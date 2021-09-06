x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,260 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34  since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29. 
  • There have been 898,715 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 334 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 436.  
  • There have been 64, 244 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.61 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.14 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current  statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 542 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1,912    67

Atkinson    799    20

Bacon    1,288    29

Baker    164    10

Baldwin    3,885    118

Banks    1,661    38

Barrow    8,943    139

Bartow    11,391    219

Ben Hill    1,504    61

Berrien    1,075    33

Bibb    13,518    417

Bleckley    810    34

Brantley    957    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,806    38

Bulloch    5,220    64

Burke    1,808    40

Butts    2,372    81

Calhoun    447    16

Camden    3,281    32

Candler    783    38

Carroll    7,497    133

Catoosa    5,885    65

Charlton    1,260    28

Chatham    20,574    437

Chattahoochee    3,670    13

Chattooga    2,258    66

Cherokee    22,767    315

Clarke    12,915    141

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,464    486

Clinch    736    25

Cobb    61,843    1,000

Coffee    4,261    141

Colquitt    3,634    84

Columbia    11,191    166

Cook    1,173    40

Coweta    8,852    213

Crawford    520    19

Crisp    1,458    58

Dade    1,254    13

Dawson    2,765    46

DeKalb    58,899    974

Decatur    2,163    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    800    30

Dougherty    5,662    286

Douglas    12,266    185

Early    1,034    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,878    66

Elbert    1,536    59

Emanuel    1,777    54

Evans    774    17

Fannin    2,168    61

Fayette    6,799    160

Floyd    10,079    194

Forsyth    18,238    192

Franklin    2,380    42

Fulton    83,677    1,335

Gilmer    2,539    76

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,810    159

Gordon    6,547    104

Grady    1,610    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,753    1,119

Habersham    4,684    153

Hall    25,442    460

Hancock    842    66

Haralson    1,726    35

Harris    2,242    60

Hart    1,736    39

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,655    308

Houston    10,201    204

Irwin    754    18

Jackson    8,616    136

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,310    35

Jefferson    1,596    60

Jenkins    730    39

Johnson    794    43

Jones    1,617    53

Lamar    1,366    47

Lanier    513    9

Laurens    3,751    147

Lee    1,623    50

Liberty    3,604    62

Lincoln    532    25

Long    693    12

Lowndes    7,970    145

Lumpkin    2,847    67

Macon    628    31

Madison    2,783    48

Marion    407    21

McDuffie    1,711    42

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,568    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,551    76

Monroe    1,915    88

Montgomery    737    21

Morgan    1,213    24

Murray    4,240    84

Muscogee    14,766    425

Newton    7,687    235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,730    486

Oconee    3,090    66

Oglethorpe    1,215    29

Paulding    11,034    172

Peach    1,898    59

Pickens    2,580    64

Pierce    1,289    46

Pike    1,095    28

Polk    3,981    83

Pulaski    616    33

Putnam    1,814    58

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,573    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,378    430

Rockdale    6,198    155

Schley    211    5

Screven    828    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,211    167

Stephens    3,027    78

Stewart    838    25

Sumter    1,842    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,872    46

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    734    46

Terrell    584    47

Thomas    3,659    114

Tift    3,475    101

Toombs    2,973    101

Towns    1,133    45

Treutlen    641    29

Troup    6,033    195

Turner    614    34

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2,093    73

Unknown    2,283    4

Upson    1,833    112

Walker    6,740    81

Walton    8,175    239

Ware    3,075    152

Warren    391    17

Washington    1,645    62

Wayne    2,786    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,013    68

Whitfield    14,971    231

Wilcox    482    30

Wilkes    686    23

Wilkinson    738    27

Worth    1,202    61

