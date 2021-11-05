Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,722 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00.

in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00. There have been 887,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 750.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 937.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 750.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 937. There have been 62,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.50

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.50 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 11, there were 993 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1924 66

Atkinson 787 18

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 162 9

Baldwin 3848 113

Banks 1647 34

Barrow 8795 134

Bartow 11263 207

Ben Hill 1492 61

Berrien 1062 32

Bibb 13374 406

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 943 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2744 36

Bulloch 5278 64

Burke 1788 36

Butts 2344 77

Calhoun 450 15

Camden 3222 30

Candler 753 37

Carroll 7434 131

Catoosa 5752 64

Charlton 1146 25

Chatham 20274 429

Chattahoochee 3391 13

Chattooga 2254 63

Cherokee 22476 304

Clarke 12812 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 23983 458

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 61030 970

Coffee 4239 137

Colquitt 3536 80

Columbia 11102 162

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8726 206

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1448 56

Dade 1223 13

Dawson 2732 42

DeKalb 58117 934

Decatur 2148 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 792 32

Dougherty 5583 281

Douglas 12065 178

Early 1016 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3824 65

Elbert 1529 58

Emanuel 1740 53

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2132 61

Fayette 6725 154

Floyd 10019 186

Forsyth 18010 185

Franklin 2351 43

Fulton 82621 1287

Gilmer 2499 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6733 154

Gordon 6511 104

Grady 1565 47

Greene 1508 56

Gwinnett 86849 1083

Habersham 4659 154

Hall 25126 445

Hancock 835 62

Haralson 1721 35

Harris 2181 58

Hart 1709 37

Heard 650 16

Henry 19342 300

Houston 10134 194

Irwin 685 18

Jackson 8540 140

Jasper 682 19

Jeff Davis 1300 36

Jefferson 1585 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 789 42

Jones 1586 53

Lamar 1357 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3721 144

Lee 1602 50

Liberty 3471 61

Lincoln 516 24

Long 676 11

Lowndes 7833 143

Lumpkin 2811 63

Macon 620 27

Madison 2758 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1696 41

McIntosh 699 14

Meriwether 1533 73

Miller 683 9

Mitchell 1542 74

Monroe 1873 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1199 23

Murray 4193 81

Muscogee 14451 405

Newton 7564 223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23754 477

Oconee 3065 65

Oglethorpe 1195 28

Paulding 10837 167

Peach 1870 52

Pickens 2550 64

Pierce 1272 44

Pike 1072 26

Polk 3957 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1804 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1550 41

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20115 418

Rockdale 6081 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 816 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4109 156

Stephens 2990 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1813 92

Talbot 387 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1852 47

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 726 45

Terrell 572 46

Thomas 3593 113

Tift 3445 97

Toombs 2948 98

Towns 1109 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5986 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 514 39

Union 2060 71

Unknown 2365 12

Upson 1821 107

Walker 6583 79

Walton 8109 237

Ware 3030 153

Warren 381 14

Washington 1635 62

Wayne 2759 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2988 67

Whitfield 14884 230

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 731 28