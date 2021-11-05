x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,722 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.00.
  • There have been 887,443 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 750.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 937.
  • There have been 62,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 118 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.50
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 11, there were 993 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1924    66

Atkinson    787    18

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    162    9

Baldwin    3848    113

Banks    1647    34

Barrow    8795    134

Bartow    11263    207

Ben Hill    1492    61

Berrien    1062    32

Bibb    13374    406

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    943    32

Brooks    946    36

Bryan    2744    36

Bulloch    5278    64

Burke    1788    36

Butts    2344    77

Calhoun    450    15

Camden    3222    30

Candler    753    37

Carroll    7434    131

Catoosa    5752    64

Charlton    1146    25

Chatham    20274    429

Chattahoochee    3391    13

Chattooga    2254    63

Cherokee    22476    304

Clarke    12812    137

Clay    184    3

Clayton    23983    458

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    61030    970

Coffee    4239    137

Colquitt    3536    80

Columbia    11102    162

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8726    206

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1448    56

Dade    1223    13

Dawson    2732    42

DeKalb    58117    934

Decatur    2148    55

Dodge    1085    56

Dooly    792    32

Dougherty    5583    281

Douglas    12065    178

Early    1016    44

Echols    359    4

Effingham    3824    65

Elbert    1529    58

Emanuel    1740    53

Evans    761    17

Fannin    2132    61

Fayette    6725    154

Floyd    10019    186

Forsyth    18010    185

Franklin    2351    43

Fulton    82621    1287

Gilmer    2499    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6733    154

Gordon    6511    104

Grady    1565    47

Greene    1508    56

Gwinnett    86849    1083

Habersham    4659    154

Hall    25126    445

Hancock    835    62

Haralson    1721    35

Harris    2181    58

Hart    1709    37

Heard    650    16

Henry    19342    300

Houston    10134    194

Irwin    685    18

Jackson    8540    140

Jasper    682    19

Jeff Davis    1300    36

Jefferson    1585    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    789    42

Jones    1586    53

Lamar    1357    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3721    144

Lee    1602    50

Liberty    3471    61

Lincoln    516    24

Long    676    11

Lowndes    7833    143

Lumpkin    2811    63

Macon    620    27

Madison    2758    46

Marion    402    17

McDuffie    1696    41

McIntosh    699    14

Meriwether    1533    73

Miller    683    9

Mitchell    1542    74

Monroe    1873    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1199    23

Murray    4193    81

Muscogee    14451    405

Newton    7564    223

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23754    477

Oconee    3065    65

Oglethorpe    1195    28

Paulding    10837    167

Peach    1870    52

Pickens    2550    64

Pierce    1272    44

Pike    1072    26

Polk    3957    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1804    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1550    41

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20115    418

Rockdale    6081    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    816    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4109    156

Stephens    2990    81

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1813    92

Talbot    387    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1852    47

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    726    45

Terrell    572    46

Thomas    3593    113

Tift    3445    97

Toombs    2948    98

Towns    1109    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5986    187

Turner    604    34

Twiggs    514    39

Union    2060    71

Unknown    2365    12

Upson    1821    107

Walker    6583    79

Walton    8109    237

Ware    3030    153

Warren    381    14

Washington    1635    62

Wayne    2759    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2988    67

Whitfield    14884    230

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1197    61

Related Articles