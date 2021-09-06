Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, June 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,260 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/14-5/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 9, there were 542 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,912 67

Atkinson 799 20

Bacon 1,288 29

Baker 164 10

Baldwin 3,885 118

Banks 1,661 38

Barrow 8,943 139

Bartow 11,391 219

Ben Hill 1,504 61

Berrien 1,075 33

Bibb 13,518 417

Bleckley 810 34

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,806 38

Bulloch 5,220 64

Burke 1,808 40

Butts 2,372 81

Calhoun 447 16

Camden 3,281 32

Candler 783 38

Carroll 7,497 133

Catoosa 5,885 65

Charlton 1,260 28

Chatham 20,574 437

Chattahoochee 3,670 13

Chattooga 2,258 66

Cherokee 22,767 315

Clarke 12,915 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,464 486

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 61,843 1,000

Coffee 4,261 141

Colquitt 3,634 84

Columbia 11,191 166

Cook 1,173 40

Coweta 8,852 213

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,458 58

Dade 1,254 13

Dawson 2,765 46

DeKalb 58,899 974

Decatur 2,163 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 800 30

Dougherty 5,662 286

Douglas 12,266 185

Early 1,034 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,878 66

Elbert 1,536 59

Emanuel 1,777 54

Evans 774 17

Fannin 2,168 61

Fayette 6,799 160

Floyd 10,079 194

Forsyth 18,238 192

Franklin 2,380 42

Fulton 83,677 1,335

Gilmer 2,539 76

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,810 159

Gordon 6,547 104

Grady 1,610 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,753 1,119

Habersham 4,684 153

Hall 25,442 460

Hancock 842 66

Haralson 1,726 35

Harris 2,242 60

Hart 1,736 39

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,655 308

Houston 10,201 204

Irwin 754 18

Jackson 8,616 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,310 35

Jefferson 1,596 60

Jenkins 730 39

Johnson 794 43

Jones 1,617 53

Lamar 1,366 47

Lanier 513 9

Laurens 3,751 147

Lee 1,623 50

Liberty 3,604 62

Lincoln 532 25

Long 693 12

Lowndes 7,970 145

Lumpkin 2,847 67

Macon 628 31

Madison 2,783 48

Marion 407 21

McDuffie 1,711 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,568 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 76

Monroe 1,915 88

Montgomery 737 21

Morgan 1,213 24

Murray 4,240 84

Muscogee 14,766 425

Newton 7,687 235

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,730 486

Oconee 3,090 66

Oglethorpe 1,215 29

Paulding 11,034 172

Peach 1,898 59

Pickens 2,580 64

Pierce 1,289 46

Pike 1,095 28

Polk 3,981 83

Pulaski 616 33

Putnam 1,814 58

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,573 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,378 430

Rockdale 6,198 155

Schley 211 5

Screven 828 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,211 167

Stephens 3,027 78

Stewart 838 25

Sumter 1,842 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,872 46

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 734 46

Terrell 584 47

Thomas 3,659 114

Tift 3,475 101

Toombs 2,973 101

Towns 1,133 45

Treutlen 641 29

Troup 6,033 195

Turner 614 34

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2,093 73

Unknown 2,283 4

Upson 1,833 112

Walker 6,740 81

Walton 8,175 239

Ware 3,075 152

Warren 391 17

Washington 1,645 62

Wayne 2,786 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,013 68

Whitfield 14,971 231

Wilcox 482 30

Wilkes 686 23

Wilkinson 738 27