coronavirus

Coronavirus in Gwinnett County: Big surge in cases last month

Three weeks ago, Gwinnett took over as the place with the most COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of cases there has continued to rise.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday - the same day Georgia again broke a single-day record for new cases of Coronavirus - the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams toured an area that's become the hardest hit by the virus - Gwinnett County.

It comes just a week after Gov. Brian Kemp's tour of a testing site at a Lilburn church.

Three weeks ago, Gwinnett took over as the place with the most COVID-19 cases in the state. And at the end of last month, the county had more than 7,700 cases, as shown in the graph below.

Credit: WXIA
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County.

The county has been attributing the surge in cases to more testing within the county, but data shows the number of new cases there far outpaces the increase in testing.

The graph below offers a week-by-week look at the number of confirmed cases. After a decline during the month of May, they've been steadily rising, with spikes starting the second week of June and continuing throughout the month.

Credit: WXIA
Changes in the number of coronavirus cases in Gwinnett County.

According to data, 16 percent of those cases are coming out of the Lawrenceville area. Zip code 30044 reports the county's highest number of cases. As shown in the graph below, that zip code now has 1,210 cases as of Thursday, July 2.

Credit: WXIA
The zip code 30044, for Lawrenceville, accounts for 16 percent of the coronavirus cases within the county.

