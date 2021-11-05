Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,722 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00.
- There have been 887,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 750.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 937.
- There have been 62,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.50
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 11, there were 993 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1924 66
Atkinson 787 18
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 162 9
Baldwin 3848 113
Banks 1647 34
Barrow 8795 134
Bartow 11263 207
Ben Hill 1492 61
Berrien 1062 32
Bibb 13374 406
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 943 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2744 36
Bulloch 5278 64
Burke 1788 36
Butts 2344 77
Calhoun 450 15
Camden 3222 30
Candler 753 37
Carroll 7434 131
Catoosa 5752 64
Charlton 1146 25
Chatham 20274 429
Chattahoochee 3391 13
Chattooga 2254 63
Cherokee 22476 304
Clarke 12812 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 23983 458
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 61030 970
Coffee 4239 137
Colquitt 3536 80
Columbia 11102 162
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8726 206
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1448 56
Dade 1223 13
Dawson 2732 42
DeKalb 58117 934
Decatur 2148 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 792 32
Dougherty 5583 281
Douglas 12065 178
Early 1016 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3824 65
Elbert 1529 58
Emanuel 1740 53
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2132 61
Fayette 6725 154
Floyd 10019 186
Forsyth 18010 185
Franklin 2351 43
Fulton 82621 1287
Gilmer 2499 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6733 154
Gordon 6511 104
Grady 1565 47
Greene 1508 56
Gwinnett 86849 1083
Habersham 4659 154
Hall 25126 445
Hancock 835 62
Haralson 1721 35
Harris 2181 58
Hart 1709 37
Heard 650 16
Henry 19342 300
Houston 10134 194
Irwin 685 18
Jackson 8540 140
Jasper 682 19
Jeff Davis 1300 36
Jefferson 1585 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 789 42
Jones 1586 53
Lamar 1357 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3721 144
Lee 1602 50
Liberty 3471 61
Lincoln 516 24
Long 676 11
Lowndes 7833 143
Lumpkin 2811 63
Macon 620 27
Madison 2758 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1696 41
McIntosh 699 14
Meriwether 1533 73
Miller 683 9
Mitchell 1542 74
Monroe 1873 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1199 23
Murray 4193 81
Muscogee 14451 405
Newton 7564 223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23754 477
Oconee 3065 65
Oglethorpe 1195 28
Paulding 10837 167
Peach 1870 52
Pickens 2550 64
Pierce 1272 44
Pike 1072 26
Polk 3957 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1804 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1550 41
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20115 418
Rockdale 6081 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 816 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4109 156
Stephens 2990 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1813 92
Talbot 387 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1852 47
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 726 45
Terrell 572 46
Thomas 3593 113
Tift 3445 97
Toombs 2948 98
Towns 1109 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5986 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 514 39
Union 2060 71
Unknown 2365 12
Upson 1821 107
Walker 6583 79
Walton 8109 237
Ware 3030 153
Warren 381 14
Washington 1635 62
Wayne 2759 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2988 67
Whitfield 14884 230
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1197 61