening with a professional -- and to find a testing location near you.

STATE-RUN LOCATIONS

(List below as of May 7, 2020)

Baldwin County

Baldwin County Health Department 953 Barrows Ferry Rd NE Milledgeville, GA 31061

Milledgeville/Baldwin County 240 Lawrence Rd. Milledgeville, GA 31062

Barrow County

Mobile SPOC (Barrow) 985 Austin Rd Winder, GA 30680

Bartow County

Clarence Brown Conference Center 5450 GA-20 Cartersville, GA 30121

Ben Hill County

Ben Hill County Health Department 251 Appomattox Road Fitzgerald, GA 31750

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department 600-A South Jefferson Street Nashville, GA 31639

Brantley County

Pop-up SPOCs-Brantley County Health Department 173 Florida Ave Nahunta, GA 31553

Brooks County

Brooks County Health Department 500 East Courtland Quitman, GA 31643

Bryan County

Bryan County Health Dept-Pembroke Clinic 430 Ledford St. Pembroke, GA 31321

Expercare Urgent Care 60 Exchange Street Suite B7 Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Bulloch County

Kiwanis Fair Grounds 16942 GA-67 Statesboro, GA 30458

Burke County

Burke County Middle School 356 Southside Dr Waynesboro, GA 30830

Catoosa County

Catoosa County Senior Center 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736 Ringgold, GA 30736

Chatham County

Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex 7221 Sallie Mood Drive Savannah, GA 31406

Chattooga County

Chattooga County Health Department 60 Farrar Drive Summerville, GA 30747

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Health Department 7545 Main Street Woodstock Woodstock, GA 30188

Clarke County

Clarke County School District Transportation Department 165 Paradise Blvd Athens, GA 30607

Clayton County

Childrens at Mount Zion 2201 Mt Zion Pkwy Morrow, GA 30260

Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow) 5893 North Lake Drive Morrow, GA 30260

Cobb County

Jim Miller Park 2245 Callaway Road Marietta, GA 30008

Kennesaw State University Parking Deck 525 Parliament Garden Way NW Kennesaw , GA 30144

Coffee County

Coffee Regional Medical Center 1101 Ocilla Rd Douglas, GA 31533

Colquitt County

Colquitt Regional Medical Center 3131 S Main Street Moultrie, GA 31768

Columbia County

Columbia County Exhibition Center 212 Partnership Dr Grovetown, GA 30813

Patriot's Park 5445 Columbia Road Grovetown, GA 30813

Cook County

Cook County Health Department 204 North Parrish Avenue Adel, GA 31620

Coweta County

Coweta County Fair Grounds 275 Pine Rd. Newnan, GA 30263

Crawford County

Crawford County Health Department 141 McCrary Ave Roberta, GA 31078

Dade County

Dade County Sports Complex 9622 Highway 11 South Trenton, GA 30752

Dawson County

Rock Creek Sports Complex 445 Martin Road Dawsonville, GA 30534

DeKalb County

Decatur Armory 3736 Durham Park Road Decatur, GA 30032

Kingswood Church 4896 N Peachtree Road Dunwoody, GA 30338

Dougherty County

Albany Civic Center 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd Albany, GA 31701

Dougherty County Health Department 1710 S. Slappley Blvd Albany, GA 31701

Douglas County

Hunter Memorial Park 8830 Gurly Rd Douglasville, GA 30134

Echols County

Echols County Health Department 149 Highway 94 East Stantenville, GA 31648

Evans County

Pop-up SPOCs Evans County Health Department 4 N Newton St, Claxton Claxton, GA 30417

Floyd County

West Rome Baptist Church 914 Shorter Ave NW Rome, GA 30165

Franklin County

Franklin County Health Department 6955 GA-145 Carnesville, GA 30521

Fulton County

Aviation Cultural Center 3900 Aviation Circle NW Atlanta, GA 30336

Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot 521 Capitol Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312

Greenbriar Mall 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW Atlanta, GA 30331

Health Services Building 4700 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022

North Fulton Health Center 4700 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30350

Sugar Creek Golf Course 2706 Bouldercrest Road SE Atlanta, GA 30316

Wolf Creek Amphitheater 3025 Merk Rd SW College Park, GA 30349

Gilmer County

ECT Pavilion 1041 Legion Rd. Ellijay, GA 30540

Glynn County

Glynn County Health Department 2747 4th St, Brunswick Brunswick, GA 31520

Greene County

Mobile SPOC (Greene Co) 1180 C Weldon Smith Dr Greensboro, GA 30642

Gwinnett County

District 3-4 Public Health 2570 Riverside Parkway Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Hall County

Allen Creek Soccer Complex 2500 Allen Creek Rd Gainesville, GA 30507

Hancock County

Hancock County Health Department 516 Boland St Sparta, GA 31087

M.E. Lewis Elementary School 11145 GA Hwy 15 Sparta, GA 31087

Henry County

Heritage Senior Center 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd. McDonough, GA 30252

Houston County

Houston County Health Department 98 Cohen Walker Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31088

Irwin County

Irwin County Health Department 407 West Fourth St. Ocilla, GA 31774

Jackson County

Mobile SPOC (Jackson County) Jackson Co Comprehensive High School, 1668 Winder Hwy Jefferson, GA 30549

Jasper County

Jasper County Health Department 825 Eatonton St Monticello, GA 31064

Jones County

Jones County Health Department 114 Forest Street, Gray, GA 31032 Gray, GA 31032

Lanier County

Lanier County Health Department 53 West Murrell St Lakeland, GA 31635

Laurens County

Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility 660 Firetower Rd. Dublin, GA 31021

Lowndes County

Lowndes County Civic Center 2108 E Hill Ave Valdosta, GA 31601

Macon County

Macon-Bibb County Health Department 171 Emery Highway Macon, GA 31217

McDuffie County

Sweetwater Park 180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE Thomson, GA 30824

Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation 180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE Thomson, GA 30824

Miller County

First Baptist Church in Colquitt 351 East Pine St Colquitt, GA 39837

Mitchell County

Camilla First Baptist Church 27 E. Broad St. Camilla, GA 31730

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department 106 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Forsyth, GA 31029

Murray County

Murray County Recreation Department 651 Hyden Tyler Chatsworth, GA 30705

Muscogee County

Columbus Health Department 2100 Comer Avenue Columbus, GA 31902

Newton County

Cousins Middle School 8187 Carlton Trl NW Covington, GA 30014

Paulding County

Graystone Building 120 Greystone Power Blvd Dallas , GA 30157

Peach County

Peach County Health Department 503 Bluebird Blvd Fort Valley, GA 31030

Pickens County

Mount Zion Baptist Church 1036 North Main Street Jasper Jasper, GA 30143

Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department 117 Putnam Dr A Eatonton, GA 31024

Richmond County

Augusta Fire Station One 1 Broad Street Augusta, GA 30901

Christenberry Fieldhouse 3109 Wrightsboro Road Augusta, GA 30909

Richmond County Diamond Lakes Regional Park 4335 Windsor Spring Rd Hephzibah, GA 30815

Rockdale County

Georgia International Horse Park 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE Conyers, GA 30013

Telfair County

Faith Baptist Church 151 South 1st Avenue McRae, GA 31055

Thomas County

Thomas County Health Department 484 Smith Ave. Thomasville, GA 31792

Tift County

Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus 52 Tech Drive Tifton Tifton, GA 31794

Tift County National Guard Armory 3111 U.S. 41 S Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Pop-up SPOCs-Toombs County Health Department 714 NW Broad St Lyons, GA 30436

Towns County

Towns County Health Department 1104 Jack Dayton Circle, Young Harris, GA 30582 Young Harris, GA 30582

Turner County

Turner County Health Department 745 Hudson Avenue Ashburn Ashburn, GA 31714

Upson County

Upson County Civic Center 101 Civic Center Dr. Thomaston, GA 30286

Walker County

Walker County Civic Center Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US-27 Rock Spring, GA 30739

Washington County

Washington County Health Department 201 Morningside Dr. Sandersville, GA 31082

Whitfield

Whitfield County Health Department 800 Professional Blvd. Dalton, GA 30720

Wilkinson

Wilkinson County Health Department 123 High Hill St, Irwinton, GA 31042 Irwinton, GA 31042

