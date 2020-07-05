COVID-19 testing locations in Georgia

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 testing becomes a priority across the state, we have put together a list of locations to get a test as well as other resources available to you.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he is urging all citizens to get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.
"In accordance with new CDC guidance, the Department of Public Health and district offices are now encouraging all Georgians - even if they are not experiencing symptoms - to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider, local health department, or get a screening through the AU Health ExpressCare app," he said.
He said the state has more than 60 testing sites with more supply than demand.
Below is a list of the testing sites, however, there are other private facilities and pop-up locations done on local levels across the state of Georgia.
Before you get tested, please check with your local public health department at this link. Patient lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
You can also download the AU Health ExpressCare app for a free virtual screening with a professional -- and to find a testing location near you.
STATE-RUN LOCATIONS
(List below as of May 7, 2020)
Baldwin County
Baldwin County Health Department 953 Barrows Ferry Rd NE Milledgeville, GA 31061
Milledgeville/Baldwin County 240 Lawrence Rd. Milledgeville, GA 31062
Barrow County
Mobile SPOC (Barrow) 985 Austin Rd Winder, GA 30680
Bartow County
Clarence Brown Conference Center 5450 GA-20 Cartersville, GA 30121
Ben Hill County
Ben Hill County Health Department 251 Appomattox Road Fitzgerald, GA 31750
Berrien County
Berrien County Health Department 600-A South Jefferson Street Nashville, GA 31639
Brantley County
Pop-up SPOCs-Brantley County Health Department 173 Florida Ave Nahunta, GA 31553
Brooks County
Brooks County Health Department 500 East Courtland Quitman, GA 31643
Bryan County
Bryan County Health Dept-Pembroke Clinic 430 Ledford St. Pembroke, GA 31321
Expercare Urgent Care 60 Exchange Street Suite B7 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Bulloch County
Kiwanis Fair Grounds 16942 GA-67 Statesboro, GA 30458
Burke County
Burke County Middle School 356 Southside Dr Waynesboro, GA 30830
Catoosa County
Catoosa County Senior Center 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736 Ringgold, GA 30736
Chatham County
Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex 7221 Sallie Mood Drive Savannah, GA 31406
Chattooga County
Chattooga County Health Department 60 Farrar Drive Summerville, GA 30747
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Health Department 7545 Main Street Woodstock Woodstock, GA 30188
Clarke County
Clarke County School District Transportation Department 165 Paradise Blvd Athens, GA 30607
Clayton County
Childrens at Mount Zion 2201 Mt Zion Pkwy Morrow, GA 30260
Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow) 5893 North Lake Drive Morrow, GA 30260
Cobb County
Jim Miller Park 2245 Callaway Road Marietta, GA 30008
Kennesaw State University Parking Deck 525 Parliament Garden Way NW Kennesaw , GA 30144
Coffee County
Coffee Regional Medical Center 1101 Ocilla Rd Douglas, GA 31533
Colquitt County
Colquitt Regional Medical Center 3131 S Main Street Moultrie, GA 31768
Columbia County
Columbia County Exhibition Center 212 Partnership Dr Grovetown, GA 30813
Patriot's Park 5445 Columbia Road Grovetown, GA 30813
Cook County
Cook County Health Department 204 North Parrish Avenue Adel, GA 31620
Coweta County
Coweta County Fair Grounds 275 Pine Rd. Newnan, GA 30263
Crawford County
Crawford County Health Department 141 McCrary Ave Roberta, GA 31078
Dade County
Dade County Sports Complex 9622 Highway 11 South Trenton, GA 30752
Dawson County
Rock Creek Sports Complex 445 Martin Road Dawsonville, GA 30534
DeKalb County
Decatur Armory 3736 Durham Park Road Decatur, GA 30032
Kingswood Church 4896 N Peachtree Road Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dougherty County
Albany Civic Center 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd Albany, GA 31701
Dougherty County Health Department 1710 S. Slappley Blvd Albany, GA 31701
Douglas County
Hunter Memorial Park 8830 Gurly Rd Douglasville, GA 30134
Echols County
Echols County Health Department 149 Highway 94 East Stantenville, GA 31648
Evans County
Pop-up SPOCs Evans County Health Department 4 N Newton St, Claxton Claxton, GA 30417
Floyd County
West Rome Baptist Church 914 Shorter Ave NW Rome, GA 30165
Franklin County
Franklin County Health Department 6955 GA-145 Carnesville, GA 30521
Fulton County
Aviation Cultural Center 3900 Aviation Circle NW Atlanta, GA 30336
Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot 521 Capitol Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312
Greenbriar Mall 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW Atlanta, GA 30331
Health Services Building 4700 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
North Fulton Health Center 4700 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30350
Sugar Creek Golf Course 2706 Bouldercrest Road SE Atlanta, GA 30316
Wolf Creek Amphitheater 3025 Merk Rd SW College Park, GA 30349
Gilmer County
ECT Pavilion 1041 Legion Rd. Ellijay, GA 30540
Glynn County
Glynn County Health Department 2747 4th St, Brunswick Brunswick, GA 31520
Greene County
Mobile SPOC (Greene Co) 1180 C Weldon Smith Dr Greensboro, GA 30642
Gwinnett County
District 3-4 Public Health 2570 Riverside Parkway Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Hall County
Allen Creek Soccer Complex 2500 Allen Creek Rd Gainesville, GA 30507
Hancock County
Hancock County Health Department 516 Boland St Sparta, GA 31087
M.E. Lewis Elementary School 11145 GA Hwy 15 Sparta, GA 31087
Henry County
Heritage Senior Center 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd. McDonough, GA 30252
Houston County
Houston County Health Department 98 Cohen Walker Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31088
Irwin County
Irwin County Health Department 407 West Fourth St. Ocilla, GA 31774
Jackson County
Mobile SPOC (Jackson County) Jackson Co Comprehensive High School, 1668 Winder Hwy Jefferson, GA 30549
Jasper County
Jasper County Health Department 825 Eatonton St Monticello, GA 31064
Jones County
Jones County Health Department 114 Forest Street, Gray, GA 31032 Gray, GA 31032
Lanier County
Lanier County Health Department 53 West Murrell St Lakeland, GA 31635
Laurens County
Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility 660 Firetower Rd. Dublin, GA 31021
Lowndes County
Lowndes County Civic Center 2108 E Hill Ave Valdosta, GA 31601
Macon County
Macon-Bibb County Health Department 171 Emery Highway Macon, GA 31217
McDuffie County
Sweetwater Park 180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE Thomson, GA 30824
Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation 180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE Thomson, GA 30824
Miller County
First Baptist Church in Colquitt 351 East Pine St Colquitt, GA 39837
Mitchell County
Camilla First Baptist Church 27 E. Broad St. Camilla, GA 31730
Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department 106 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Forsyth, GA 31029
Murray County
Murray County Recreation Department 651 Hyden Tyler Chatsworth, GA 30705
Muscogee County
Columbus Health Department 2100 Comer Avenue Columbus, GA 31902
Newton County
Cousins Middle School 8187 Carlton Trl NW Covington, GA 30014
Paulding County
Graystone Building 120 Greystone Power Blvd Dallas , GA 30157
Peach County
Peach County Health Department 503 Bluebird Blvd Fort Valley, GA 31030
Pickens County
Mount Zion Baptist Church 1036 North Main Street Jasper Jasper, GA 30143
Putnam County
Putnam County Health Department 117 Putnam Dr A Eatonton, GA 31024
Richmond County
Augusta Fire Station One 1 Broad Street Augusta, GA 30901
Christenberry Fieldhouse 3109 Wrightsboro Road Augusta, GA 30909
Richmond County Diamond Lakes Regional Park 4335 Windsor Spring Rd Hephzibah, GA 30815
Rockdale County
Georgia International Horse Park 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE Conyers, GA 30013
Telfair County
Faith Baptist Church 151 South 1st Avenue McRae, GA 31055
Thomas County
Thomas County Health Department 484 Smith Ave. Thomasville, GA 31792
Tift County
Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus 52 Tech Drive Tifton Tifton, GA 31794
Tift County National Guard Armory 3111 U.S. 41 S Tifton, GA 31794
Toombs County
Pop-up SPOCs-Toombs County Health Department 714 NW Broad St Lyons, GA 30436
Towns County
Towns County Health Department 1104 Jack Dayton Circle, Young Harris, GA 30582 Young Harris, GA 30582
Turner County
Turner County Health Department 745 Hudson Avenue Ashburn Ashburn, GA 31714
Upson County
Upson County Civic Center 101 Civic Center Dr. Thomaston, GA 30286
Walker County
Walker County Civic Center Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US-27 Rock Spring, GA 30739
Washington County
Washington County Health Department 201 Morningside Dr. Sandersville, GA 31082
Whitfield
Whitfield County Health Department 800 Professional Blvd. Dalton, GA 30720
Wilkinson
Wilkinson County Health Department 123 High Hill St, Irwinton, GA 31042 Irwinton, GA 31042
