Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,260 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29.
- There have been 898,715 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 334 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 273.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 436.
- There have been 64, 244 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 42.61 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.14
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 542 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,912 67
Atkinson 799 20
Bacon 1,288 29
Baker 164 10
Baldwin 3,885 118
Banks 1,661 38
Barrow 8,943 139
Bartow 11,391 219
Ben Hill 1,504 61
Berrien 1,075 33
Bibb 13,518 417
Bleckley 810 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,806 38
Bulloch 5,220 64
Burke 1,808 40
Butts 2,372 81
Calhoun 447 16
Camden 3,281 32
Candler 783 38
Carroll 7,497 133
Catoosa 5,885 65
Charlton 1,260 28
Chatham 20,574 437
Chattahoochee 3,670 13
Chattooga 2,258 66
Cherokee 22,767 315
Clarke 12,915 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,464 486
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 61,843 1,000
Coffee 4,261 141
Colquitt 3,634 84
Columbia 11,191 166
Cook 1,173 40
Coweta 8,852 213
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,458 58
Dade 1,254 13
Dawson 2,765 46
DeKalb 58,899 974
Decatur 2,163 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 800 30
Dougherty 5,662 286
Douglas 12,266 185
Early 1,034 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,878 66
Elbert 1,536 59
Emanuel 1,777 54
Evans 774 17
Fannin 2,168 61
Fayette 6,799 160
Floyd 10,079 194
Forsyth 18,238 192
Franklin 2,380 42
Fulton 83,677 1,335
Gilmer 2,539 76
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,810 159
Gordon 6,547 104
Grady 1,610 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,753 1,119
Habersham 4,684 153
Hall 25,442 460
Hancock 842 66
Haralson 1,726 35
Harris 2,242 60
Hart 1,736 39
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,655 308
Houston 10,201 204
Irwin 754 18
Jackson 8,616 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,310 35
Jefferson 1,596 60
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,617 53
Lamar 1,366 47
Lanier 513 9
Laurens 3,751 147
Lee 1,623 50
Liberty 3,604 62
Lincoln 532 25
Long 693 12
Lowndes 7,970 145
Lumpkin 2,847 67
Macon 628 31
Madison 2,783 48
Marion 407 21
McDuffie 1,711 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,568 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,551 76
Monroe 1,915 88
Montgomery 737 21
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,240 84
Muscogee 14,766 425
Newton 7,687 235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,730 486
Oconee 3,090 66
Oglethorpe 1,215 29
Paulding 11,034 172
Peach 1,898 59
Pickens 2,580 64
Pierce 1,289 46
Pike 1,095 28
Polk 3,981 83
Pulaski 616 33
Putnam 1,814 58
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,573 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,378 430
Rockdale 6,198 155
Schley 211 5
Screven 828 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,211 167
Stephens 3,027 78
Stewart 838 25
Sumter 1,842 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,872 46
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 734 46
Terrell 584 47
Thomas 3,659 114
Tift 3,475 101
Toombs 2,973 101
Towns 1,133 45
Treutlen 641 29
Troup 6,033 195
Turner 614 34
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2,093 73
Unknown 2,283 4
Upson 1,833 112
Walker 6,740 81
Walton 8,175 239
Ware 3,075 152
Warren 391 17
Washington 1,645 62
Wayne 2,786 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,013 68
Whitfield 14,971 231
Wilcox 482 30
Wilkes 686 23
Wilkinson 738 27
Worth 1,202 61